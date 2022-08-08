ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst County, VA

WSET

Summer camp students challenge Salem officer to cartwheel competition

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One officer from the Salem Police Dept. had an athletic surprise for students at a summer camp in Salem. Senior Police Officer Goodman and Officer Hammond stopped by Bethel Baptist Church's summer camp while on bike patrol. The church said the officers took the time to hangout, learn the kids' names and take on a challenge.
WSET

New COVID protocols ahead of Amherst County's first day of school

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools Superintendant William Wells spoke in a video about some of the new plans laid out for the county's schools for the upcoming semester. Among other decisions and changes, the school wants everyone in classrooms in person. There will be no...
WSLS

Franklin Co. schools getting creative while trying to fill 56 openings

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools has 56 openings for positions and are getting creative trying to fill them. Gregg Cuddy, the Franklin County Public Schools Director of Human Resources, told 10 News some strategies implemented to cover the open positions include:. Utilizing substitutes in long-term positions.
cardinalnews.org

Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
WSLS

Virginia health officials remind parents to get students vaccinated

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids will be heading back to classrooms soon, and the Virginia Department of Health is reminding parents about the immunization requirements for students. Virginia state law requires specific immunizations that students, depending on their age group, must have to enroll in school. Unless there is a religious exemption, getting immunizations and making sure they are up to date are the first steps of a child’s early education. Though the vaccination requirements of young adults may not be as obvious a step, they are equally as important.
Augusta Free Press

Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding

The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
WSET

Sgt. Claytor retires from LPD after 26 years of service

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department celebrated the retirement of Sgt. Claytor, who has served the department for twenty-six years. The department said his tasks over the years included patrol and narcotics investigations. He is also a certified negotiator on the crisis negotiations team. He finished up...
WSET

Spotted lanternfly confirmed in Bedford County, quarantine underway in Lynchburg

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The spotted lanternfly has recently been confirmed in Bedford County the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host is the Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but it feeds on more than 100 other plant species including apple, peach, and cherry trees, and grape vines.
WSET

Door removed to rescue passenger in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an ambulance Tuesday morning. This incident occurred at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive. A door of the ambulance was removed in order to get the passenger out according to the...
wfxrtv.com

Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reopened after power line incident

— LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
WSET

Eagle Scout builds new wildlife center enclosure

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — An Eagle Scout chose to build an enclosure at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center for his final public service project to officially become an Eagle Scout. In October and November 2021 Matthew Danco held a silent auction to raise funds for the project. Although his...
WSET

Downtown Lynchburg construction on schedule for completion by summer 2023

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you have driven through Downtown Lynchburg lately, you may have noticed the ongoing construction on Commerce Street. As of right now Jim Talian, special projects manager with the city's Department of Water Resources, said they are on schedule. The construction, however, has impacted the...
LYNCHBURG, VA

