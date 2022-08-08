ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

94.9 HOM

There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine

A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
ACTON, ME
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
MAINE STATE
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in Portland, Maine

Given Portland, Maine’s proximity to water (it’s almost entirely surrounded), it’s easy to cast off the largest city in “Vacationland” as a place solely occupied by lobsters and lighthouses. Admittedly, there are plenty of both, but Portland has become home to a world-class food and drinks scene. It’s almost impossible to have a bad meal in Portland, just as it’s unlikely to stumble into any type of drinking establishment, from dive to concert venue, and not find something great in your glass.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
94.3 WCYY

This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US

Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.3 WCYY

I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed

I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

A nugget of good news

Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn

It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

I Was 100% Fooled By the Violinist Scam at Shaw’s in Falmouth

I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and several other news stations have reported, is...
B98.5

A Washed Out Road In Western Maine Has Caused A 140 Mile Detour!

We've all heard the phrase "you can't get there from here", right? Even if it was only said as a joke. Anyone who has drive through rural Maine really understands the phrase. There are plenty of places that, while they may only be a few miles apart, require a much longer drive because the roads do not go directly from point a to point b.
JACKMAN, ME
WMTW

In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Record-setting warm spell ending in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Much cooler air has arrived across Maine, ending a historic stretch of warm and hot weather. Portland reached 91 degrees on Tuesday, making it an official heat wave with three consecutive days of at least 90 degrees. That includes a record high temperature of 96 degrees on Sunday, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018.
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Osprey pilots conclude training exercises in Portland area

You may have spotted them in the skies over Portland in recent days, but the U.S. Marine Corps says the Osprey aircraft have headed back to home base. The Marine Corps says the V-22 Osprey flights in the area were part of routine training. They arrived at the Portland Jetport last week, according to the Portland Press Herald, and were flying back to their home base in New River, North Carolina this week.
PORTLAND, ME

