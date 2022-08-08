SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Patricia Guerrero to be the state's next chief justice, picking the daughter of Mexican immigrants to lead the nation's largest judicial system.Guerrero, 50, would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her term ends in January.Guerrero made history earlier this year when she was the first Latina confirmed to the California Supreme Court. Now she's poised to do it again as the first Latina to lead the state's sprawling court system that includes about 2,175 judges across 58 trial courts and 105 justices on the Courts of Appeal."Justice Guerrero has...

