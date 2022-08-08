Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
Henry County opposes distillery’s proposed project; ‘It will break up the continuity and integrity of our rural character'
HENRY COUNTY, Kentucky — People in Henry County pushed back against a proposal to build more than two dozen bourbon storage rickhouses in the area. The plan from Angel’s Envy in Louisville would build 25 rickhouses, along with tourism facilities, on farmland off Park Royal Road in Cambellsburg.
Bullitt County schools navigate staffing issues and COVID-19 concerns on their first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) joined several other districts in the area, Wednesday, in welcoming back its students for the new school year. While optimistic, school leaders acknowledge the challenges they face as fall classes get underway. "It's a challenge: transportation; and we're not alone in...
'It was very inspirational'; Louisville Water Company helps restore water in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Employees with Louisville Water Company returned home after working in eastern Kentucky to help restore water in the area. After Kentuckians lost so much due to flooding, Manager of Security and Emergency Preparedness Brad Harts said bringing water back to them was the least they could do.
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocat Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings. Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.
University of Louisville making progress in hiring next university president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In January the University of Louisville Board of Trustees set in motion the search for the universities’ next president after former President Neeli Bendapudi left to become the president at Penn State University. According to a press release, UofL partnered with the search firm WittKiefer...
Anticipating driver shortage, JCPS launches Bus Delay Dashboard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools, and other Kentucky districts, face ongoing bus driver shortages. To help, JCPS launched a new delay dashboard to predict how late routes will run. The dashboard allows them to update parents and students weekly on which routes are behind schedule due to...
Vacant lot now home to Pickleball, Wiffle ball courts in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a home run idea, a vacant lot in downtown Louisville has been repurposed into a part-time sports park. According to a press release, Louisville Parks and Recreation, Louisville Downtown Partnership, the YMCA and Baird pitched the idea to Mayor Greg Fischer, and now people can play Pickleball or Wiffle ball downtown.
First day of school for JCPS students is soon, here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back-to-school season across the commonwealth and for Jefferson County Public Schools a new school year begins this week. One of the most important things to note before the school year starts is when the school day actually begins and when it ends. According to JCPS,...
Oldham County Schools says masking 'optional' as first day approaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools has released more information about masking ahead of the first day of classes. The district has announced masking would be optional in school buildings and buses. District officials said they made the decision with the county’s health department. If a student tests...
Teachers look forward to teaching in new JCPS building; 'You kind of dream up your perfect school and here we are'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just two days before the start of the school year, Jefferson County Public School officials cut the ribbon on a brand new school in the Newburg neighborhood. The new Indian Trail Elementary is a $16.5 million, 82,000 square foot facility. It sits directly behind the former...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
Boone's gas station appeals vacate order; some customers hope owners win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers will once again be able to step inside Boone’s Marathon in the Portland neighborhood. Some residents in the area said they hope the owners’ win the fight to stay open. “There's a lot of incidents going around here that don't have nothing to...
'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
In Your Backyard | The 'spotted' history Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This summer, the Filson Historical Society's Notable Louisville Neighborhoods series is featuring the people and places of Butchertown. “The history has inspired the future here," Vice President of FHS Julie James said. The multi-part speaker series aims to connect people with history in a meaningful way.
'This particularly hits home'; St. Matthews police helps Letcher Co. police after deadly floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville police department has sent officers to Letcher County, assisting with recovery efforts following deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. Sergeant George Jetter said the St. Matthews Police Department is helping the Jenkins Police Department and the Fleming-Neon Police Department with patrols and response efforts. Jetter...
Simmons College announces new housing program for graduating athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville only Historically Black College or University, HBCU, announced a major investment in its athletics program aimed at helping graduating athletes. Simmons College of Kentucky President Rev. Kevin Cosby says the goal is to build five homes in the Parkland neighborhood for five graduates each year.
U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth tests positive for COVID this morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth has tested positive for COVID-19. Yarmuth, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, said on Twitter he is experiencing no symptoms "other than a light cough." He said that he is fully vaccinated and double-boosted. "I'll continue to follow CDC guidelines and will...
'This is going to be a major challenge for this district:' Just one week away from JCPS's first day, about 125 teacher vacancies reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are about 300 reported teacher vacancies in Jefferson County Public Schools, according to Superintendent Marty Pollio. He revealed the number at the board meeting Tuesday night, nearly one week ahead of the first day of school. However, Pollio said that number is only reported because...
Check your tickets: Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky is a winner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky person in Kentucky may need to check their lottery tickets. Someone purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket at a grocery store in the commonwealth. A ticket sold at a Kroger in Erlanger, Ky. for Friday's lottery drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers,...
