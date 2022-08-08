ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Muon Space plans a ‘turnkey solution’ for custom Earth observation satellites

“People are reinventing large portions of the stack required to collect data from space,” Muon’s CEO and co-founder Jonny Dyer explained. “When we look across the spectrum of different new phenomenologies and missions, many of these companies are developing their own spacecraft, and obviously their own ground segments and data, so they can address a particular vertical market. We think that doesn’t make sense.”
TechCrunch

SpaceX’s Starship hits another milestone with booster static fire test

The successful test is a notable milestone for SpaceX, which has been working on its Starship program from its Boca Chica development facility in southeast Texas. It comes just a few weeks after a previous booster test resulted in an explosion at the launch pad — though the damage was clearly not catastrophic, as this same booster was tested today.
TechCrunch

FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites

“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
California State
TechCrunch

Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform

Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
TechCrunch

Tesla’s next gigafactory might be in Canada

It seemed like a throwaway comment at the time, but a July lobbyist registration from Tesla reveals the company might actually have its eyes set on the U.S.’s neighbor to the north. Tesla recently added an amendment to its registration with Ontario’s Office of the Integrity Commissioner that sets...
TechCrunch

Geek+ raises another $100M for its warehouse robots

The last time we wrote about the company was still fairly early on in the pandemic — June 2020 — when it had just raised a $200 million Series C. Meantime, the company raised an undisclosed Series D last year. Certainly there’s no lack of investor interest in the firm at the moment, with this most recent round valuing Geek+ at somewhere around $2 billion.
TechCrunch

Bitmain co-founder welcomes crypto regulation to restore market confidence

To understand where the industry might be going after the market turmoil, we spoke with John Ge, chief executive officer at Matrixport, a Singapore-based digital asset manager with over $10 billion in assets under management and custody. Ge was formerly the head of investment and financing as well as a...
TechCrunch

Launch price TC Sessions: Crypto tix going, going…

General admission: $199 (save $250) University students: $49 (save $400) Startup Exhibitor Package: $599 (save $200) Buy your pass or package today, because when they’re gone, prices go up. DeFi, crypto and NFT technologies, a wild mix of potential, volatility and risk, continue to make waves and headlines and...
TechCrunch

Retention platform CleverTap bags $105 million in fresh funding

Canada’s pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) led the California-headquartered startup’s Series D funding, with participation from IIFL AMC’s Tech Fund, Tiger Global, Sequoia India and Recruit Holdings, the startup said Tuesday. The new round values the startup at about $775 million, up from $385 million in 2019.
South Korea
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TechCrunch

Google Cloud announces upcoming regions in Malaysia, Thailand and New Zealand

In the context of cloud computing, a region is a specific geographic location where users can deploy cloud resources. At a minimum, all Google Cloud regions offer services including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL, Virtual Private Cloud, Key Management System, Cloud Identity and Secret Manager. Additional products usually come online within six months of a new region’s launch.
TechCrunch

Mawi launches a patch to track your heart health faster and in real time

There are consumer-grade products that can do EKG readings, including the Withings ScanWatch (and its fancier-looking sibling, the ScanWatch Horizon), and there are other patches on the market, such as the Zio patch, but Mawi claims to have done something unique, and suggests that its Heart Patch is the first ever single-use, two-lead cardiac monitor to reach the market.
TechCrunch

Plex introduces a social experience to its streaming app with launch of ‘Discover Together’

Over time, Plex plans to leverage community engagement to help power its recommendations and, potentially, allow for streamers to engage in discussions around favorite content. This could help the service better compete with online TV communities like TV Time, which combines a TV show tracker with active discussions around shows, movies and individual episodes.
TechCrunch

Biden signs CHIPS bill in bid to supercharge US semiconductor production

The president was joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and SparkCharge founder/CEO Joshua Aviv, who spoke about the act’s impact on his Syracuse-based EV startup. “For years, my industry has been at the mercy of the supply chain,” Aviv said, before explaining the company manufacturers its parts in Buffalo, New York. “This new law gives people like me a chance and allows us to grow our businesses.”
