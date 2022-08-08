Read full article on original website
Johnston County school board members address claims in leaked audio
Johnston County school board members address claims in leaked audio. Leaked audio appears to have some Johnston County Board of Education members talking about hiding...
History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
Former head mistress of Montessori School of Raleigh found not guilty of neglect
Former head mistress of Montessori School of Raleigh found not guilty of neglect. On Monday, the jury unanimously found Nancy Errichetti not guilty of the...
Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Watch live: Sky 5 flies over the procession for Sgt. Matthew Fishman,...
Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy
Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy. During the memorial service for a fallen Wayne County deputy, fellow law...
Fayetteville police frustrated by limited options for handling juvenile suspects
Fayetteville police frustrated by limited options for handling juvenile suspects. Law enforcement agencies across North Carolina said they're having a difficult time getting the Department of Juvenile Justice to approve secure custody orders for young offenders. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
After devastating fire, Knightdale community bands together to help family
After devastating fire, Knightdale community bands together to help family. Last Thursday, their Knightdale home was burned. Tuesday, the family watched as what was left was torn down. But, the family's community is working to make sure something new can rise from the ashes on Fayetteville Street. Reporter: Eric Miller.
Community remembers deputy killed in line of duty
A memorial service on Tuesday honored a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Keith...
11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
Durham holds off late Jacksonville rally
Bulls 3B Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading 26th homer, while LF Ruben Cardenas went yard and drove in four runs as Durham (59-48) took a 2-0 series lead over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (59-48) with a 10-9 win on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, Durham moves into a three-way tie with Jacksonville and Lehigh Valley for first second place in the International League East Division. standings.
Residents allowed back in home after gas leak sealed in Wake Forest neighborhood
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest residents have been allowed back in their homes after a gas leak caused their neighborhood to be evacuated. Construction crews ruptured a gas line along the 3800 block of Wild Meadow Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel were on the scene. Due to...
Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned
Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned. A packed house inside the Kenly council chambers Monday. Dozens of residents were on edge...
Cary police searching for missing 5-year-old, mother who reportedly stole car from UNC Rex
Cary police searching for missing 5-year-old, mother who reportedly stole car from UNC Rex. Cary police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who was...
17-year-old shot, killed at Nash County party
Melito Armstrong Jr. was shot in the chest and died. His mother, Quatelia Stevenson, said Armstrong had recently turned 17 in July. Reporter: Monica Casey.
Truck slams into popular Clayton restaurant
In a sign of resilience, a downtown Clayton restaurant opened hours after a pickup truck crashed into the front of the building on Wednesday morning.
