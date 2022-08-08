ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagoner, OK

Wagoner man convicted of first-degree murder in Indian Country

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tar9W_0h9bj2rL00
Wagoner man convicted of first-degree murder in Indian Country (Hans Neleman /Stone / Getty Images)

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that George McEntire Smith, 22, of Wagoner, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Murder in the First Degree in Indian Country and one count of Causing the Death of a Person by Use of a Firearm During an in Relation to a Crime of Violence.

The jury trial began with testimony Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and finished Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with the guilty verdict. Based on the verdict, Smith is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

Court records indicated that on April 8, 2021, a 69-year-old man was shot and killed inside his residence in Wagoner. The victim was shot twice in the back of the head, at a relatively close distance, with a .25-caliber gun. Smith told responding officer that he was with the victim when unknown intruders enter the home, shot the victim and left. The investigation revealed that Smith had a .25 caliber gun several hours before the victim was shot to death. Court records also revealed that Smith’s account of what happened was inconsistent with the physical evidence at the scene.

The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Wagoner Police Department, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the Defendant in this case is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation.

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Federal jury convicts Oklahoma man of first-degree murder

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Wagoner man was convicted by a federal jury for first-degree murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, George McEntire Smith, 22, was found guilty by a federal jury of one count...
WAGONER, OK
1600kush.com

Former Cushing man gets 8-year prison term for truck theft

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A former Cushing man, who has a record of property crimes in four counties, has been given an eight-year prison term for stealing a pickup truck from the parking lot of the Cimarron Casino in Perkins. The latest sentence for Jerry Dale Bennett, 30, was ordered...
CUSHING, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
Wagoner, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Muskogee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Motorious

1967 Shelby GT500 Thieves Skip Town

Back in January were covered the story of a 1967 Shelby GT500 stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then in February the classic muscle car was recovered, only with much of the bodywork and other parts missing. Buried under some bushes with blankets covering the vehicle up, the thieves obviously did an amateur job. Now, the guy who’s accused of masterminding this heist has reportedly skipped town instead of making his court appearance, meaning law enforcement needs your help getting him back into custody.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Indian Country#Indian Tribe#Violent Crime#Relation
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves

Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing 4-year-old found, reunited with family

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/10; 5:24 p.m.) — Preston Wade, a 4-year-old boy who disappeared earlier Wednesday afternoon has been found and reunited with his family. Tulsa police are searching for a missing and endangered child. 4-year-old Preston Wade was last seen near Peoria and E. 49th Street...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after cutting a hole in a wall to break into a storage unit

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after cutting a hole in the wall in order to break into a storage unit. On Monday around 11:20 p.m., Tulsa police officers were called out to a storage unit facility near 31st and Garnett for reports of a burglary. Police said the security guard noticed a door to one of the units was propped open, and Andrew Hendricks was sleeping inside.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
tulsatoday.com

Felony charges possible over Bob Jack mailer

The Tulsa County Election Board has received and forwarded complaints to law enforcement that County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Bob Jack’s campaign mailer in mid-June was illegal ballot harvesting. Multiple complaints have been forwarded to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office. Tulsa Today reported June 20th that Jack’s mailer violated privacy and risked identity theft, but the story keeps growing.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Shooting in north Tulsa leaves two injured, one dead

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa near 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd., according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). According to TPD, a 23-year-old man was shot twice during an argument around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was shot in the groin and chest, and he later died at a nearby hospital.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Suspected Car Thief Killed After Confrontation With Victim, Tulsa Police Say

Tulsa Police have identified a victim killed in a stabbing that took place near East 66th Place and South Newport Avenue on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the scene and found the body 23-year-old David Getsinger. Police say Getsinger and another suspect, 43-year-old Dustin Leleux, stole a...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man escapes Tulsa police through drainage system after car chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police suspended the search of a man who led them on a chase after he seemingly escaped officers through a drainage system. Police said just before 3 a.m., officers tried to stop a car for not having its headlights on near East 11th Street and U.S. Highway 169. Police said instead of stopping, the car kept going, leading police on a chase.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy