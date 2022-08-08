ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

WRAL

History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
Education
WRAL

Fayetteville police frustrated by limited options for handling juvenile suspects

Fayetteville police frustrated by limited options for handling juvenile suspects. Law enforcement agencies across North Carolina said they're having a difficult time getting the Department of Juvenile Justice to approve secure custody orders for young offenders. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
WRAL

Community remembers deputy killed in line of duty

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A memorial service on Tuesday honored a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Keith...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Durham holds off late Jacksonville rally

Bulls 3B Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading 26th homer, while LF Ruben Cardenas went yard and drove in four runs as Durham (59-48) took a 2-0 series lead over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (59-48) with a 10-9 win on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, Durham moves into a three-way tie with Jacksonville and Lehigh Valley for first second place in the International League East Division. standings.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned. A packed house inside the Kenly council chambers Monday. Dozens of residents were on edge...
KENLY, NC
WRAL

17-year-old shot, killed at Nash County party

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Melito Armstrong Jr. was shot in the chest and died. His mother, Quatelia Stevenson, said Armstrong had recently turned 17 in July. Reporter: Monica Casey.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Truck slams into popular Clayton restaurant

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. In a sign of resilience, a downtown Clayton restaurant opened hours after a pickup truck crashed into the front of the building on Wednesday morning.
CLAYTON, NC

