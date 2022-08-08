ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets’ best options to replace Mekhi Becton

It appears that New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss significant time with an injury to his knee cap and patella. While there is still more testing to be done and an official timetable has yet to be revealed by the team, it has been reported that there is “legitimate fear” Becton’s 2022 season could be over.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AthlonSports.com

Chiefs Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent On Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs are beefing up their defensive line depth. On Tuesday, the AFC West franchise reportedly signed free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton. The Chiefs are signing Shelton to a one-year contract. He projects to be a depth piece for the Kansas City defense to insert at situational times.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News

To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Andrew Thomas#American Football#Ovr#Te
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs to sign free agent DT Danny Shelton on one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a player who will help them in the defensive trenches. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have agreed to terms with veteran DT Danny Shelton on a one-year deal. The No. 12 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2015 NFL draft, Shelton was traded to the New England Patriots in 2018. He spent two seasons there before landing with the Detroit Lions in 2020 and the New York Giants in 2021.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Free Agent Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs added a former first-round pick to their defensive line this Tuesday in the form of Danny Shelton. ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that Shelton agreed to a one-year contract with the Chiefs. Shelton, 28, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2015...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson to start preseason opener Friday vs Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns plan to start quarterback Deshaun Watson in Friday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville pending any changes to his status prior to the game as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Watson’s pending six-game suspension is currently facing an appeal by...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario

In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. The logic is simple enough. Teams that play in bigger cities are supposed to have an easier time attracting stars. They provide more business opportunities and a bigger audience. In theory, that works. Fortunately, for the league’s smaller market...
NBA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate

Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jets X-Factor

Watch: New York Jets score a special touchdown

It may skip the box score, but points could never cover the meaning and love behind a special Saturday score. Martin. McNeil. Boozer. Snell. A.J. One of the first touchdowns to open MetLife Stadium’s 2022-23 New York Jets campaign was scored by a young green supporter named A.J. The junior fan, battling Stage 1 Cerebral Palsy, took over at running back for Michael Carter and Breece Hall to charge into the end zone (with some help from quarterback Zach Wilson) on one of the final plays of the Jets’ Green & White Scrimmage on Saturday night.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Predicts Breakout Season For Giants’ Daniel Jones

The 2022 season is a make-or-break one for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had his fifth-year option declined by the franchise this offseason, which isn’t too big a surprise to anyone that has watched him play during the first three seasons of his career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy