Back-to-school guide for parents and kids | Consumer Confidential

Vicky Nguyen shares back-to-school tips for parents and kids. She and Dr. Sue Varma discuss how to ease concerns about returning to school, and expert Mark Spoonauer highlights the best back-to-school gadgets for kids of all ages. Plus, Dr. Danielle Dooley explains how to talk to kids about social pressure.Aug. 10, 2022.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Helping Your Child, Teen, or Adult Child Stop Lying to You

It is easy for parents to overlook how lying behaviors in their children are driven by their underlying struggles and emotional pain. Taking your child's lying personally at any age gets in your way of creating emotional safety for your child to level with you. The more you see yourself...
KIDS
#Back To School#Child Health#College#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips
Psych Centra

How to Manage Love and Career

Managing your work life and your love life is a balancing act — but there are several helpful hacks. With your packed schedule and running to-do list, it’s natural if you feel challenged by balancing doing your best work and being the best partner. On particularly stressful days, it may even feel impossible.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Dogs, Eating, and Emotions

Relatively little attention has been given to the emotional complexity of how people feel about feeding their canine companions. In deciding how often to feed, dog guardians may feel a tension between making their dogs happy and keeping them healthy. Like humans, dogs can develop complicated feelings related to food,...
PETS
ceoworld.biz

Dr. Khuong Nguyen Provides Tips For Helping Kids Develop Top-Notch Dental Habits

Want to encourage your kids to develop good oral health habits? Check out these tips from Dr. Khuong Nguyen!. Many parents strive to instill good habits in their children; the lessons taught today could last a lifetime. And when it comes to healthy habits, developing great oral hygiene is vital and could impact your child’s quality of life for years to come. That’s why pediatric dentist Dr. Khuong Nguyen will share tips for encouraging good dental habits.
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Survey looks at importance of reading books during childhood

Reading is an important part of growing up and it can be a good hobby as people get older.A new survey looked at reading habits of kids and adults.It found 89% said they read books during childhood, and 95% of people 65 and older said yes they read books.In comparison, 79% of those under 30 said they're readers. Click here for more information.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

The Shock of Learning New Information After a Death

These challenges, at their more severe, can create a kind of relational trauma that can complicate grief. Both self-help strategies and counseling may help us come to terms with the ways this information complicates our grief. Soon after her husband died, Rita began to find flowers and notes at his...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Research shows parents are 'winging it' on their kids' mobile use

As many parents will attest, children and teens' mobile use is a significant source of family arguments. But new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research is shedding light on the issue to help millennial parents who are literally making it up as they go when it comes to digital media use in the home.
EDUCATION
PetsRadar

Do betta fish get lonely? How to prevent boredom

We answer the question 'do betta fish get lonely?' and explore whether these solitary creatures can thrive in community tanks. Do betta fish get lonely? It’s a question you may find yourself pondering as you watch your bright and vibrant Siamese fighting fish swim solo around their aquatic home.
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

Living With Ambivalence About People You Love

Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
MENTAL HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Mother Sues Meta After Teen's Social Media Addiction Allegedly Causes Depression, Anxiety: Report

Parents have done their best to curb their children's social media habits, but these days, it's a difficult feat to keep people away from the internet. Social media companies create platforms with the intention of users scrolling away for hours, making content consistently, or creating revenue so brands will stay stapled to their apps. Unfortunately, we also find that young people have used social media for bullying, and studies have shown that students—as well as adults—are dealing with self-esteem issues, as well.
KIDS
97.1 FM Talk

How to help anxious children return to school

With violence in schools making headlines across the country, experts say kids are feeling anxious about their return to school. So are parents and educators. A psychologist said it’s more important than ever to not project those fears.
KIDS
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
EDUCATION

