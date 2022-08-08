Read full article on original website
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A Lancaster County art school brings Art Recess back
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Airdate: Wednesday, August 10, 2022. When thinking about recess most think about children,...
Writers’ camp and what we can learn about storytelling
HippoCamp: A Conference for Creative Nonfiction Writers is an annual event produced by independent/volunteer-run Hippocampus Magazine. It will take place this weekend, August 12-14, in Lancaster. Appearing on Wednesday’s Smart Talk was Donna Talarico, founder, Hippocampus Magazine & Books who said of the event,”We have about 250 people registered so...
Harrisburg students create social justice quilt displayed at MLK Government Center
A class of Harrisburg third grade students created a social justice quilt last year with hopes to bring awareness and make a change. This year the quilt, which was created by St. Stephen’s Episcopal School students, has been displayed at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. City Government Center, 10 N 2nd St.
Pa. state senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures
Citing Tower Health’s decision to shutter two hospitals within the past year, state Sen. Carolyn Comitta’s bill looks to reform the closure process. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood
Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
Pa. state senator, representative call for meetings about Berks County’s election problems
They say confidence in the democratic process has been impacted. Two state lawmakers are calling on the Berks County Commissioners and election leaders to take part in public meetings after several elections were marred by errors, mistakes and mishaps in recent years. Sen. Judy Schwank and State Rep. Manuel Guzman...
Report: Berks County’s May primary was a maelstrom of failures
An investigation lays out missteps and recommendations. An investigation into what went wrong in Berks County’s May primary shows a tangled chain of events, one leading to the next. That led to voters facing a range of difficulties checking in to cast their vote, and renewed criticism of the...
Lancaster County company talks about National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is today and many don’t know the recipe...
Energy Transfer held criminally responsible for damage from Mariner East pipeline construction
This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We’ll move quickly to correct the record and we’ll only point to the best information we have at the time. The state attorney general says...
A Ukrainian family looks forward to a peaceful life in Lancaster County
"We want our children to have a good future." By the end of March, the Chekh family realized they had to get out of eastern Ukraine, or risk getting trapped. Russian forces had been bombing cities not far from their home in Khartsyzsk. Russian-backed separatist militia members had been driving around town, looking for able-bodied men to fight against Ukraine. Mikhail hid when he heard knocking on the door. He didn’t want to fight against his Ukrainian brothers.
Why the cancellations and delays in air travel this summer?
The summer of 2022 has been marked by major disruptions in air travel. More than 120,000 flights have been cancelled since Memorial Day and one in five flights have been delayed. Tim Edwards, Executive Director at Harrisburg International Airport appeared on Monday’s Smart Talk and surmised staffing shortages as the...
The Fig & Barrel Pub: Warm, Inviting and Aged to Perfection
The first thing one notices upon entering The Fig & Barrel Pub in downtown York is the “Whiskey Wall.” It is a tall wall of fully-operational whiskey bottles and small barrels stacked on wooden shelves behind a lovely long bar just inside the front door. You can’t miss...
New details emerge on death of man held in Dauphin County Prison
Ishmail Thompson lived nearly 30 years without any major health problems before he set foot inside the Dauphin County Prison last year, according to his medical records. But 21 minutes after corrections officers pepper sprayed him in the face, secured a spit hood over his head and forcefully locked him into a restraint chair, he was found unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest.
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF's media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF's mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning.
