alxnow.com
There are salons, restaurants and more businesses for sale in Alexandria
The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in the city. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or...
mocoshow.com
Rio Lakefront Ranked #10 in National ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ List
Chain Store Age, one of the nation’s leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, has recently released part of its list of 2022’s ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ and MoCo’s very own Rio Lakefront came in at #10. CSA reports on and analyzes trends and strategies in all areas of store operations and store development, including technology, marketing, human resources, finance, store design & construction, facilities management and real estate. They are releasing the top 10 one at a time with only numbers 10 and 9 currently available, so it’s unknown if any other MoCo retail centers will be included on the list.
chainstoreage.com
2022's Top 10 Retail Experiences: No. 10 RIO
When it comes to mixed-use properties, Peterson Companies thinks big. The Fairfax, Va., company originally re-created downtown Silver Spring, Md., some 20 years. But tastes have changed and Peterson has updated the center of town with new color schemes, gathering places, and a 300-ft.-long mural. It transformed an empty mile-and-a-half of land on the Potomac River into National Harbor, a tourist and conventioneer destination with 160 stores, 2,500 residents, a Topgolf, and a Gaylord Convention Center.
luxury-houses.net
Sensational Bethesda Estate with Exceptional Construction, Materials and Scale Listed at $3.495 Million
The Estate in Bethesda is a luxurious home featuring appealing details such as graciously scaled entry foyer, state of the art kitchen, top of the line Viking appliances and so much more now available for sale. This home located at 5605 Midwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,578 square feet of living spaces. Call Margie Halem – Compass (Phone: 301 304-8444) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bethesda.
Commercial Observer
Ritz Banc Acquires Two Winchester Rentals for $24M
Ritz Banc Group has acquired Pine Plaza and Wright Apartments, a 195-unit apartment portfolio in Winchester, Va., for $24 million. The portfolio was sold by Outlier Realty Capital, which has owned it since 2019. “The Pine and Wright acquisition appealed to us because the properties offer a significant value-add opportunity...
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
arlnow.com
Restaurants and other local businesses currently listed for sale in Arlington
Being a small business owner is tough and sometimes, for any number of reasons, you need to sell what you’ve built. Even a large and affluent market like Arlington is no exception, with plenty of business turnover in a given year, especially among retail-level consumer businesses like restaurants and personal services.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
fairfaxcounty.gov
SNAP at Fairfax County Farmers Markets Makes Buying Local Accessible
It’s summer, which means the farmers markets are in full swing. Fairfax County Farmers Markets aim to make healthy food accessible, support local food production and vendors, and protect the environment through the promotion of sustainable farming. Part of making these things accessible is addressing that buying from smaller...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Home Depot for sale on Shady Grove Road
Have you always wanted to own a Home Depot? Now, your dream can come true at the 270 Center on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The 102,190 square foot Home Depot store at 15740 Shady Grove Road is now available for sale. A co-anchor of the retail property with Best Buy, the Home Depot is a triple-net lease (NNN) ownership opportunity at a shopping center soon to add an Amazon Fresh grocery store. The asking price is not public, but the store is currently valued at an assessment of $27,020,300, according to the sale listing.
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Workers Told of Closing By Text Message
At least three employees of the recently-shuttered Woodside Deli in Rockville took to Facebook to state their disappointment on how the closing was handled. The deli on Washington Street, known for its pickle bar, opened in 2010, but the restaurant’s Silver Spring location opened in 1947. According to employee...
popville.com
Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park
Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
theburn.com
The Conche opens cake, chocolate studio in Sterling
Loudoun’s favorite chocolate-themed restaurant has expanded its operations. This week, The Conche opened a new facility named The Conche Chocolate & Cake Studio. The new business is located 22446 Davis Drive in Sterling. It will operate as a commercial kitchen and also a classroom for teaching events focusing on candies, cakes and other sweets.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
ffxnow.com
Town of Herndon to select contractor for new Herndon Metro Station trail
With the opening of phase two of the Silver Line expected in October, local governments are preparing public services to connect efficiently to the new stations. In the latest initiative, the Herndon Town Council is poised to approve a $410,000 contract to build a new trail connection to the Herndon Metro Station. The proposal is set for a vote at a council meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).
vivatysons.com
DC Restaurant Week Summer 2022: Tysons & Reston Area Participating Restaurants
Summer Restaurant Week returns with options to “Dine In. Take Out. Eat Up.”. DC Restaurant Week returns for one week this summer from August 15 – 21, 2022. Support your local restaurants and savor specially priced three-course menus at the participating Tysons and Reston area restaurants listed below.
WTOP
It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations
If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
