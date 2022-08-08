ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: CT AARP welcomes "dramatic cost reductions" in Senate bill

By Dave Mager
 2 days ago

After a weekend Senate marathon led to the party-line passage of the Inflation Reduction Act , Connecticut's Democratic senators returned home, unconcerned with Republican claims about the bill.

"These are wildly popular policies," says Sen. Chris Murphy during a news conference at the state Legislative Office Building in Hartford. "Capping drug costs, cleaning up the environment, asking corporations to pay their fair share and going after tax cheats."

“Democrats have already robbed American families once through inflation, and now their solution is to rob American families a second time," says Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

The bill invests heavily in IRS tax enforcement to be focused on corporations and wealthier Americans. Republicans claim the funding will lead the IRS to target middle-class Americans and small businesses.

"The Republican talking points are wildly crazy," says Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "They make no sense."

Citing "dramatic cost reductions" for its members, the AARP of Connecticut is welcoming the bill, which includes several measures intended to help seniors pay for prescription drugs.

WTIC's Dave Mager spoke to AARP CT State Director Nora Duncan:

Hartford, CT
All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

