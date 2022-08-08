ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Learn about Green Spaces' Empower program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wayne Brown talks about Green Spaces’ Empower program, which teaches low-cost and no-cost ways for people to reduce their energy use at home and therefore reduce their energy bills. Stay connected with Green Spaces. (423) 648-0963. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents

(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
TRENTON, GA
WTVC

New Lookouts stadium in Chattanooga: What are the next steps?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Another hurdle passed Tuesday night for the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, and the planned future sight of businesses and housing in South Chattanooga. Chattanooga’s City Council voted Tuesday to create a private-public partnership. That partnership will oversee a $350 million development with a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBKR

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
WTVC

With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans

Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
TheDailyBeast

Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch

The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Hosts Food Truck Fridays

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Non-profit “LAUNCH” has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union to host Food Truck Fridays at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator is a startup facility in Eastlake that helps caterers, bakers, and other food service entrepreneurs by providing them with access to affordable spaces and quality equipment.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. Brandon Beavers talks about “soft washing” surfaces and the company’s rebranding event. Stay connected with Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. (423) 488-1988. ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. 423-756-2121. ______________
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

