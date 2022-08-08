ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee's Lounge: Mobile Police

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail.

Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

One woman was also treated for minor injuries, according to the release. Investigators believe three men beat the group with pool sticks and ran from the scene before police arrived. The victims told police they knew their attackers. Currently, the suspects have not been identified. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the case.

