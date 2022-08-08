Read full article on original website
Major retailers to anchor next phase of East Valley shopping center
Queen Creek residents won't have to go far to find options for furnishing their homes. Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby will anchor the second phase of Queen Creek Crossing.
Fast-growing Maricopa sets new standards for multifamily housing
Housing developers looking to build in Pinal County’s largest city will face new standards. The city of Maricopa invited residents to provide input on design guidelines for multifamily housing. After two public sessions, the development services department finalized standards for future housing. They include encouraging diverse and attractive buildings...
Death investigation closes area of Extension Road and University Drive in Mesa
Police are investigating a man's death near Extension Road and University Drive in Mesa. The intersection is currently closed for the investigation.
Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff
Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell early Tuesday morning in the Valley?
PHOENIX — Overnight storms brought to the Valley early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms late Monday night and going into Tuesday morning, and more storms are expected later this week. Areas around Fountain Hills received the most rain with the region surrounding McDowell...
Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Canal
The woman's car was nearly submerged in the water.
Valley home prices falling faster, report says
Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
Pinal County residents are getting a new route, alleviating traffic
Meridian ConstructionRay Telles, PIO for the Public works Department. (Pinal County, AZ) The meridian project started in August 2021 and is coming to an end this summer. The meridian needed to be done around this time since State Route 24 (SR 24) was also opening.
Man’s Body Found on Mesa Road
An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road. Mesa police have released little details on the discovery but have relayed that the investigating in the death of the adult man is not the result of a traffic incident. Mesa police have detailed one person.
Two critically hurt in wrong-way crash on I-10 near Casa Grande
Two people are hurt after a wrong-way crash on I-10 north of Casa Grande in the early morning hours Friday.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Fentanyl, meth, Xanax found inside vehicle during Chandler traffic stop: police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after Chandler officers discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Police pulled Brooks Corbin over near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road on Aug. 8 after they noticed that the car had a fake license plate. A search...
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Buyer beware: 18 Valley residents claim to lose nearly $50,000 trying to buy used cars
MESA, Ariz. — Buying a new car can be exciting, but for 18 Valley residents, it turned into a nightmare after they said they lost nearly $50,000 in cash. All the victims used the same salesman, a man identified in police records and lawsuits as Jorge Carlos Velarde Cruz.
Apache Junction community rallies around police officer's family as wife battles rare disease
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - An 11-year veteran of the Apache Junction Police Department known for helping others in the community is fighting a battle of his own. Officer Josh DuPont's wife, Sarah, suffers from a disease known as Susac Syndrome. "It’s a very rare autoimmune disease," said Sarah. "They say...
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
Man arrested for manslaughter after car crashes into metal pole in Mesa, killing his wife
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he was driving drunk when he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat. Mesa police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. after Mario Galvan,...
Newborn boy found alone in Mesa near Recker and McKellips, police investigating
Mesa police are investigating after a newborn baby was found alone in east Mesa Friday afternoon. The newborn was reportedly found just west of Recker and McKellips roads.
