Effective: 2022-08-08 14:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ripley The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Ripley County in southeastern Missouri * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gatewood, or 9 miles southwest of Doniphan, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Doniphan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

RIPLEY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO