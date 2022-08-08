ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annville, PA

WITF

Writers’ camp and what we can learn about storytelling

HippoCamp: A Conference for Creative Nonfiction Writers is an annual event produced by independent/volunteer-run Hippocampus Magazine. It will take place this weekend, August 12-14, in Lancaster. Appearing on Wednesday’s Smart Talk was Donna Talarico, founder, Hippocampus Magazine & Books who said of the event,”We have about 250 people registered so...
LANCASTER, PA
WITF

Pa. state senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures

Citing Tower Health’s decision to shutter two hospitals within the past year, state Sen. Carolyn Comitta’s bill looks to reform the closure process. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Annville, PA
Education
WITF

Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood

Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
READING, PA
WITF

A Ukrainian family looks forward to a peaceful life in Lancaster County

"We want our children to have a good future." By the end of March, the Chekh family realized they had to get out of eastern Ukraine, or risk getting trapped. Russian forces had been bombing cities not far from their home in Khartsyzsk. Russian-backed separatist militia members had been driving around town, looking for able-bodied men to fight against Ukraine. Mikhail hid when he heard knocking on the door. He didn’t want to fight against his Ukrainian brothers.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Why the cancellations and delays in air travel this summer?

The summer of 2022 has been marked by major disruptions in air travel. More than 120,000 flights have been cancelled since Memorial Day and one in five flights have been delayed. Tim Edwards, Executive Director at Harrisburg International Airport appeared on Monday’s Smart Talk and surmised staffing shortages as the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

The Fig & Barrel Pub: Warm, Inviting and Aged to Perfection

The first thing one notices upon entering The Fig & Barrel Pub in downtown York is the “Whiskey Wall.” It is a tall wall of fully-operational whiskey bottles and small barrels stacked on wooden shelves behind a lovely long bar just inside the front door. You can’t miss...
YORK, PA
WITF

New details emerge on death of man held in Dauphin County Prison

Ishmail Thompson lived nearly 30 years without any major health problems before he set foot inside the Dauphin County Prison last year, according to his medical records. But 21 minutes after corrections officers pepper sprayed him in the face, secured a spit hood over his head and forcefully locked him into a restraint chair, he was found unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest.
WITF

WITF

