ripleynews.com
9 puppies ‘ditched’ at Humane Society’s gate
Recently, it was “good fortune” that an alert shelter staff member at the Ripley County Humane Society noticed that there were puppies which had been dumped/abandoned at the shelter gate. Not only was it hot and humid, but these tiny puppies, estimated to be about five to six...
WLWT 5
'The Science of Color featuring Prismatica' on display at the Krohn Conservatory
CINCINNATI — The Krohn Conservatory has been transformed into a giant, life-size kaleidoscope in its new show, "The Science of Color featuring Prismatica." There are 25 pivoting prisms, each 6 feet tall. They reflect light from every color in the visible spectrum while creating their own musical sounds. There are 13 in the main showroom and 12 more scattered throughout the rest of the Krohn Conservatory. It's considered both art and science.
Fox 19
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Time abruptly closed its doors Tuesday, leaving customers and employees scrambling for answers. The Vine Street restaurant’s parking lot sat empty Tuesday. Those who did show up expecting to eat were greeted by a sign which read: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we will...
WRBI Radio
Heavy Trash Week coming up in Greensburg, but with changes
— The City of Greensburg will provide heavy trash collection next Monday through Friday (August 15-19), but Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper says there will be two big changes to the service because of the volume and weight of items collected in the past. “We are not going to be collecting...
soapboxmedia.com
Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie
Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
AdWeek
Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Aug. 9
“Mother Nature Knows Best” — Exhibit, Ascension Fine Arts, 61 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Indiana Printmakers Get Their Due” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snake Meet and Greet — Program, Brown County State...
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend
Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
star64.tv
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
WRBI Radio
Sylvia (Joyce) Kunz, 78, Osgood
Sylvia (Joyce) Kunz, 78, of Osgood passed away at 2pm, Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home. She was born near Columbia, Tennessee on May 5, 1944 the daughter of William and Lettie Blackburn Russell. She was married to Ralph Kunz on December 20, 1958 and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2017. Survivors include three daughters Karen (Steve) Sullivan and Lisa Seitz both of Osgood, and Marilyn (John) Washburn of Westport; 7 grandchildren Travis (Kimberly) Sullivan, Anita (Joe) Maloney, and Tyler, Hunter, and Conner Seitz all of Osgood, and Jerid (Ally) Sullivan and Michell (Jason) Schwering both of Greensburg; 8 great-grandchildren; one brother William B. Russell of Missouri. She was also preceded in death by her parents William Russell and Lettie Blackburn Russell Schonfeld, and her sister Louise Comer. Mrs. Kunz was a former employee of ITT in North Vernon and was also a homemaker. She enjoyed her dogs, playing bingo, and babysitting the grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 9 at 12pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Randy Thieman officiating. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Napoleon. Visitation will also be on Tuesday beginning at 10am. Memorials may be given to the Ripley County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo announces gender of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — It's a boy!. The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the gender of its newest baby hippo, born last Wednesday, live on the TODAY show Monday morning!. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WRBI Radio
Restrictions planned at state roads 3 and 46 in Greensburg
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to begin work on an intersection improvement project at the north junction of State Road 3 and State Road 46 in Greensburg, starting on or after Tuesday, August 9. The project includes signal modifications and turn lane improvements at...
linknky.com
Missing Kenton Co. woman found dead
The search for a woman who walked away from an Independence nursing home ended Wednesday with the discovery of her body. Sherry Moore, 67, was found dead in the woods near Regency Manor in Independence, the facility from which she walked away last week. On Tuesday, Kenton County Police reiterated...
1017thepoint.com
REWARD OFFERED FOR SUBJECT OF SILVER ALERT
(Richmond, IN)--A statewide silver alert remained in effect Monday morning for a missing Richmond man. 51-year-old Merle Church has not been seen since last Wednesday and was last known to have been in the area of South 11th and F. Now, a one-thousand-dollar reward has been offered for information leading to finding Merle. He’s a 5-7 white male who would likely be wearing sunglasses because he’s legally blind. The Silver Alert states that he is in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.
1017thepoint.com
SCHOOL BEGINS FOR SOME AREA STUDENTS
(Centerville, IN)--It’s hard to believe, but school was back in session Monday morning for some Whitewater Valley students. Students at Centerville-Abington schools returned to the classroom Monday. Centerville’s incoming kindergarten class is decidedly smaller this year. Last year, about 140 kids entered as kindergartners. This year, that number is only 99. Eight new teachers are beginning at Centerville on Monday. Richmond, Northeastern, Western Wayne and Nettle Creek are among the school districts that will return on Wednesday.
Fox 19
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, August 8, 2022
The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest list be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
Fox 19
Body found on side of I-75 North identified
KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - Covington police have released the name of a man who was ‘most likely’ hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 northbound in Kenton County early Monday morning. Police say the body of Donald W. Holt, 60, of Independence, Kentucky was found around 6:55 a.m....
