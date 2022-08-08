ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Republican says no one can convince her Jan. 6 rioters were Trump supporters

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is still denying the events of January 6th.

In an interview with fellow 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, Rep. Greene said no one can convince her that the rioters were not anti-fascist protesters.

"I was very upset. I never expected anything like that. And when it happened, I thought, this is antifa. And no one can convince me it was so-called Trump supporters," Greene said, making air quotes with her fingers and rolling her eyes, according to Newsweek .

"And we know there's a lot wrong there, and I can't wait for investigations, real investigations," she added.

Greene previously told Trump Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, via text, "I don't think that President Trump caused the attack on the Capitol. It's not his fault. Antifa was mixed in the crowd and instigated it, and sadly, people followed."

She also texted during the riot , "Mark we don't think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters."

The FBI previously debunked that conspiracy theory , saying there was no evidence that antifa or leftist extremists disguised as Trump supporters were involved in the riot. The FBI also found no evidence that the riot was centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent Trump supporters, Reuters reported.

During her interview with Lindell, Greene also defended the accused rioters who are currently jailed and expressed concern over their treatment behind bars, describing it as "so heartbreaking," Newsweek reported.

"They got charged for things they shouldn't have done. They deserve their day in court. They deserve their due process rights," she said.

According to NPR , 875 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot and 360 have either been convicted at trial or pleaded guilty. Some have received prison terms while others have been fined or sentenced to community service and probation.

Comments / 92

VII7
1d ago

I guess Trump was calling Antifa patriots and saying how much he loves them. And Republicans like MTG are fussing over how Antifa are still behind bars. Weird for Republicans to throw much support behind Antifa.

Reply(1)
18
Sally Reyes
1d ago

They admitted themselves! Is ahe deaf and blind or just worships the dollar signs in Trumps eyes? Sweetheart, dont drink the kool aid they are offering you!

Reply
25
Judson McCulloch
2d ago

Then if they all go to prison for 20 years why do you care? If they were Antifa why not throw the book at them??

Reply(2)
27
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Veracity Report

GA Ethics Commission Finds Probable Cause Against 2 Abrams Non-Profits in Campaign Scandal

The probable cause is said to stem from several suspicious expenditures the non-profits made on behalf of Abrams' campaign between 2017 and 2019. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, and Georgia.gov.
Salon

Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”

Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
MESA COUNTY, CO
