ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, NC
Columbus County, NC
Government
County
Columbus County, NC
WECT

Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres

PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Forest Service and other agencies are responding to a wildfire at the Holly Shelter Game Lands on Wednesday, August 10. Officials from Pender County initially said at around 1 p.m. the fire was covering approximately 150 acres, but the Town of Holly Ridge then released an update at about 3 p.m. that the fire had grown to 1000 acres and that it’s expected to reach N.C. 50 to the west of the town. Crews on the scene told a WECT reporter that it had grown to over 1500 acres as of about 6 p.m. As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire is still around 1500 acres, but a spokesperson for the NC Forest Service said 14% has been contained.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust bought 265 acres across 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for protection. The area is in East Arcadia and north of Riegelwood. Per the trust, the area “hosts mature floodplain forest, upland hardwood ravines, and a...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WECT

Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans for...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

UPDATE: Town of Burgaw approves speed limit changes to residential areas with 35 mph

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw discussed the issue of town speed limits on their August 9 meeting at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street. Commissioners approved a change that would slow down drivers in one area of the town after residents previously raised safety concerns. The speed limit will change from 35 to 25 mph in West Satchwell Street from South Smith Street and to South Antionette Drive.
BURGAW, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M

Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews battle garbage fire at Leland gas station

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews were called to a Leland convenience store and gas station on Tuesday morning after a trash truck caught fire. According to a town spokesperson, the call came in around 9:15 to the BP on Grandiflora Drive near the Magnolia Greens neighborhood. The burning garbage...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Michael Bracy named interim superintendent for Pender County Schools

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education named Michael Bracy the interim superintendent at their meeting on August 9. Previously, Bracy was the Jones County superintendent for more than a decade until he retired in 2019. The next year, Bracy was named the interim principal of Topsail High School for the 2020-2021 school year, and that position was later filled by current principal Larry Obeda.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bladen Co. Public Library to host back-to-school giveaway

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown announced that they will host a school supplies giveaway on Aug. 11. The event is scheduled to take place in the library parking lot at 111 N. Cypress St. from 6-8 p.m. The event is free for all...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until Aug. 19. Donations will help students at Carolina Beach Elementary School start the school year with the materials they need. Those wishing to donate can drop off supplies...
KURE BEACH, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy