Kristin Smart California trial: Paul Flores joked that missing woman was 'at my mom's house,' roommate says
The juries overseeing the trial of Paul Flores and his father, who are accused in connection with the presumed death of missing California college student Kristin Smart over 25 years ago, heard Wednesday from the man who lived with Flores around the time when Smart disappeared, according to reports from inside the courtroom.
California dermatologist arrested after husband shared 'compelling' video of her poisoning him, police say
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband shared "compelling" video evidence that she was poisoning him, police tell Fox News Digital. Yue Yu, 45, of Irvine, was taken into custody Thursday at the home she has shared with her spouse of 10 years, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement.
Prison officials investigate 3rd inmate slaying within a week in Northern California
SACRAMENTO — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked...
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
Jenner rips Newsom and Gascon for 'soft on crime' California
Caitlyn Jenner ripped into California's Democratic leaders Sunday, slamming Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for their "soft on crime" policies.
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
"This kind of volatility in their population, of course, creates concerns."
Gavin Newsom wants Joe Biden's job. Here are 6 reasons why that's a horrible idea
Make no mistake — Gavin Newsom is running for president. He has led a gilded life and becomes more liberal with each passing day. Along the way, his policies have dangerously failed, and those failures should not be visited upon the rest of the nation. Newsom has been a...
Gavin Newsom criticized over handling of California drought as farms languish
Gov. Gavin Newsom has mishandled California's severe, years-long drought during his time in office, while the state's farms face diminishing yields, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News. "I think Gavin Newsom has failed when it comes to water," McCarthy, who represents a district in California's Central Valley,...
'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield
Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
At Least 1 Dead, 11 People Sickened in Napa County After Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in California
According to California health officials, at least one person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The county health department said that the Legionella bacteria that causes the disease has been detected in the...
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home
MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk
LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
California child-care providers fight to 'retire with dignity'
California child-care workers signed their first union contract with the state about a year ago. Now, they want retirement benefits.
Newsom picks Patricia Guerrero, 1st Latina state Supreme Court chief justice
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Patricia Guerrero to be the state's next chief justice, picking the daughter of Mexican immigrants to lead the nation's largest judicial system.Guerrero, 50, would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her term ends in January.Guerrero made history earlier this year when she was the first Latina confirmed to the California Supreme Court. Now she's poised to do it again as the first Latina to lead the state's sprawling court system that includes about 2,175 judges across 58 trial courts and 105 justices on the Courts of Appeal."Justice Guerrero has...
7 Fantastic Hotels For A California Summer Experience
Lodging can make or break your vacation, getaway, or retreat. I’m picky about where I lay my head while away from home. I bet you are as well. One of the delightful parts of being a travel writer is being a hotel scout. I love hotels and all the ways hoteliers find to make us comfortable. Checking out a new one is an adventure. Returning to a favorite is a reunion with an old friend.
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The San Luis Obispo Police reported a motor vehicle collision on Saturday night. According to the police department, the incident occurred at the intersection of Pacific and Beach at about 9:30 p.m. The area of [..]
Shark knocks man off paddleboard at Lovers Point in California's Pacific Grove
The man and his dog were uninjured and able to crawl back onto the board and paddle to shore.
Deputy gangs: Judge expedites contempt hearing for Villanueva
Attorneys for Los Angeles County, who want a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy gangs, obtained an expedited hearing on the issue Wednesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams...
