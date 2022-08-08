"We want our children to have a good future." By the end of March, the Chekh family realized they had to get out of eastern Ukraine, or risk getting trapped. Russian forces had been bombing cities not far from their home in Khartsyzsk. Russian-backed separatist militia members had been driving around town, looking for able-bodied men to fight against Ukraine. Mikhail hid when he heard knocking on the door. He didn’t want to fight against his Ukrainian brothers.

