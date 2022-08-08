Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. markets on Thursday were set to rise again after a government report showing that inflation is cooling fueled a Wednesday rally. All three major indexes are coming off a strong day: The Dow surged more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 hit its highest point since early May, and the Nasdaq landed its highest close since April. Ahead of Thursday's session, investors are chewing over Disney's earnings from Wednesday evening (more on that below), while looking forward to the producer price index and weekly jobs claims data later in the morning.

