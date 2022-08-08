ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers

Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
Did You Know These 10 Celebrities Are From The Great State Of Texas?

I think I speak for a lot of folks in Texas when I say that we're always proud when someone from our state goes on to do great things. Whether they're serving in the military or making waves in industry and invention, we like knowing they're out there representing our state. That applies to celebrities too. After all, they influence so man of the things we see on TV, on social media, in fashion, and on the news, so it's always interesting when a celeb has roots in the Lone Star State.
Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral

In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas

If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?

There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?

First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good

You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
What Does ‘Splooting’ Mean, and How Does It Cool You Down?

By now, I'm sure that you seen the adorable videos of squirrels 'splooting' all over Texas. 'Splooting' isn't a new thing. In fact, my dog Wesley does it constantly, as you can see here:. My daughter introduced me to the word 'sploot' around the time that we adopted Wesley. What...
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

