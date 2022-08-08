ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston. The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.
Man shot, killed after 'altercation' in northwest Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together what has only been described as an "altercation" and how it lead up to a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County. It happened in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Ln, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputy constables with Precinct 5 were called to a shooting. Responding officers found an unidentified man shot after what the sheriff only described as an "altercation."
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Galveston police said they were called to a home located in the 3600 block of Rice Street around 1 p.m. after the homeowner said the tenant’s short-term lease had expired but he was refusing to come out.
