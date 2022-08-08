The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a player who will help them in the defensive trenches. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have agreed to terms with veteran DT Danny Shelton on a one-year deal. The No. 12 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2015 NFL draft, Shelton was traded to the New England Patriots in 2018. He spent two seasons there before landing with the Detroit Lions in 2020 and the New York Giants in 2021.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO