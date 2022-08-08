Read full article on original website
Bikes, buses and bypasses: Columbus County has a new vision for its transportation needs
Mark Bronski wants to ride his bike to work, like he used to before moving to southeastern North Carolina. But it wouldn’t be the safest way to get there. Drivers routinely ignore the 55 mph limit on the winding state highway that travels through the backroads of Columbus County, home to his family and business. There’s also no bike lane.
8-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Robeson County to be widened to 8 lanes starting this fall
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be widened four lanes to eight lanes after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $283 million contract for the project near St. Pauls. Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, was awarded the contract to widen the eight-mile stretch of […]
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
WECT
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15...
WECT
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Forest Service and other agencies are responding to a wildfire at the Holly Shelter Game Lands on Wednesday, August 10. Officials from Pender County initially said at around 1 p.m. the fire was covering approximately 150 acres, but the Town of Holly Ridge then released an update at about 3 p.m. that the fire had grown to 1000 acres and that it’s expected to reach N.C. 50 to the west of the town. Crews on the scene told a WECT reporter that it had grown to over 1500 acres as of about 6 p.m. As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire is still around 1500 acres, but a spokesperson for the NC Forest Service said 14% has been contained.
WECT
NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust bought 265 acres across 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for protection. The area is in East Arcadia and north of Riegelwood. Per the trust, the area “hosts mature floodplain forest, upland hardwood ravines, and a...
WECT
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue responds to small fire at South Atlantic Services
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a small fire caused by a chemical spill Wednesday at South Atlantic Services. According to fire officials, after a small amount of a chemical spilled, it reacted to another chemical in the warehouse, causing a small fire. Fire crews...
WECT
Road reopened after closure due to fallen power lines at S Front Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The road has been reopened after a closure due to fallen power lines on South Front Street from Burnett Blvd to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge at around Noon on August 10, per a Wilmington Police Department release. Though the lines themselves were knocked down, the...
WMBF
NCDOT will begin construction to widen I-95 in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – Construction crews will begin widening another stretch of Interstate 95 this fall. This project is a part of a larger one to update a 182-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in North Carolina. The roadway was built between the late 1950s and 1980 as a...
WECT
Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans for...
WECT
UPDATE: Town of Burgaw approves speed limit changes to residential areas with 35 mph
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw discussed the issue of town speed limits on their August 9 meeting at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street. Commissioners approved a change that would slow down drivers in one area of the town after residents previously raised safety concerns. The speed limit will change from 35 to 25 mph in West Satchwell Street from South Smith Street and to South Antionette Drive.
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews battle garbage fire at Leland gas station
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews were called to a Leland convenience store and gas station on Tuesday morning after a trash truck caught fire. According to a town spokesperson, the call came in around 9:15 to the BP on Grandiflora Drive near the Magnolia Greens neighborhood. The burning garbage...
WECT
Michael Bracy named interim superintendent for Pender County Schools
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education named Michael Bracy the interim superintendent at their meeting on August 9. Previously, Bracy was the Jones County superintendent for more than a decade until he retired in 2019. The next year, Bracy was named the interim principal of Topsail High School for the 2020-2021 school year, and that position was later filled by current principal Larry Obeda.
4,400+ in Horry County briefly without power because of animal, Santee Cooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage early Monday afternoon briefly left about 4,400 Santee Cooper customers in southern Horry County without service, the utility said. The outage, which included the Horry Georgetown Technical College campus and most of the Woodland Park area, began about 12:30 p.m., and service was restored by about 1 […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
WECT
Bladen Co. Public Library to host back-to-school giveaway
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown announced that they will host a school supplies giveaway on Aug. 11. The event is scheduled to take place in the library parking lot at 111 N. Cypress St. from 6-8 p.m. The event is free for all...
WECT
Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until Aug. 19. Donations will help students at Carolina Beach Elementary School start the school year with the materials they need. Those wishing to donate can drop off supplies...
multifamilybiz.com
Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina
RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
WECT
Pender County Board of Education approves renaming of Topsail Elementary to Topsail-Annandale Elementary
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County School Board of Education unanimously approved to change the name of Topsail Elementary School to Topsail-Annandale Elementary School at its meeting on August 9. Topsail Elementary was previously named Annandale Elementary until 1969, and it was originally built as a school for Black...
