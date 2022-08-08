Read full article on original website
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
NY Jets’ best options to replace Mekhi Becton
It appears that New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss significant time with an injury to his knee cap and patella. While there is still more testing to be done and an official timetable has yet to be revealed by the team, it has been reported that there is “legitimate fear” Becton’s 2022 season could be over.
Jets add two offensive linemen, cut one offensive and one defensive lineman
In light of the Mekhi Becton injury, the Jets made a few roster moves to help with their offensive line depth. The Jets signed veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch and undrafted rookie Chris Glaser. The team released offensive tackle Parker Ferguson and defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr. We touched on...
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier gets back to N.J. roots with new gig at Little League World Series
Todd Frazier is going back to the beginning. At the same time, the Toms River, N.J. Little League World Series hero who went on to star at Rutgers before embarking on an 11-year MLB career, is starting a new chapter. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cincinnati...
Chiefs Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent On Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs are beefing up their defensive line depth. On Tuesday, the AFC West franchise reportedly signed free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton. The Chiefs are signing Shelton to a one-year contract. He projects to be a depth piece for the Kansas City defense to insert at situational times.
NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News
To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.
Chiefs to sign free agent DT Danny Shelton on one-year deal
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a player who will help them in the defensive trenches. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have agreed to terms with veteran DT Danny Shelton on a one-year deal. The No. 12 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2015 NFL draft, Shelton was traded to the New England Patriots in 2018. He spent two seasons there before landing with the Detroit Lions in 2020 and the New York Giants in 2021.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Free Agent Signing
The Kansas City Chiefs added a former first-round pick to their defensive line this Tuesday in the form of Danny Shelton. ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that Shelton agreed to a one-year contract with the Chiefs. Shelton, 28, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2015...
Deshaun Watson to start preseason opener Friday vs Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns plan to start quarterback Deshaun Watson in Friday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville pending any changes to his status prior to the game as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Watson’s pending six-game suspension is currently facing an appeal by...
Following Brett Baty’s promotion, New York Mets’ top 2 prospects nearing MLB call-ups
The New York Mets’ top two prospects in their entire minor league system are now playing for the team’s Triple-A
Wanna Bet? Knicks' Projected Win Total Revealed
The projections from Caesars Sportsbook at least have the Knicks playing more than 82 games next season.
Lakers Land Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. The logic is simple enough. Teams that play in bigger cities are supposed to have an easier time attracting stars. They provide more business opportunities and a bigger audience. In theory, that works. Fortunately, for the league’s smaller market...
Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate
Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Watch: New York Jets score a special touchdown
It may skip the box score, but points could never cover the meaning and love behind a special Saturday score. Martin. McNeil. Boozer. Snell. A.J. One of the first touchdowns to open MetLife Stadium’s 2022-23 New York Jets campaign was scored by a young green supporter named A.J. The junior fan, battling Stage 1 Cerebral Palsy, took over at running back for Michael Carter and Breece Hall to charge into the end zone (with some help from quarterback Zach Wilson) on one of the final plays of the Jets’ Green & White Scrimmage on Saturday night.
NFL Scout Predicts Breakout Season For Giants’ Daniel Jones
The 2022 season is a make-or-break one for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had his fifth-year option declined by the franchise this offseason, which isn’t too big a surprise to anyone that has watched him play during the first three seasons of his career.
3 New York Knicks Stars Lose At A Pro-AM Game In NYC
New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Obi Toppin were all playing together in a Pro-Am game in New York City.
1 Knicks Player Jazz Badly Want In Donovan Mitchell Trade
Negotiations between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have stalled in recent weeks. Neither team wants to concede to the other in trade talks, so things have hit a bit of an impasse, leading to the Jazz searching out other deals around the NBA. The two sides are likely...
