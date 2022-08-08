ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches

By Kaitlyn Deggs
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZt82_0h9bhCWw00

Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA.

But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back.

Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because she knew her kids would have something to eat.

"It just made us feel better knowing that no matter what, they would be fed,” said Davis. “And even when we weren't in school on virtual days, we knew they would be fed because they could come up here and get it."

Before the pandemic led to free lunches, some teachers might have stepped in and paid out of their pocket so their students could have a meal.

"Whereas before if a kid was hungry, we would be like ‘let's just go to the cafeteria, you're late to school, let's get you a breakfast, let's get you to class,”’ said Michelle McCane, a parent and teacher. “And now, I don't have the ability to pay for their breakfast and lunch all the time."

Even though school lunches aren't free for everyone anymore, students can still apply for free or reduced lunch.

Child nutrition experts say it's important for families to sign up if they need help.

"Nutrition is a big part of the educational process, students who come to school hungry cannot learn as well as those who are well-fed and well nourished," said Pat Meadows, the Director of Child Nutrition for Jenks Public Schools.

Davis says she wants her students to know that schools are doing everything they can.

"They're my kids, no matter what,” said Davis. “It just shows us how much we care about them, and we want them to know that we want you here, and we want you safe, and comfortable."

You can apply for free and reduced lunch by reaching out to your school district.

Experts recommend getting this done as soon as you can.

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Free School Meal Program Ends

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
EL RENO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weleetka, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
kosu.org

How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus

It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!

Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OSU-Tulsa Hosts Back-To-School Drive-Thru Community Event

OSU Tulsa celebrated the back-to-school season with a drive-thru community event Tuesday evening. There were school supply giveaways, free shots from the Tulsa Health Department, and meet-and-greets with Tulsa law enforcement. "It's you know, really great to have something like this over here in this part of Tulsa," said Michelle...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free School#School Lunches#School Districts#Weleetka High School#Jenks Public Schools
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year

At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school. Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.
BEGGS, OK
5NEWS

Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year

ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Three Amendments To Tulsa City Charter On August 23 Ballot

In less than two weeks, Oklahomans will vote on several local, state, and federal elections. In Tulsa, three City Charter Amendments are also on the ballot. Those three amendments propose to change three things for the City of Tulsa: Clarifying how the mayor's salary is set, residency requirements for candidates, and a change to how long the City Auditor is in office.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma

Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
JENKS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy