Spokane, WA

Kendall Yards Night Market canceled due to heat concerns

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — More cancelations are coming as temperatures stay high across the Inland Northwest.

The Kendall Yards Night Market will be closed on Wednesday due to heat concerns. At the time of the market on Wednesday, it is expected that the streets will be 140 degrees as temperatures approach 100 degrees.

The market has been canceled this week to keep customers and vendors safe.

You can go to the Spokane Farmers Market in the morning before the heat creeps in. It will open at 8 a.m. at 20 W. 5th Ave.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

