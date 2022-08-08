Oklahoma students start heading back to school this week for the first time since the Uvalde shooting in Texas put school safety back under the microscope. “We know that kids, if they don’t feel safe inside their building they’re not going to learn,” says Gary Shelton. He heads up the Oklahoma School Security Institute a division of the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security. Part of their mission: conducting risk and vulnerability assessments. For an elementary school, he'll spend half a day doing an assessment. Bigger high schools will take a full 8 hours. And when he's done, he'll compile it all into an extensive report. For an average elementary school, about 30 to 40 recommendations.

NORMAN, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO