ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Haberman shares photos of Trump-era White House toilet clogged with wads of paper

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9qtw_0h9bhZaP00

( The Hill ) – New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman released a pair of photos to corroborate reporting in her forthcoming book that White House staffers regularly found ripped-up printed paper clogging a toilet in the presidential residence during former President Trump’s administration.

The photos, shared with Axios on Monday, reportedly show small pieces of paper in a toilet in the White House and another from an overseas trip.

“That Mr. Trump was discarding documents this way was not widely known within the West Wing, but some aides were aware of the habit, which he engaged in repeatedly,” Haberman told the outlet.

Reports of Trump-era White House officials attempting to flush documents down toilets first surfaced in February, as reported in Haberman’s forthcoming book.

“You have to be pretty desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl is part of your promotional plan,” a spokesperson for Trump told Axios. “We know … there’s enough people willing to fabricate stories like this in order to impress the media class — a media class who is willing to run with anything, as long as it anti-Trump.”

The National Archives confirmed in January that some of the documents it received from the Trump administration had been ripped up and taped back together.

Haberman has covered Trump for years, dating back to his time as a real estate mogul in New York City. Her new book on on the former president’s life debuts in October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toilet Bowl#Clogging#New York Times#The White House#National Archives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WAVY News 10

Woman accused of wielding knife at NC deputies after pursuit

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after leading authorities in Chesapeake and Currituck County on a pursuit, while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. The incident occurred Monday with the police pursuit beginning in Chesapeake. Deputies then took over pursuing the driver, later identified as Cierra Scott, for approximately 3 […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash in N.C.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. was called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:20 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, carrying […]
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy