Sylvia (Joyce) Kunz, 78, of Osgood passed away at 2pm, Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home. She was born near Columbia, Tennessee on May 5, 1944 the daughter of William and Lettie Blackburn Russell. She was married to Ralph Kunz on December 20, 1958 and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2017. Survivors include three daughters Karen (Steve) Sullivan and Lisa Seitz both of Osgood, and Marilyn (John) Washburn of Westport; 7 grandchildren Travis (Kimberly) Sullivan, Anita (Joe) Maloney, and Tyler, Hunter, and Conner Seitz all of Osgood, and Jerid (Ally) Sullivan and Michell (Jason) Schwering both of Greensburg; 8 great-grandchildren; one brother William B. Russell of Missouri. She was also preceded in death by her parents William Russell and Lettie Blackburn Russell Schonfeld, and her sister Louise Comer. Mrs. Kunz was a former employee of ITT in North Vernon and was also a homemaker. She enjoyed her dogs, playing bingo, and babysitting the grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 9 at 12pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Randy Thieman officiating. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Napoleon. Visitation will also be on Tuesday beginning at 10am. Memorials may be given to the Ripley County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.

OSGOOD, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO