Read full article on original website
Related
5 First State teens named ‘National Student Leaders’
Five Delaware junior and senior high school students have been selected as Bank of America Student Leaders. The Student Leader Program began in 2004 with the intent to help prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development. “The students are standout young adults who were selected for their involvement in standing up against inequality and injustice, as ... Read More
AG Jennings announces abortion hotline
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that gave individual states the power to regulate abortion, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Monday announced a hotline Delawareans and out-of-staters can call to answer questions about abortion access in the First State. Those with questions about abortion access can call (302) 992-8096 or toll-free at (877) 312-2366. A ... Read More
WBOC
Delaware Attorney General Announces Launch of Abortion Legal Helpline
WILMINGTON, Del. - On Wednesday, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the launch of the new Legal Abortion Helpline. The Helpline will provide free legal advice and guidance to anyone in Delaware, including people seeking an abortion and healthcare providers and organizations providing support for abortion patients. This comes after...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware ranks 30th in the nation for child well-being
Delaware ranks 30th in the nation for child well-being according to a new survey conducted by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book tracks and measures the wellbeing of the nation's children by pulling data from both national and local sources. In Delaware, KIDS COUNT partners with local data resources such as the Delaware Department of Education and the University of Delaware.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarepublic.org
The Delaware Historical Society seeks public input for revitalization project
The George Read II House & Gardens are a National Historic Landmark located in New Castle. And starting August 11th, planning begins to give the 2.5 acres of grounds surrounding the house a makeover. Brenton Grom, Director of the George Read II House and Gardens at the Delaware Historical Society,...
North Wilmington Branch Library set for major upgrade
The North Wilmington Branch Library is set for a major renovation and expansion thanks to $6 million in Bond Bill funds allocated by the General Assembly. The money will go toward site preparation and design, according to Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, D-Wilmington, who supported the library’s Bond Bill request. “This project will have a significant impact on residents, especially our young ... Read More
WBOC
ACLU of Delaware Launches Public Archive to Highlight Their Civil Impact on Delaware's History
WILMINGTON, De. --The American Civil Liberties Union or ACLU of Delaware has been advocating for civil liberties and civil rights in Delaware since 1961. Earlier this month the organization launched a public archive to preserve records and highlight the ACLU of Delaware's involvement in the civil rights history of Delaware. Executive Director, Mike Bricker says this archive is important to society's development.
WDEL 1150AM
Something's brewing at the Univ. of Delaware
The University of Delaware is raising a glass for its newest certificate program - studying beer. Brad Adelson, the brewmaster at Lost Planet Brewing in Pennsylvania, will be leading a new 10-week certificate program Foundations of Brewing Science and Brewery Operations. "We are going to cover from grain to glass,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Tough couple of years’: Delaware students’ academic proficiency far below pre-pandemic levels
While almost all Delaware K-12 students were back in the classroom last school year — albeit with periodic pandemic quarantines and closures — statewide testing scores remained well below the achievement levels of five years ago. The state released the scores for its 140,000 public school students Tuesday...
WDEL 1150AM
Instituting a reunification plan for Delaware schools
During the month of August the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is holding two-day seminars in each county, promoting the "Standard Reunification Method" for use in Delaware public and charter schools during an emergency. "Many people construe that with active shooting situations but it could also be bomb threats, it...
WBOC
Georgetown East Gateway Project is Completed
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Local leaders marked the completion of the $19.1 million project on Tuesday. The Georgetown East Gateway project include more turn lanes, signal enhancements, pavement resurfacing and bike lanes. This project began in spring 2020. Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski was joined today by U.S. Senator Tom Carper along with other Delaware government officials.
If you’re looking for a rental home, you already know this
Delaware’s rental vacancy rate has fallen to the third lowest in the country, according to recently released U.S. Census Bureau data. The vacancy rate indicates the percentage of year-round rental units that are unoccupied at the end of each quarter. According to the Census Bureau, only 2.6% of Delaware’s year-round rental units were vacant at the end of June. Only ... Read More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
the University of Delaware
Blue Hen Helpers needed for move-in
There’s no second chance to make a first impression, and on Saturday, Aug. 27, volunteer teams of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and community members will help first-year students move into residence halls as a part of the Blue Hen Helpers (BHH) program. The program is seeking volunteers.
delawarepublic.org
Underground Railroad Superhero Day scheduled for Fort Christina Park this weekend
The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation and City of Wilmington celebrate real-life heroes from Delaware’s Underground Railroad history this weekend. Underground Railroad Superhero Day is this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Fort Christina Park. “It’s going to be a really fun day and a really interesting and educational day...
State education test scores dismal, described as ‘crisis’
Delaware’s 2022 test scores were released Tuesday, and they aren’t pretty. Just three out of 10 Delaware students in grades three to eight met grade level math requirements, and only 42% scored a proficient score in English Language Arts. These scores come from the state-administered Smarter Balanced Assessment, an end-of-the-year summative test that measures the abilities of students in ... Read More
Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner
The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will honor a company rather than a person: MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
witn22.org
Melody Phillips is Appointed Deputy Director of Wilmington’s Department of Parks and Recreation
Mayor Purzycki and Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith welcome Melody to the City’s management team. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today announced that Melody Phillips, the former Director of Operations at the Teen Warehouse [teenwarehouse.org] in Wilmington and a former Program Manager at Delaware Technical and Community College, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Phillips will assist Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith with managing one of the City’s most important departments as far as providing extensive community-based programs and services to individuals, children, and families. Phillips will begin her new duties on Monday, August 1.
Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
Delaware to spend $18 million on EV chargers
Delaware’s transportation department will use federal infrastructure funds to install multi-car electric vehicle chargers along major travel routes throughout the state. The move comes as part of a national effort to increase access to electric vehicle charging stations, thereby making electric vehicles a more reliable means of transportation. Delaware Department of Transportation secretary Nicole Majeski said installing charging stations in ... Read More
Comments / 4