CNBC
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. markets on Thursday were set to rise again after a government report showing that inflation is cooling fueled a Wednesday rally. All three major indexes are coming off a strong day: The Dow surged more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 hit its highest point since early May, and the Nasdaq landed its highest close since April. Ahead of Thursday's session, investors are chewing over Disney's earnings from Wednesday evening (more on that below), while looking forward to the producer price index and weekly jobs claims data later in the morning.
CNBC
Friday, August 12, 2022: Why this sector is strong on falling oil prices
Jeff Marks breaks down the action he's seeing in the market in relation to falling oil prices. He also takes a look ahead into some of next week's earnings reports.
CNBC
We've seen as Wall Street recovers, overall crypto recovers, says Tether co-founder
William Quigley, Tether co-founder, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss the drivers of the recent rebounds in cryptocurrency prices and where Quigley sees value creation going forward..
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC
Argentina hikes interest rate by 950 basis points to 69.5% as inflation hits 20-year high
The central bank raised the benchmark "Leliq" rate for the 28-day term to 69.5% from 60%, a rate the bank set just two weeks ago when it hiked the rate by 800 basis points and the government shuffled its Cabinet to install a new economy "superminister." Prices rose 7.4% in...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Toast, Illumina and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Peloton — Shares of Peloton jumped 6% after the company told employees it was cutting about 780 jobs, raising prices on some equipment and closing a number of retail stores. Illumina — The gene-sequencing technology company dropped more than 9%...
CNBC
Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over
Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
CNBC
Activist Meister eyes up another possible conglomerate break-up to unlock value
MDU Resources is a regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The company is organized into the following four business segments: (i) utilities: electric and natural gas distribution, (ii) pipeline, (iii) construction materials and contracting (their aggregates business), and (iv) construction services. Stock Market Value: $6.3 billion ($31.20...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, Toast, Poshmark and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Rivian Automotive — The electric vehicle maker rose 3.1% in after-hours trading after beating revenue estimates and posting a smaller-than-expected loss in the latest quarter. Rivian reaffirmed its delivery estimates for the year but said it expects a larger loss than anticipated as it grapples with supply chain constraints.
CNBC
The CEOs of Disney and Devon Energy deliver upbeat outlooks to CNBC
The CEOs of two Club holdings spoke to CNBC on Thursday: Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) Bob Chapek and Devon Energy's (DVN) Rick Moncrief. Drug stocks are sliding on fears of Zantac lawsuits — here's what it means for JNJ.
CNBC
How Sri Lanka's economy collapsed
Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic collapse in its modern history. Many experts believe the country's story is a warning sign for emerging markets.
CNBC
Ether surges to a two-month high after ethereum inches closer to long-awaited upgrade
The world's second-biggest cryptocurrency reached a price above $1,900 on Thursday, according to data from CoinMetrics. It comes after ethereum, ether's underlying network, successfully ran its final dry run for a key event called the "merge." Slated to take place in September, the merge is expected to make ethereum faster...
CNBC
Tech companies shed workers even as the talent shortage rages on
On earnings calls over the past few weeks, tech leaders have been talking about layoffs and hiring slowdowns. At the same time, the July jobs report showed robust growth in job creation and a record-low unemployment rate. Many tech companies overhired during the pandemic and now need to trim staff...
CNBC
Biden senior advisor Anita Dunn has to divest investment portfolio worth between $16.8 million and $48.2 million to avoid conflicts
The almost 20 listed clients once represented by Biden aide Anita Dunn include AT&T, Micron, American Clean Power Association, Lyft, Pivotal Ventures, Pfizer, Salesforce and Reddit. The disclosure also shows dozens of stock holdings owned by Dunn, including previous call and put options tied to the S&P 500, corporate and...
CNBC
Cloud stocks are rallying after a punishing start to the year as 2022 outlook brightens
Cloud stocks sold off earlier this year as investors worried about inflation and rising interest rates. They're now regaining some ground, after strong quarterly results and optimistic full-year forecasts. "We haven't seen the fundamentals of that basket of businesses really fall off a cliff," said Elliott Robinson, a partner at...
CNBC
Tornado Cash developer detained, Core Scientific cuts jobs, and BlackRock's bitcoin bet: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Santiago Portela, CEO of Fitchin, discusses BlackRock's new private bitcoin trust and the trend of major asset management firms betting on crypto.
CNBC
Gold eyes fourth straight weekly gain on dollar weakness
Gold prices drifted higher on Friday. Overall weakness in the dollar offset pressure from an uptick in bond yields and expectations of further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Gold prices drifted higher on Friday helped by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and setting the metal on path for...
CNBC
The Final Call: AAPL, HD & TGT
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
CNBC
Tiger 21, an exclusive club of investors, says the ultra rich are doubling down on stocks
Tiger 21 consists of 1,200 members with a cumulative $140 billion in assets, and individuals must have at least $20 million in liquid assets to qualify for membership. Its founder and chairman, Michael Sonnenfeldt, told CNBC on Thursday that although real estate had historically been the most popular destination for members' money, they were now seeing some "real bargains" in the stock markets.
