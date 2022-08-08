Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Back-to-school guide for parents and kids | Consumer Confidential
Vicky Nguyen shares back-to-school tips for parents and kids. She and Dr. Sue Varma discuss how to ease concerns about returning to school, and expert Mark Spoonauer highlights the best back-to-school gadgets for kids of all ages. Plus, Dr. Danielle Dooley explains how to talk to kids about social pressure.Aug. 10, 2022.
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
psychologytoday.com
Helping Your Child, Teen, or Adult Child Stop Lying to You
It is easy for parents to overlook how lying behaviors in their children are driven by their underlying struggles and emotional pain. Taking your child's lying personally at any age gets in your way of creating emotional safety for your child to level with you. The more you see yourself...
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
After years of torture, I broke free of the tyranny of calorie counting
When science fiction writers imagine great, grandiose methods of social control – matrixes! Microchips! Really big bros! – they ignore one powerful form that already exists: the humble calorie. Very little is more distracting, maddening, soul-destroying or totalitarian than the seemingly random number (egg: 155! Freddo: 95!) that...
Psych Centra
How to Manage Love and Career
Managing your work life and your love life is a balancing act — but there are several helpful hacks. With your packed schedule and running to-do list, it’s natural if you feel challenged by balancing doing your best work and being the best partner. On particularly stressful days, it may even feel impossible.
psychologytoday.com
Dogs, Eating, and Emotions
Relatively little attention has been given to the emotional complexity of how people feel about feeding their canine companions. In deciding how often to feed, dog guardians may feel a tension between making their dogs happy and keeping them healthy. Like humans, dogs can develop complicated feelings related to food,...
ceoworld.biz
Dr. Khuong Nguyen Provides Tips For Helping Kids Develop Top-Notch Dental Habits
Want to encourage your kids to develop good oral health habits? Check out these tips from Dr. Khuong Nguyen!. Many parents strive to instill good habits in their children; the lessons taught today could last a lifetime. And when it comes to healthy habits, developing great oral hygiene is vital and could impact your child’s quality of life for years to come. That’s why pediatric dentist Dr. Khuong Nguyen will share tips for encouraging good dental habits.
Survey looks at importance of reading books during childhood
Reading is an important part of growing up and it can be a good hobby as people get older.A new survey looked at reading habits of kids and adults.It found 89% said they read books during childhood, and 95% of people 65 and older said yes they read books.In comparison, 79% of those under 30 said they're readers. Click here for more information.
psychologytoday.com
The Shock of Learning New Information After a Death
These challenges, at their more severe, can create a kind of relational trauma that can complicate grief. Both self-help strategies and counseling may help us come to terms with the ways this information complicates our grief. Soon after her husband died, Rita began to find flowers and notes at his...
MedicalXpress
Research shows parents are 'winging it' on their kids' mobile use
As many parents will attest, children and teens' mobile use is a significant source of family arguments. But new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research is shedding light on the issue to help millennial parents who are literally making it up as they go when it comes to digital media use in the home.
The Etiquette of Requesting, Giving and Receiving Money as Gifts
"It's the thought that counts" is a phrase we often attach to gifts received -- especially if the gift wasn't exactly a hit. The idea is that, "No, this present wasn't what I wanted, but hey, nice of...
Do betta fish get lonely? How to prevent boredom
We answer the question 'do betta fish get lonely?' and explore whether these solitary creatures can thrive in community tanks. Do betta fish get lonely? It’s a question you may find yourself pondering as you watch your bright and vibrant Siamese fighting fish swim solo around their aquatic home.
psychologytoday.com
Living With Ambivalence About People You Love
Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mother Sues Meta After Teen's Social Media Addiction Allegedly Causes Depression, Anxiety: Report
Parents have done their best to curb their children's social media habits, but these days, it's a difficult feat to keep people away from the internet. Social media companies create platforms with the intention of users scrolling away for hours, making content consistently, or creating revenue so brands will stay stapled to their apps. Unfortunately, we also find that young people have used social media for bullying, and studies have shown that students—as well as adults—are dealing with self-esteem issues, as well.
How to help anxious children return to school
With violence in schools making headlines across the country, experts say kids are feeling anxious about their return to school. So are parents and educators. A psychologist said it’s more important than ever to not project those fears.
Teens Have Changed Their Higher Ed Plans — Survey Shows They May Never Go Back
Each of the nearly 4 million students who graduated high school this spring faces major decisions this summer. Do they want to pursue further education? If so, what do they want to study and where? How will they afford it? Will they begin working immediately? If so, are they moving out of their family home? […]
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
