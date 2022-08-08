RAFAELA (“Yaya”) FRAUSTO, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, left us on July 26th, 2022 to join her beloved mother and father, Rafaela and Ricardo V. Frausto, brother, Richard Frausto Jr. and nephew, Emmanuel Frausto. She is survived by her children, Raquel Frausto, Veronica Frausto-Frishman, and Nathan Frishman, her granddaughters, Zia Pilar Frausto and Farrah Beardon, her siblings, Maria Rafaela Williams, Bernardo Frausto, Norma Baer, Alma Consuelo Smith, Armando Frausto, Angela Lynn Nieto, Sylvia Brown and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a lifelong advocate for women, children and the most marginalized in her community. She was an artist, activist, and had a deep love for her Puerto Rican/Mexican cultures. She was always dancing, quick to laugh, with a tremendous strength and beauty that was reflected in everything she did and touched. She was in her third year of retirement with her final role as Director of the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood for Learning/First 5. She volunteered and worked tirelessly for non-profits and served on many Boards and Committees in Santa Barbara City and County, Nevada County and Ventura County. Her volunteerism included: Advisory Committee on Diversity, California First 5 Commission; Affirmative Action Committee, Santa Barbara School District; Citizen’s Task Force on Community Development, City of Santa Barbara; Legal Defense Center Board of Directors, Santa Barbara; President of El Concilio de la Raza, Santa Barbara; California Child Care Resource and Referral Network Board of Directors; President Nevada County Business & Professional Woman; Family Preservation & Support Advisory Committee, Nevada County. She has left a lasting impression on all who have had the privilege to know her.

