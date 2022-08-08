Read full article on original website
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Santa Barbara Independent
Summertime Is Street Work Time in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbarans may need to add a few minutes to their drive if their destination is anywhere in town, as street detours are popping up everywhere unexpectedly. Work on Santa Barbara Street has left a silky-smooth surface, for example, but this Wednesday morning, a line of cones appeared in the middle of some intersections. Standing downwind made it clear there were sewer lines down there.
Santa Barbara Independent
Axe-Citing Times for State Street
State Street has a little more pep in its step these days thanks to a handful of new and exciting ― if a little unconventional ― businesses arriving downtown. The State Street Axe Club opened Fiesta weekend with a steady stream of customers lining up to hurl hatchets down divided lanes at wooden targets. “I always knew this was something that would be a hit here,” said owner Brett Michaelson, who previously opened an axe-throwing location in Los Angeles. “People want things to do; they want entertainment, but there was nothing to do downtown but drink after 8 p.m.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley
Another Pride flag has been reported stolen in the Santa Ynez Valley – the second time the flag has been reported stolen in the area in recent weeks. The post Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California
Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
Street delays begin on College and Stowell Drive in Santa Maria
Construction began this morning on the streets of College, Stowell to Enos Drive for the new roadway project. The post Street delays begin on College and Stowell Drive in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Center for Evaluation and Assessment Administers 2022 Nonprofit Leader Survey for Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara Foundation has partnered with UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz School to undertake the 2022 Santa Barbara County Nonprofit Leader Survey. The Center for Evaluation & Assessment (CEA), housed in Gevirtz School of Education, is collaborating with the Santa Barbara Foundation in designing, implementing, and analyzing a survey that will provide the most up-to-date and holistic picture of Santa Barbara County’s nonprofit sector.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ed St. George’s Montecito Street Hotel Makes Its Way Through City Review
The Architectural Board of Review on Monday gave a predominantly positive appraisal of a three-room hotel annex at 311 West Montecito Street, part of developer Ed St. George’s latest attempt at changing the face of the beachside neighborhood tucked between Castillo Street and the train station by providing several interconnected hotels and annexes along Montecito Street. The board voted 5-2 in favor of moving the project along for further review despite some questions over the design.
daytrippen.com
Lake Cachuma Santa Barbara County
Beautiful Lake Cachuma is located in the Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County. The lake was artificially created as part of the Bradbury Dam in 1953 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and covered over 3,100 acres. The lake is a short drive from Santa Barbara; consider visiting the...
Santa Maria High School Link Crew welcomes more than 740 freshmen
The majority of more than 740 incoming freshmen received an introduction to what student life will be like at Santa Maria High School on Wednesday, August 10th.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Fiesta Pequeña is a Glorious Celebration of Community
On August 3, Fiesta Pequeña kicked off Fiesta 2022 to the delight of thousands of community members at the Old Mission Santa Barbara and many more who tuned in to the live KEYT broadcast. Many arrived early to enjoy a picnic dinner on the lawn in front of the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Will New Los Padres Forest Plan Rein In Wildfire?
If the past is anything to go by, out-of-control wildfires are a legacy Santa Barbara and the American West are facing as climate changes dry out the landscape and result in little or too much rain and many dead or dying trees. While the properties of people living in the foothills and mountains are most at risk from a big wind-driven fire, even downtown Santa Barbara faced evacuation west of Garden Street at the height of the Jesusita Fire in 2009, as did Montecito and Goleta in subsequent fires.
Children’s Parade draws in large crowds
Thousands of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to watch El Desfile de Los Ninos. The post Children’s Parade draws in large crowds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | How Diabetes Put Santa Barbara on the Map
SHOOTING THE BREEZE: Is that a diabetes syringe in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me? That question was very much on my mind this Sunday as I was trying to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — okay, I admit the name’s a stretch — perhaps one of the most historic and sweeping pieces of legislation passed by the Senate this side of the Pleistocene era. Instead of focusing on all the things the bill did accomplish — $370 billion in tax credits for clean energy projects, minimum tax rate of 15 percent established for big corporations worth a billion or more, and a maximum cap of $2,000 a year for 10 prescription drugs — I found myself fixating on what it didn’t include.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Fertile Images of Angela Perko: Now on View in Sullivan Goss Gallery
Late-Blooming Artist Finds Fruitful Inspiration in ‘The Place of Hidden Things’. Art’s responsibility has always been to interpret experiences during trying times; it’s a worthy vessel for our collective remembrances, as well as our trauma. Could there be a more prescient and urgent display of artistic expression in Santa Barbara than Angela Perko’s current show at Sullivan Goss Gallery, The Place of Hidden Things? I doubt it.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bring Home the Beauty of the Santa Barbara Courthouse
The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is hosting an online art sale now through August 14, featuring stunning depictions of the majestic Santa Barbara Courthouse. The sale includes splendid photographs of the building, as well as original paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, and acrylic, by California artists Kris Buck, Chris Chapman, James Chen, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Marco Diaz, Ellie Freudenstein, Rick Garcia, Tammy Guerin, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Tom Henderson, Annie Hoffman, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Irene Kovalik, Bill Mahan, Craig Nelson, Ken Pfeiffer, Richard Schloss, Ann Shelton Beth, Garrett Spiers, Fred Sweeney, Terri Tabor, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse.
Santa Barbara Independent
Rafaela Frausto
RAFAELA (“Yaya”) FRAUSTO, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, left us on July 26th, 2022 to join her beloved mother and father, Rafaela and Ricardo V. Frausto, brother, Richard Frausto Jr. and nephew, Emmanuel Frausto. She is survived by her children, Raquel Frausto, Veronica Frausto-Frishman, and Nathan Frishman, her granddaughters, Zia Pilar Frausto and Farrah Beardon, her siblings, Maria Rafaela Williams, Bernardo Frausto, Norma Baer, Alma Consuelo Smith, Armando Frausto, Angela Lynn Nieto, Sylvia Brown and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a lifelong advocate for women, children and the most marginalized in her community. She was an artist, activist, and had a deep love for her Puerto Rican/Mexican cultures. She was always dancing, quick to laugh, with a tremendous strength and beauty that was reflected in everything she did and touched. She was in her third year of retirement with her final role as Director of the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood for Learning/First 5. She volunteered and worked tirelessly for non-profits and served on many Boards and Committees in Santa Barbara City and County, Nevada County and Ventura County. Her volunteerism included: Advisory Committee on Diversity, California First 5 Commission; Affirmative Action Committee, Santa Barbara School District; Citizen’s Task Force on Community Development, City of Santa Barbara; Legal Defense Center Board of Directors, Santa Barbara; President of El Concilio de la Raza, Santa Barbara; California Child Care Resource and Referral Network Board of Directors; President Nevada County Business & Professional Woman; Family Preservation & Support Advisory Committee, Nevada County. She has left a lasting impression on all who have had the privilege to know her.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday
A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
Santa Barbara Independent
Timmoxena Jackson
Timmoxena was born February 9, 1927, to the late Jessie Mae and Charles H. Byrd in Sommerville, Texas. She passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Timmoxena, known to most as “Timm,” was raised in Waco, Texas. She attended the Second Baptist Church there and accepted Christ at an early age. After graduating from high school, she traveled to California with her mother and sister in 1944. In 1946 they moved to Santa Barbara, California and she joined the Second Baptist Church in there.
Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday
Santa Maria officials tell drivers to expect street delays in Santa Maria beginning Monday, Aug. 8 for a $3.5 million dollar roadway project. The post Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
