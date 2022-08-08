Wagoner man convicted of first-degree murder in Indian Country (Hans Neleman /Stone / Getty Images)

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that George McEntire Smith, 22, of Wagoner, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Murder in the First Degree in Indian Country and one count of Causing the Death of a Person by Use of a Firearm During an in Relation to a Crime of Violence.

The jury trial began with testimony Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and finished Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with the guilty verdict. Based on the verdict, Smith is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

Court records indicated that on April 8, 2021, a 69-year-old man was shot and killed inside his residence in Wagoner. The victim was shot twice in the back of the head, at a relatively close distance, with a .25-caliber gun. Smith told responding officer that he was with the victim when unknown intruders enter the home, shot the victim and left. The investigation revealed that Smith had a .25 caliber gun several hours before the victim was shot to death. Court records also revealed that Smith’s account of what happened was inconsistent with the physical evidence at the scene.

The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Wagoner Police Department, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the Defendant in this case is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation.