News On 6
State Horse Now Official, Signed Into Law By Gov. Stitt
A new state symbol was signed into law Wednesday on the steps of the state Capitol. The American Quarter Horse is now the official horse of Oklahoma. The horse joins a group of other state symbols. “Of course, the Scissortail is the state bird…the buffalo is the state mammal. The...
News On 6
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
News On 6
President Biden Tours Damage From Kentucky Flooding
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge, which...
News On 6
School Security A Top Priority For Districts Preparing For The Start Of The Year
Oklahoma students start heading back to school this week for the first time since the Uvalde shooting in Texas put school safety back under the microscope. “We know that kids, if they don’t feel safe inside their building they’re not going to learn,” says Gary Shelton. He heads up the Oklahoma School Security Institute a division of the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security. Part of their mission: conducting risk and vulnerability assessments. For an elementary school, he'll spend half a day doing an assessment. Bigger high schools will take a full 8 hours. And when he's done, he'll compile it all into an extensive report. For an average elementary school, about 30 to 40 recommendations.
News On 6
Department Of Housing & Urban Development Announces $221M To Tribal Communities For Affordable Housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that $221 million will go to tribal communities for affordable housing. HUD Says around $129 million will go toward new construction, rehabilitation and the purchasing of existing housing units to boost affordable housing for Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Another...
News On 6
Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Enacts New Rule To Improve Behavior At Athletic Events
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has enacted a new rule to improve behavior at high school and middle school athletic events. According to the new rule, if a team's coaches, players or fans show "egregious" acts of "unsportsmanlike behavior" two or more times in the same season, the team or individual could be suspended for the rest of the season.
News On 6
Hartshorne Teenager Claims Cornhole National Junior Championship Title
A Hartshorne teenager made history over the weekend when he won the USA Cornhole National Junior Championship. 15-year-old Hayden Morris is the first Oklahoman to bring home the junior nation champ title. The Hartshorne High School sophomore made it look easy when clinched the top spot Saturday after a 10-0...
