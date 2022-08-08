ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
oilcity.news

Motorcycle driver dies after launching off cliff near Wyoming Highway 22

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died after going off of a cliff next to Wyoming Highway 22 on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 11:42 a.m. Aug. 2. The crash occurred south of Jackson when the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate an uphill curve at mile marker 13 on Wyoming Highway 22.
JACKSON, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Rexburg, ID
Education
Rexburg, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Owyhe
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

High speed chase through Jackson leads to arrest

Multiple calls from concerned citizens to the Jackson police department on Sunday morning ended after a police pursuit and the driver in custody. Just after 6:00 am, Teton County dispatchers received multiple calls about a vehicle which was driving recklessly. Officers from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department,...
Idaho State Journal

Four COVID deaths, 265 new cases reported in Southeast Idaho during past week

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced four local people died from COVID-19 and there were 265 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of August 2-8. Two deaths were in Bannock County, one death was in Bingham County and the other death was in Caribou County, SIPH reported. This brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
rexburgstandardjournal.com

$5 million Moody Bridge planned

A public hearing was held Monday for the Moody Bridge replacement project on the Teton River during the Madison County Commissioners’ meeting. The bridge is located approximately two miles northeast of Rexburg on the Moody Highway. “For (Madison) County, it was the number one priority project in the county,”...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff

Perhaps an unusual sight in the early hours of a Sunday morning, McCowin Park was filled with excited spectators, for many it was a chance to see a hot air balloon take off for the first time. Balloons were cleared for takeoff around 7 am Sunday morning. The post Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in dirt-biking crash in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY – An 18-year-old man was killed Friday at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. Keston Lane Newman, a resident of Monteview, passed away due to injuries sustained after a dirt-biking accident, according to law enforcement officials. Details of the crash have not yet been released. Funeral services will...
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fatal Crash Involving Wendell Man Still Under Investigation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Bonneville County authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a Wendell man in late July. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 27, involving a pickup pulling a trailer and a Toyota sedan at the intersection of 105th E. and N. County Line Rd. northeast of Idaho Falls. The collision forced the Toyota into a nearby canal. Bystanders jumped into the canal and pulled Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, of Peru out, as well as the driver of the Toyota, identified as Alex Quispealaya, of Wendell; he was treated at an area hospital and released. Alvarado later died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy