FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston
The victim's girlfriend pulled out her own gun after the deadly shooting, but police said the suspect shot at her too, striking her in the leg.
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston. The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by neighbor after altercation in northwest Harris County, authorities say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after being shot by his neighbor in northwest Harris County, according to authorities. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon around 4 p.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man...
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed, 18-year-old injured in shooting at west Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said a woman was killed and an 18-year-old male was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in west Harris County Wednesday. Deputies received reports about a shooting at The Life at Westpark Apartment Complex...
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed after 'altercation' in northwest Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together what has only been described as an "altercation" and how it lead up to a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County. It happened in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Ln, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputy constables with Precinct 5 were called to a shooting. Responding officers found an unidentified man shot after what the sheriff only described as an "altercation."
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Man charged with pointing gun at paramedics, man accused of killing his baby boy
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A big scare for two Houston paramedics, when police say this man pointed a gun at them, in their ambulance. It happened around this time Monday night at the corner of Richmond...
Houston police hope surveillance video will show what led to up deadly convenience store shooting
Police believe there is surveillance video, and once they can figure out what led up to the deadly shooting, they will let a grand jury determine any charges.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot during argument with another man at barbershop in southeast Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument at a southeast Harris County barbershop Wednesday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported at the barbershop, located in the 4000 block of S. Sam Houston Pkwy E., near 288 and Scott Street.
Click2Houston.com
Woman in critical condition after being struck by 15-year-old suspect involved in chase: Jacinto City PD
HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a 15-year-old suspect involved in a chase in east Houston, police said. It happened around 3:20 a.m. when officers with the Jacinto City Police Department said they were chasing suspects accused of stealing vehicles. The chase...
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
fox26houston.com
Houston driver charged with intoxicated assault in 3-vehicle crash that left man dead
HOUSTON - A driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Houston was intoxicated, police say. Leon Ledet, Jr., 53, was arrested and charged with intoxicated assault in connection to the three-vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 10700 block of Homestead Road.
87-year-old found dead with human bite mark on her stomach in her NW Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
fox26houston.com
Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
Click2Houston.com
‘Outrageous and inexcusable’: Man arrested, charged after pointing gun at HFD paramedics while at red light in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after he reportedly pointed a gun at two Houston Fire Department paramedics in west Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Tian Kingsley, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and retaliation. He is expected to...
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston
Do you know them? The young suspects were caught on video slamming the victim into a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
Click2Houston.com
1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Galveston police said they were called to a home located in the 3600 block of Rice Street around 1 p.m. after the homeowner said the tenant’s short-term lease had expired but he was refusing to come out.
'Little Red Robbing Hood' suspect wanted after holding up northwest Houston bank, FBI says
Investigators said the suspect walked into the bank, approached the counter, and presented a threatening note demanding cash.
