MyStateline.com
Rockford Casino breaks visitor record in July
Rockford's temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July.
MyStateline.com
$13M federal grant to improve roads around Beloit casino
The City of Beloit is getting $13 million in federal funding to fix up the roads around where a new casino is going.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Police ask for residents' help finding window smasher
The Rockford Police Department is asking for residents' help in finding a woman that they said broke a store window.
MyStateline.com
Freeport's Krape Park barricaded due to fast moving water
Parts of Stephenson County got a foot of rain in 24 hours over Sunday and Monday.
MyStateline.com
Rain in Stephen County closes roads, floods homes
A number of roads in Stephenson County were closed on Monday due to flooding in the area.
MyStateline.com
Tons of fun at the Boone County Fair
The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason.
MyStateline.com
Massive fire destroys Pecatonica barn
A massive overnight fire destroyed a barn in Pecatonica Monday.
MyStateline.com
Blue Thunder should be a major threat in the NIC-10 again this season
Blue Thunder should be a major threat in the NIC-10 again this season.
MyStateline.com
Opening day of Boone County Fair
The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason.
MyStateline.com
How Independence Village is Celebrating 815 Day
We’re chatting with Gina from Independence Village in Rockford about why you should make a stop there on 815 Day next Monday! Head to indvillage.com for more information.
MyStateline.com
20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting
Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting.
MyStateline.com
The Rockford Peaches have a new website
A new website highlights all things Peaches in the City of Rockford.
MyStateline.com
Colorado man killed in I-88 crash
A crash in Lee County Wednesday morning left a Denver, Colorado man dead.
MyStateline.com
Rockford gas station sells fuel for $2.79
A local gas station owner gave drivers a break at the pump.
MyStateline.com
18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford
An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car.
MyStateline.com
Deadly crash involving semi-trucks on I-90 in Belvidere
One person is dead and two others were hurt after a fiery crash on I-90 Wednesday morning.
MyStateline.com
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot wound after escaping robbery
A 25-year-old man in Rockford walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound after reportedly escaping a robbery.
MyStateline.com
Belvidere kids donate lemonade stand money to animal shelter
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.
MyStateline.com
Rockford man with loaded gun arrested after foot chase
A Rockford man was arrested on Sunday after running away from police.
MyStateline.com
Investigation launched in Winnebago Co. Jail inmate death
An investigation has been launched following the death of an inmate at the Winnebago County Jail.
