TechCrunch
Muon Space plans a ‘turnkey solution’ for custom Earth observation satellites
“People are reinventing large portions of the stack required to collect data from space,” Muon’s CEO and co-founder Jonny Dyer explained. “When we look across the spectrum of different new phenomenologies and missions, many of these companies are developing their own spacecraft, and obviously their own ground segments and data, so they can address a particular vertical market. We think that doesn’t make sense.”
The first flight of India’s small satellite vehicle results in loss of payload
India Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country’s space agency, confirmed on Twitter that the satellites “are no longer usable” after the rocket’s kick stage placed the satellites into an elliptical, rather than circular, orbit. The vehicle took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sunday. In...
SpaceX’s Starship hits another milestone with booster static fire test
The successful test is a notable milestone for SpaceX, which has been working on its Starship program from its Boca Chica development facility in southeast Texas. It comes just a few weeks after a previous booster test resulted in an explosion at the launch pad — though the damage was clearly not catastrophic, as this same booster was tested today.
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India -sources
NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Google has grave reservations about developing a self-regulatory body for the social media sector in India to hear user complaints, though the proposal has support from Facebook and Twitter (TWTR.N), sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
Tesla’s next gigafactory might be in Canada
It seemed like a throwaway comment at the time, but a July lobbyist registration from Tesla reveals the company might actually have its eyes set on the U.S.’s neighbor to the north. Tesla recently added an amendment to its registration with Ontario’s Office of the Integrity Commissioner that sets...
Geek+ raises another $100M for its warehouse robots
The last time we wrote about the company was still fairly early on in the pandemic — June 2020 — when it had just raised a $200 million Series C. Meantime, the company raised an undisclosed Series D last year. Certainly there’s no lack of investor interest in the firm at the moment, with this most recent round valuing Geek+ at somewhere around $2 billion.
Bitmain co-founder welcomes crypto regulation to restore market confidence
To understand where the industry might be going after the market turmoil, we spoke with John Ge, chief executive officer at Matrixport, a Singapore-based digital asset manager with over $10 billion in assets under management and custody. Ge was formerly the head of investment and financing as well as a...
Five Flute annotates hardware product development into the current millennium
In a nutshell, Five Flute is an issue-tracking platform for anyone that develops physical products. I spoke with the company’s CEO, and (spoiler alert!) you’ll be able to see the company’s full pitch deck as part of Thursday’s edition of my pitch deck teardown series. “As...
Launch price TC Sessions: Crypto tix going, going…
General admission: $199 (save $250) University students: $49 (save $400) Startup Exhibitor Package: $599 (save $200) Buy your pass or package today, because when they’re gone, prices go up. DeFi, crypto and NFT technologies, a wild mix of potential, volatility and risk, continue to make waves and headlines and...
Retention platform CleverTap bags $105 million in fresh funding
Canada’s pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) led the California-headquartered startup’s Series D funding, with participation from IIFL AMC’s Tech Fund, Tiger Global, Sequoia India and Recruit Holdings, the startup said Tuesday. The new round values the startup at about $775 million, up from $385 million in 2019.
Google Cloud announces upcoming regions in Malaysia, Thailand and New Zealand
In the context of cloud computing, a region is a specific geographic location where users can deploy cloud resources. At a minimum, all Google Cloud regions offer services including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL, Virtual Private Cloud, Key Management System, Cloud Identity and Secret Manager. Additional products usually come online within six months of a new region’s launch.
Mawi launches a patch to track your heart health faster and in real time
There are consumer-grade products that can do EKG readings, including the Withings ScanWatch (and its fancier-looking sibling, the ScanWatch Horizon), and there are other patches on the market, such as the Zio patch, but Mawi claims to have done something unique, and suggests that its Heart Patch is the first ever single-use, two-lead cardiac monitor to reach the market.
How an Armenian startup plans to use a new innovation to tackle the billion-dollar phishing industry
What the fast-growing DMARC protocol is doing now is what “https” did for the web: making email more communication secure. There were 6 million domains using DMARC in 2021 and 10 million in 2022. It’s growing, fast. Companies in the space include Valimai (raised $84 million) and...
Joby Aviation’s contract with US Air Force expands to include Marines
Joby said Wednesday that it is expanding its existing contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program, which is an initiative the Air Force launched in April 2020 to test, experiment and generally accelerate the development of eVTOL for cross commercial and military use. Joby’s DoD contract will...
Plex introduces a social experience to its streaming app with launch of ‘Discover Together’
Over time, Plex plans to leverage community engagement to help power its recommendations and, potentially, allow for streamers to engage in discussions around favorite content. This could help the service better compete with online TV communities like TV Time, which combines a TV show tracker with active discussions around shows, movies and individual episodes.
Biden signs CHIPS bill in bid to supercharge US semiconductor production
The president was joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and SparkCharge founder/CEO Joshua Aviv, who spoke about the act’s impact on his Syracuse-based EV startup. “For years, my industry has been at the mercy of the supply chain,” Aviv said, before explaining the company manufacturers its parts in Buffalo, New York. “This new law gives people like me a chance and allows us to grow our businesses.”
Ethereum co-founder sees role diminishing as blockchain becomes increasingly decentralized
In the early days after Ethereum’s launch in 2015, Buterin said he was doing development and research, but now there are more than a dozen researchers and multiple development teams that have taken control of the project, giving him and others a chance to step back from a prominent role over the blockchain.
