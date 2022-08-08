ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced a vote will be held Monday to authorize a strike for the union's 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and...
Tenants at New Hope Apartment Building Raise Concerns

Tenants at a New Hope apartment building are raising concerns, saying work orders are not being met and staff is mistreating them. Tyrone Murphy has lived at Kings Manor in New Hope for about 11 years but that changed recently after he received an eviction letter. The letter, dated June...
Minnesota Nurses Association announces strike vote next week

ST. PAUL -- Nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports up in Duluth are putting the pressure on their employers for better wages and safety changes. The 15,000 nurses that make up the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced on Thursday morning that they are going to vote on a decision to strike. The strike authorization vote will happen Monday. "It's taking a toll on us. Everyday nurses are leaving," said Angela Becchetti, a nurse at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis. Becchetti says staff shortages and retention are among their biggest concerns right now. For perspective, MNA says they've lost 2,000...
6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

Minnesota will receive $99.4 million for six transportation infrastructure projects from a round of funding confirmed by the Biden Administration Thursday. The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, funding for which has been boosted by President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in a bipartisan vote last year.
Hennepin County voters set races for attorney, sheriff

Hennepin County voters on Tuesday narrowed a wide field of candidates in the open, nonpartisan race for county attorney and in a less crowded race for county sheriff. Former chief public defender Mary Moriarty will face retired judge Martha Holton Dimick in the November general election for county attorney. Moriarty...
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers

STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
State patrol, Metro police step up efforts to reduce violent crime

The Minnesota State Patrol and Metro Transit Police are both stepping up efforts to help curb crime in the Twin Cities and elsewhere. The State Patrol has been working with the Minneapolis Police Department to crack down on street racing and other traffic stops around the metro area. At the same time, Metro Transit Police have been deploying different tactics to cut down on crime in and around transit and transit stations.
Minnesota State Fair still needs to hire 100 officers, asks for help

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has requested the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office for help with security at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, as the police department is 100 officers short. The fair dismantled its police department following police chief Paul Paulos’ retirement in May...
Salvation Army unveils renovated adult rehab center in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- More and more people in the area have a steady place to call home.  According to new data from the county, homelessness is down in Hennepin County. It's down 9 percent for families and 4 percent for individuals.This data comes as the Salvation Army opens up more housing for people going through tough times.For 75 years, the Salvation Army in downtown Minneapolis has been a place of respite. Tom Canfield is an administrator. "We've seen over 25,000 men come in and leave with transformed lives and became good and productive citizens," Tom Canfield said.There may be no better...
Gov. Tim Walz looks ahead to the general election

Governor Tim Walz is seeking re-election after a term dominated by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Walz will face Republican Scott Jensen. Both easily won their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Walz talked...
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
Minneapolis Police Department wants to use drones

Via Bring Me the News: Minneapolis’ Public Health and Safety Committee is being asked to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 24, on the Minneapolis Police Department’s use of drones. A state law, which took effect in 2020, requires law enforcement agencies to provide an opportunity for public comment prior to the purchase or use of a drone.
Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
How Minnesota shaped mall culture

Minnesota is a big shaper of mall culture. Southdale was the first indoor mall in the country when it opened in Edina in 1956. Over the next decades, malls spread across suburbia, pulling crowds of shoppers from downtowns. Then, 30 years ago the Mall of America set the stage for...
Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s already been underway for months. In the attorney general’s race, Schultz beat Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018. Ellison easily beat perennial candidate Bill Dahn in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The November election is expected to turn on views about public safety and abortion. Walz came out swinging in a victory email to supporters. “Reproductive freedom, paid family leave, the funding to provide our children with the education they deserve, voting rights, the safety of our LGBTQ+ kids, and so much more all hang in the balance,” he said.
