More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers
Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
Did You Know These 10 Celebrities Are From The Great State Of Texas?
I think I speak for a lot of folks in Texas when I say that we're always proud when someone from our state goes on to do great things. Whether they're serving in the military or making waves in industry and invention, we like knowing they're out there representing our state. That applies to celebrities too. After all, they influence so man of the things we see on TV, on social media, in fashion, and on the news, so it's always interesting when a celeb has roots in the Lone Star State.
Let’s Get Lazy, Local Lazy River Makes Texas “Best Of” Report
When it comes to lazy, I know a few things. My wife reminds me all the time that "you can't have lazy with an AZ." She's not wrong. Now Waco, Texas has a reason to boast about being lazy. Being lazy is exactly how I like to spend my time...
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
Oh-No, In Case You Missed It, HEB Voluntarily Issues Ice Cream Recall
Stop! Before you dig into that half gallon of ice cream, you should read this first. According to a press release form H-E-B, the Texas grocery chain is recalling certain half gallons due to mislabeling. H-E-B Voluntary Recall. Check the freezer, if you have a half gallon of H-E-B Creamy...
Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral
In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
You Won’t Believe What Mark Cuban Wants to Make Out of This Texas Town
What do you do when you're a billionaire with more money than you could ever spend? Anything you want or, you buy a ghost town in Texas. Mark Cuban already owns a NBA Basketball team but did you know he also owns a town in Navarro County Texas? Cuban bought Mustang, Texas in late 2021 for a reported $2 million.
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?
There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?
First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good
You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
Movie Magic – Check Out These 20 Hit Films Made Right Here in Texas
I am almost certain that all over the world, people know when you talk about the great state of Texas, you know to associate our beloved state with this well-known quote: "Everything‘s bigger in Texas". That definitely includes the movies as well. WE DON'T JUST HAVE MOVIE STARS FROM...
What Does ‘Splooting’ Mean, and How Does It Cool You Down?
By now, I'm sure that you seen the adorable videos of squirrels 'splooting' all over Texas. 'Splooting' isn't a new thing. In fact, my dog Wesley does it constantly, as you can see here:. My daughter introduced me to the word 'sploot' around the time that we adopted Wesley. What...
Jackass Star Steve-O Made A Weird Pit Stop At Buc-ee’s in Dallas, Texas
One of our favorite convenience stores here in Texas is definitely Buc-ee's. It's an institution here, and few things are as much a relief as spotting that big yellow beaver sign when you're on a road trip and need a bathroom break. Guess who else likes Buc-ee's. It's someone who...
H-E-B Continues to Show Why They Have Become a Texas Favorite
H-E-B stands alone at the top in a J.D. Power ranking for best customer satisfaction in the the 2022 U.S. Pharmacy Study. This is the second year in a row the H-E-B has taken the top spot. A Texas Favorite. A beloved Texas franchise that started in San Antonio in...
Europe With Texas Flavor: Fredericksburg, Texas Ranked For What?
All of us sometimes love traveling. The thought of visiting a new place and discovering something you love is rather exciting isn't? But sometimes going anywhere can be more of a hassle than expected. There's a reason we see more pictures of the destination, rather the route taken to the...
