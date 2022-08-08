Read full article on original website
WSET
'Return to normal:' Pittsylvania Co. students head back to school
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students of Pittsylvania County headed back to school for the new year on Tuesday morning. Stony Mill Elementary School principal Kimberly Haymore said it went smoothly with them welcoming back about 400 students. She said they will return to a normal routine this year...
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
NBC12
Schools seeing increase in classroom disruptions as students return to full in-person learning
(WDBJ) - For many schools across the Commonwealth, this is the first year of full-in person learning. But some school districts are facing an increase in classroom disruptions after students were online for two and a half years. Recent data from the National Institute of Education Sciences indicate students are...
WSET
Summer camp students challenge Salem officer to cartwheel competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One officer from the Salem Police Dept. had an athletic surprise for students at a summer camp in Salem. Senior Police Officer Goodman and Officer Hammond stopped by Bethel Baptist Church's summer camp while on bike patrol. The church said the officers took the time to hangout, learn the kids' names and take on a challenge.
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. schools add new security measures, COVID guidance for new year
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County students are heading back to class on Tuesday, and this year brings some changes. Dr. Mark Jones, superintendent for Pittsylvania County Public Schools, said they are finally turning the corner and getting back to a normal school year. First, COVID-19 policies will...
WSET
New COVID protocols ahead of Amherst County's first day of school
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools Superintendant William Wells spoke in a video about some of the new plans laid out for the county's schools for the upcoming semester. Among other decisions and changes, the school wants everyone in classrooms in person. There will be no...
WSET
A New Name Means more Services for Area Patients Needing Skilled Nursing!
Great news for those needing skilled nursing in our area. Heartland Lynchburg is changing names which means good news for patients. Emily finds out more.
WSLS
Franklin Co. schools getting creative while trying to fill 56 openings
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools has 56 openings for positions and are getting creative trying to fill them. Gregg Cuddy, the Franklin County Public Schools Director of Human Resources, told 10 News some strategies implemented to cover the open positions include:. Utilizing substitutes in long-term positions.
cardinalnews.org
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
WSLS
Virginia health officials remind parents to get students vaccinated
ROANOKE, Va. – Kids will be heading back to classrooms soon, and the Virginia Department of Health is reminding parents about the immunization requirements for students. Virginia state law requires specific immunizations that students, depending on their age group, must have to enroll in school. Unless there is a religious exemption, getting immunizations and making sure they are up to date are the first steps of a child’s early education. Though the vaccination requirements of young adults may not be as obvious a step, they are equally as important.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
WSET
Sgt. Claytor retires from LPD after 26 years of service
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department celebrated the retirement of Sgt. Claytor, who has served the department for twenty-six years. The department said his tasks over the years included patrol and narcotics investigations. He is also a certified negotiator on the crisis negotiations team. He finished up...
WDBJ7.com
No Excuse Night allows free admission to National D-Day Memorial this Saturday evening
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial will hold their annual No Excuse Night, offering free attendance Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm for an after hours community event. Officials with the memorial say this event is a great chance for the community to visit for the first...
WSET
Spotted lanternfly confirmed in Bedford County, quarantine underway in Lynchburg
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The spotted lanternfly has recently been confirmed in Bedford County the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host is the Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but it feeds on more than 100 other plant species including apple, peach, and cherry trees, and grape vines.
WSET
Door removed to rescue passenger in Bedford crash
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an ambulance Tuesday morning. This incident occurred at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive. A door of the ambulance was removed in order to get the passenger out according to the...
wfxrtv.com
Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reopened after power line incident
— LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
WSET
Eagle Scout builds new wildlife center enclosure
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — An Eagle Scout chose to build an enclosure at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center for his final public service project to officially become an Eagle Scout. In October and November 2021 Matthew Danco held a silent auction to raise funds for the project. Although his...
WSET
Downtown Lynchburg construction on schedule for completion by summer 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you have driven through Downtown Lynchburg lately, you may have noticed the ongoing construction on Commerce Street. As of right now Jim Talian, special projects manager with the city's Department of Water Resources, said they are on schedule. The construction, however, has impacted the...
