Stocks

CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. markets on Thursday were set to rise again after a government report showing that inflation is cooling fueled a Wednesday rally. All three major indexes are coming off a strong day: The Dow surged more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 hit its highest point since early May, and the Nasdaq landed its highest close since April. Ahead of Thursday's session, investors are chewing over Disney's earnings from Wednesday evening (more on that below), while looking forward to the producer price index and weekly jobs claims data later in the morning.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Toast, Illumina and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Peloton — Shares of Peloton jumped 6% after the company told employees it was cutting about 780 jobs, raising prices on some equipment and closing a number of retail stores. Illumina — The gene-sequencing technology company dropped more than 9%...
CNBC

Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over

Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
CNBC

Activist Meister eyes up another possible conglomerate break-up to unlock value

MDU Resources is a regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The company is organized into the following four business segments: (i) utilities: electric and natural gas distribution, (ii) pipeline, (iii) construction materials and contracting (their aggregates business), and (iv) construction services. Stock Market Value: $6.3 billion ($31.20...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, Toast, Poshmark and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Rivian Automotive — The electric vehicle maker rose 3.1% in after-hours trading after beating revenue estimates and posting a smaller-than-expected loss in the latest quarter. Rivian reaffirmed its delivery estimates for the year but said it expects a larger loss than anticipated as it grapples with supply chain constraints.
CNBC

How Sri Lanka's economy collapsed

Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic collapse in its modern history. Many experts believe the country's story is a warning sign for emerging markets.
CNBC

Tech companies shed workers even as the talent shortage rages on

On earnings calls over the past few weeks, tech leaders have been talking about layoffs and hiring slowdowns. At the same time, the July jobs report showed robust growth in job creation and a record-low unemployment rate. Many tech companies overhired during the pandemic and now need to trim staff...
CNBC

Tornado Cash developer detained, Core Scientific cuts jobs, and BlackRock's bitcoin bet: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Santiago Portela, CEO of Fitchin, discusses BlackRock's new private bitcoin trust and the trend of major asset management firms betting on crypto.
CNBC

Gold eyes fourth straight weekly gain on dollar weakness

Gold prices drifted higher on Friday. Overall weakness in the dollar offset pressure from an uptick in bond yields and expectations of further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Gold prices drifted higher on Friday helped by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and setting the metal on path for...
CNBC

The Final Call: AAPL, HD & TGT

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
CNBC

Tiger 21, an exclusive club of investors, says the ultra rich are doubling down on stocks

Tiger 21 consists of 1,200 members with a cumulative $140 billion in assets, and individuals must have at least $20 million in liquid assets to qualify for membership. Its founder and chairman, Michael Sonnenfeldt, told CNBC on Thursday that although real estate had historically been the most popular destination for members' money, they were now seeing some "real bargains" in the stock markets.
