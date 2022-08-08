ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Anticipating driver shortage, JCPS launches Bus Delay Dashboard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools, and other Kentucky districts, face ongoing bus driver shortages. To help, JCPS launched a new delay dashboard to predict how late routes will run. The dashboard allows them to update parents and students weekly on which routes are behind schedule due to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade

CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

'This particularly hits home'; St. Matthews police helps Letcher Co. police after deadly floods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville police department has sent officers to Letcher County, assisting with recovery efforts following deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. Sergeant George Jetter said the St. Matthews Police Department is helping the Jenkins Police Department and the Fleming-Neon Police Department with patrols and response efforts. Jetter...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
