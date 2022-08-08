Georgia Republican says no one can convince her Jan. 6 rioters were Trump supporters

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is still denying the events of January 6th.

In an interview with fellow 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, Rep. Greene said no one can convince her that the rioters were not anti-fascist protesters.

"I was very upset. I never expected anything like that. And when it happened, I thought, this is antifa. And no one can convince me it was so-called Trump supporters," Greene said, making air quotes with her fingers and rolling her eyes, according to Newsweek .

"And we know there's a lot wrong there, and I can't wait for investigations, real investigations," she added.

Greene previously told Trump Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, via text, "I don't think that President Trump caused the attack on the Capitol. It's not his fault. Antifa was mixed in the crowd and instigated it, and sadly, people followed."

She also texted during the riot , "Mark we don't think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters."

The FBI previously debunked that conspiracy theory , saying there was no evidence that antifa or leftist extremists disguised as Trump supporters were involved in the riot. The FBI also found no evidence that the riot was centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent Trump supporters, Reuters reported.

During her interview with Lindell, Greene also defended the accused rioters who are currently jailed and expressed concern over their treatment behind bars, describing it as "so heartbreaking," Newsweek reported.

"They got charged for things they shouldn't have done. They deserve their day in court. They deserve their due process rights," she said.

According to NPR , 875 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot and 360 have either been convicted at trial or pleaded guilty. Some have received prison terms while others have been fined or sentenced to community service and probation.