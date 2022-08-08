Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh celebrates Black Philanthropy Month with $10 million initiative
August was designated as Black Philanthropy Month in 2011, created by Jacqueline Bouvier Copeland and the Pan-African Women's Philanthropy Network to commemorate the United Nations International Year and Decade for People of African Descent. As part of this worldwide celebration, 16 arts and cultural organizations across Pittsburgh have been selected to receive a combined $10 million of support through a partnership between The Heinz Endowments and the Ford Foundation, all administered by the POISE Foundation.
Resources for Hispanic and Latino communities in Pittsburgh
Casa San Jose provides several services for the Latino community, and its doors are open to anyone, even if you aren’t from Pittsburgh. • ISAC is a partnership made up of six agencies, including Casa San Jose, that aids immigrants with social services and helps them navigate the Pittsburgh area.
Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population
Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location — Coraopolis — was until recently known mostly as a sleepy river town 10 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, hemmed in by water, trees, and steep hillsides. But a burst of redevelopment has coincided with an influx of Latino residents, returning the town to something more resembling its early 20th century past, where incoming workers from Italy and the Balkans contributed to decades of vibrant growth.
Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg presents the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in August
Looking for a way to relax and connect with your community in Pittsburgh this summer? Join Hosanna House for the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in Wilkinsburg. The Hosanna House, one of Pittsburgh’s most treasured community centers, is known for its history of rebuilding the city’s eastern borough of Wilkinsburg after the economic distress and displacement of the community after the steel industry’s decline.
Pittsburgh Playwrights commits to the Hill District with Jitney and new project
Ride-share services should properly thank Black jitney drivers for creating their business model. This is according to Mark Clayton Southers, the founder and producing artistic director of the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company. “Uber and Lyft need to give some of these African-American jitney drivers a pension,” Southers says with a...
What’s NEXT for Pittsburgh's Tony Norman?
A two-page spread in Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, made up of adieu missives to former columnist Tony Norman, reinforces his complex profile. In his serenade, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey hails Norman, who's leaving the paper for another local publication, as a voice for unity, while, in an adjacent column, retired P-G columnist Brian O’Neil casts his former colleague as a necessary disruptor. Each of the four other tributes highlights, in some way, Norman’s ability to embody both roles simultaneously.
Pittsburgh ranked at ninth best place to live in United States
The City of Pittsburgh was once again voted as one of the country’s best cities to live in. According to livability.com, Pittsburgh was ranked the ninth most livable city in the United States.
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 11-17
After three years, Aspinwall’s Big Night Out is back. Come to the Aspinwall Baseball Fields for family-friendly fun. Use the force to get you through the Star Wars obstacle course and dance the night away with Aspinwall’s own DJ Ron and popular Pittsburgh indie band, Meeting of Important People. Other highlights include a selfie station, free samples from local restaurants, and a glass blowing demonstration. 6 p.m. Fifth and Field Ave., Aspinwall. Free. aspinwallneighbors.org/big-night-out.
Can Pittsburgh Save The Planet?
Visiting Pittsburgh in 1930, R.L. Duffus could hardly contain his disgust. “Quiet valleys have been inundated with slag, defaced with refuse, marred by hideous buildings,” the journalist wrote for Harper’s. “Life for the majority of the population has been rendered unspeakably pinched and dingy.” In a further twist of the knife, the Harper’s headline wondered: “Is Pittsburgh Civilized?”
Cornell educator named Pennsylvania History Teacher of the Year
Cornell educator Amy Palo has been named the state’s top history teacher this year by the prestigious Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Palo, a high school social science teacher since 2007 at the Cornell School District, which serves the communities of Coraopolis and Neville Island, says her work is motivated by a drive to turn her students into effective civic participants.
Pittsburgh program gets funding boost to get more city students into college
Four years after Mae Knight graduated from Westinghouse 6-12 school in Homewood, she returned — as a teacher with a mission to shift the culture. Knight was in the first cohort of students in a University of Pittsburgh program that prepares them for college with rigorous coursework, something Knight says Westinghouse was lacking. The Justice Scholars Institute out of the University of Pittsburgh recently received a half million-dollar grant from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation to expand its work and reach more students.
Pittsburgh City Paper promotes designer Lucy Chen to Art Director
Pittsburgh City Paper is pleased to announce that Lucy Chen has been promoted to Art Director. Since being hired as an Editorial Designer at City Paper in 2021, Chen has helmed the paper's editorial design, including illustrating covers, designing the weekly editorial print pages, creating promotional images, and more. "Lucy...
8 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Big Day Aht to the Asian Lantern Festival
Photo above courtesy of Venture Outdoors. These final weeks of the summer are filled with cool family events in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. Check out what’s on tap for this weekend. Beginning Friday, Aug. 12: Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 6:30 p.m. The...
Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
Spotlight on Music: A Who’s Who of Jazz Descends on Pittsburgh
The city is about to be filled with the sweet sounds of jazz as the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival draws in more than 100 musicians from around the world. The festival, presented by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, will take place Sept. 16-18 at Highmark Stadium and the August Wilson Center. Featured throughout the festival will be an all-star lineup of some of the biggest names in jazz music, including Ledisi, Stanley Clarke, Samara Joy, the Average White Band, Vanisha Gould and dozens of others.
Denzel Washington Will Speak at the Grand Opening of the August Wilson House
A big name is coming to Pittsburgh to celebrate the grand opening of the August Wilson House, slated for Saturday, Aug. 13. Denzel Washington, two-time Academy Award-winning actor, will join Wilson’s widow Constanza Romero-Wilson in delivering welcome remarks starting at 1:30 p.m. Washington has played a vital role in...
Little Italy Days returns to Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood for 20th year
PITTSBURGH — The streets of Bloomfield will be bustling come next week, as “Little Italy Days” returns for its 20th year. “We have three packed stages of entertainment throughout the whole weekend, we have food galore, bocci, a kid zone,” said event producer Sal Richetti. The...
New city clerk arriving from Pittsburgh
City officials on Wednesday announced Brenda Pree will become the next city clerk. Pree currently works in the same role for the city of Pittsburgh, a role she has been in since 2017. In Pittsburgh, Pree’s accomplishments include creation of a citywide records management department to digitize and make available...
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh
This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
Another Pittsburgh promise? Payments from ‘eds and meds’ would bring millions to PPS, allow district to slash deficit and consider ‘wonderful things’
Faced with a $56 million budget deficit last year, the Pittsburgh Public Schools [PPS] board decided to raise the district’s property taxes. City residents and district parents are receiving higher bills, but the city’s major nonprofits have remained largely unaffected. Nearly all of their property is tax-exempt. The city’s university and hospital giants have invested […] The post Another Pittsburgh promise? Payments from ‘eds and meds’ would bring millions to PPS, allow district to slash deficit and consider ‘wonderful things’ appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
