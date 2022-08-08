ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kjzz.org

Fast-growing Maricopa sets new standards for multifamily housing

Housing developers looking to build in Pinal County’s largest city will face new standards. The city of Maricopa invited residents to provide input on design guidelines for multifamily housing. After two public sessions, the development services department finalized standards for future housing. They include encouraging diverse and attractive buildings...
East Valley Tribune

Valley home prices falling faster, report says

Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
allaboutarizonanews.com

Man’s Body Found on Mesa Road

An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road. Mesa police have released little details on the discovery but have relayed that the investigating in the death of the adult man is not the result of a traffic incident. Mesa police have detailed one person.
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
