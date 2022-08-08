ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

Northside ISD first district to make Election Day school holiday in the name of safety

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Students at the city's largest school district will be getting Election Day off, even though most of them aren't old enough to vote. "My office has gotten a lot of calls and I have a lot of friends that are teachers," says Bexar county Precinct 1 commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores. "Because of the Uvalde shooting and other concerns, they don't want to be in the schools. How are we going to remedy that?"
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Women's academy receives $57,000 to upgrade their campus garden

SAN ANTONIO – The Young Women’s Leadership Academy was awarded a $57,000 USDA Farm to School Turnkey Edible Gardens Grant. The award will help develop the Smart Farm on the campus, which currently has 12-raised beds, two pollinator gardens, a 100-tree fruit orchard, a small greenhouse, and three production areas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Boerne, TX
Boerne, TX
Police need help finding missing 38year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
BACK TO SCHOOL: Upcoming start dates for San Antonio area schools

SAN ANTONIO - It's officially the first day of school for some area districts. South San Antonio Independent School District and Edgewood ISD return to class on Monday. North East ISD starts school on Wednesday and San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, respectively. Here...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio man accused of kidnapping and choking ex-girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of kidnapping his on-and-off girlfriend, after she began ignoring him over suspicions he had cheated. According to arrest paperwork, 45-year-old Stephan Collins choked and assaulted the 44-year-old victim when she arrived home, kidnapped her, and then drove her to a home in Converse.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
U.S. Army conducts military training on Monday in Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Low-flying helicopters and and controlled explosions could be heard on Monday night at the Alamodome, as the United States Army conducted military training. The training did not have direct contact with the community. Safety precautions were put place to protect participants and residents, according to officials. Many...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The real life "Rudy" to visit SA

Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger is coming to San Antonio next month, part of a fundraising activity for a Rey Feo candidate, and also for a watch party Central Catholic is having during the much anticipated Notre Dame/Ohio State contest. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from South Side

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dia De Los Muertos Festival to return in October for 10th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO - A popular festival, honoring the lives of our ancestors, is returning for its tenth year!. Dia De Los Muertos will take over HemisFair on Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th. This year's theme is "Spiritlandia." During a news conference today, organizers shared there will be altars,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police said missing 73-year-old woman found safe

SAN ANTONIO – Police could use your help looking for a missing 73-year-old. Frances (Frankie) Bowling was last seen on the 2000 block of Fredricksburg Road back on August 4th. She weighs about 130 pounds and is 5’02.” She has brown eyes and gray hair. Police report that she...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bexar County approves $25 million expansion of broadband internet access

SAN ANTONIO - Broadband internet will be expanding in Bexar County. On Tuesday, commissioners court approved to allocate $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for SA Digital Connects. That's a local non-profit working to bridge the digital divide. The money will be used to get internet service providers...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

