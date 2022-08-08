PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Forest Service and other agencies are responding to a wildfire at the Holly Shelter Game Lands on Wednesday, August 10. Officials from Pender County initially said at around 1 p.m. the fire was covering approximately 150 acres, but the Town of Holly Ridge then released an update at about 3 p.m. that the fire had grown to 1000 acres and that it’s expected to reach N.C. 50 to the west of the town. Crews on the scene told a WECT reporter that it had grown to over 1500 acres as of about 6 p.m. As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire is still around 1500 acres, but a spokesperson for the NC Forest Service said 14% has been contained.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO