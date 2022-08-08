ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Summertime Is Street Work Time in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbarans may need to add a few minutes to their drive if their destination is anywhere in town, as street detours are popping up everywhere unexpectedly. Work on Santa Barbara Street has left a silky-smooth surface, for example, but this Wednesday morning, a line of cones appeared in the middle of some intersections. Standing downwind made it clear there were sewer lines down there.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Axe-Citing Times for State Street

State Street has a little more pep in its step these days thanks to a handful of new and exciting ― if a little unconventional ― businesses arriving downtown. The State Street Axe Club opened Fiesta weekend with a steady stream of customers lining up to hurl hatchets down divided lanes at wooden targets. “I always knew this was something that would be a hit here,” said owner Brett Michaelson, who previously opened an axe-throwing location in Los Angeles. “People want things to do; they want entertainment, but there was nothing to do downtown but drink after 8 p.m.”
Santa Barbara Independent

Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests

After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guadalupe, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California

Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Center for Evaluation and Assessment Administers 2022 Nonprofit Leader Survey for Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara Foundation has partnered with UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz School to undertake the 2022 Santa Barbara County Nonprofit Leader Survey. The Center for Evaluation & Assessment (CEA), housed in Gevirtz School of Education, is collaborating with the Santa Barbara Foundation in designing, implementing, and analyzing a survey that will provide the most up-to-date and holistic picture of Santa Barbara County’s nonprofit sector.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Ed St. George’s Montecito Street Hotel Makes Its Way Through City Review

The Architectural Board of Review on Monday gave a predominantly positive appraisal of a three-room hotel annex at 311 West Montecito Street, part of developer Ed St. George’s latest attempt at changing the face of the beachside neighborhood tucked between Castillo Street and the train station by providing several interconnected hotels and annexes along Montecito Street. The board voted 5-2 in favor of moving the project along for further review despite some questions over the design.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Volunteers#Festival#Santa Barbara Zoo#Executive Committee#Old Spanish Days#Cabrillo Boulevard
daytrippen.com

Lake Cachuma Santa Barbara County

Beautiful Lake Cachuma is located in the Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County. The lake was artificially created as part of the Bradbury Dam in 1953 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and covered over 3,100 acres. The lake is a short drive from Santa Barbara; consider visiting the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Will New Los Padres Forest Plan Rein In Wildfire?

If the past is anything to go by, out-of-control wildfires are a legacy Santa Barbara and the American West are facing as climate changes dry out the landscape and result in little or too much rain and many dead or dying trees. While the properties of people living in the foothills and mountains are most at risk from a big wind-driven fire, even downtown Santa Barbara faced evacuation west of Garden Street at the height of the Jesusita Fire in 2009, as did Montecito and Goleta in subsequent fires.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | How Diabetes Put Santa Barbara on the Map

SHOOTING THE BREEZE: Is that a diabetes syringe in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me? That question was very much on my mind this Sunday as I was trying to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — okay, I admit the name’s a stretch — perhaps one of the most historic and sweeping pieces of legislation passed by the Senate this side of the Pleistocene era. Instead of focusing on all the things the bill did accomplish — $370 billion in tax credits for clean energy projects, minimum tax rate of 15 percent established for big corporations worth a billion or more, and a maximum cap of $2,000 a year for 10 prescription drugs — I found myself fixating on what it didn’t include.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Fertile Images of Angela Perko: Now on View in Sullivan Goss Gallery

Late-Blooming Artist Finds Fruitful Inspiration in ‘The Place of Hidden Things’. Art’s responsibility has always been to interpret experiences during trying times; it’s a worthy vessel for our collective remembrances, as well as our trauma. Could there be a more prescient and urgent display of artistic expression in Santa Barbara than Angela Perko’s current show at Sullivan Goss Gallery, The Place of Hidden Things? I doubt it.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Bring Home the Beauty of the Santa Barbara Courthouse

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is hosting an online art sale now through August 14, featuring stunning depictions of the majestic Santa Barbara Courthouse. The sale includes splendid photographs of the building, as well as original paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, and acrylic, by California artists Kris Buck, Chris Chapman, James Chen, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Marco Diaz, Ellie Freudenstein, Rick Garcia, Tammy Guerin, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Tom Henderson, Annie Hoffman, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Irene Kovalik, Bill Mahan, Craig Nelson, Ken Pfeiffer, Richard Schloss, Ann Shelton Beth, Garrett Spiers, Fred Sweeney, Terri Tabor, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Rafaela Frausto

RAFAELA (“Yaya”) FRAUSTO, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, left us on July 26th, 2022 to join her beloved mother and father, Rafaela and Ricardo V. Frausto, brother, Richard Frausto Jr. and nephew, Emmanuel Frausto. She is survived by her children, Raquel Frausto, Veronica Frausto-Frishman, and Nathan Frishman, her granddaughters, Zia Pilar Frausto and Farrah Beardon, her siblings, Maria Rafaela Williams, Bernardo Frausto, Norma Baer, Alma Consuelo Smith, Armando Frausto, Angela Lynn Nieto, Sylvia Brown and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a lifelong advocate for women, children and the most marginalized in her community. She was an artist, activist, and had a deep love for her Puerto Rican/Mexican cultures. She was always dancing, quick to laugh, with a tremendous strength and beauty that was reflected in everything she did and touched. She was in her third year of retirement with her final role as Director of the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood for Learning/First 5. She volunteered and worked tirelessly for non-profits and served on many Boards and Committees in Santa Barbara City and County, Nevada County and Ventura County. Her volunteerism included: Advisory Committee on Diversity, California First 5 Commission; Affirmative Action Committee, Santa Barbara School District; Citizen’s Task Force on Community Development, City of Santa Barbara; Legal Defense Center Board of Directors, Santa Barbara; President of El Concilio de la Raza, Santa Barbara; California Child Care Resource and Referral Network Board of Directors; President Nevada County Business & Professional Woman; Family Preservation & Support Advisory Committee, Nevada County. She has left a lasting impression on all who have had the privilege to know her.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday

A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Timmoxena Jackson

Timmoxena was born February 9, 1927, to the late Jessie Mae and Charles H. Byrd in Sommerville, Texas. She passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Timmoxena, known to most as “Timm,” was raised in Waco, Texas. She attended the Second Baptist Church there and accepted Christ at an early age. After graduating from high school, she traveled to California with her mother and sister in 1944. In 1946 they moved to Santa Barbara, California and she joined the Second Baptist Church in there.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy