Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International
Chicago, IL – August 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, The Boeing Co. BA and Johnson Controls International plc JCI.
Zacks.com
Jackson Financial (JXN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JXN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 43.18%. A...
Zacks.com
Organogenesis (ORGO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ORGO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.50%. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Atlas (ATCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
ATCO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.78%. A...
1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound
Software behemoth Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts’ sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a...
Zacks.com
PHX Minerals (PHX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PHX Minerals (. PHX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Wix.com (WIX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WIX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
ON24 (ONTF) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ONTF - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CRBP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Xperi (XPER) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
XPER - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.81%. A...
Zacks.com
Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag
PLNT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. However, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company fell 5.7% during trading hours on Aug 9. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as the...
Zacks.com
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
RRR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the ninth straight quarter. The top line fell year over year, but the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company reported a rise in visitation and strong spending per visit across its portfolio.
Zacks.com
Comstock Mining (LODE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
LODE - Free Report) recently announced selected financial results for the second quarter of 2022. LODE reported a loss per share of 20 cents in the quarter, comparing unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. LODE had reported a loss per share of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Results were primarily affected by increases in research and development expenditures, and changes in fair values of derivatives.
Zacks.com
Is a Surprise Coming for Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) This Earnings Season?
PRLD - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because for Prelude Therapeutics is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for PRLD in this report.
Zacks.com
Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
ACEL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Cabometyx Maintains Growth
EXEL - Free Report) reported earnings of 22 cents in the second quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. In the year-ago quarter, EXEL reported earnings of 30 cents per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, earnings per share came in at 28 cents, down from 37...
Zacks.com
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
COIN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $4.95 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.04. This compares to earnings of $6.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
REYN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Epizyme (EPZM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
EPZM - Free Report) incurred a loss of 21 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 63 cents. Total revenues in the second quarter were $27.5 million compared with $13 million in the prior-year quarter....
Comments / 0