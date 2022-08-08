Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Local districts to roll out new threat monitoring systems for your child's school devices
Gone are the days of lugging around big textbooks and loading your locker. Now, it's all about the devices. Technology is a key part of their classroom experience, but that also comes with dangers. This year, some districts are adding another layer of protection. Seguin ISD has been using Gaggle...
foxsanantonio.com
Northside ISD first district to make Election Day school holiday in the name of safety
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Students at the city's largest school district will be getting Election Day off, even though most of them aren't old enough to vote. "My office has gotten a lot of calls and I have a lot of friends that are teachers," says Bexar county Precinct 1 commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores. "Because of the Uvalde shooting and other concerns, they don't want to be in the schools. How are we going to remedy that?"
foxsanantonio.com
Women's academy receives $57,000 to upgrade their campus garden
SAN ANTONIO – The Young Women’s Leadership Academy was awarded a $57,000 USDA Farm to School Turnkey Edible Gardens Grant. The award will help develop the Smart Farm on the campus, which currently has 12-raised beds, two pollinator gardens, a 100-tree fruit orchard, a small greenhouse, and three production areas.
foxsanantonio.com
Schools debut calming corners, mental health check-ins as student needs grow
SAN ANTONIO—It's a far cry from what many of us remember a school classroom looking like. Ocean sounds playing on a stereo in the corner, a rug with two large beanbags on the floor, and the lights dimmed or covered with scenes of a sandy beach. Calming rooms are...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police respond to report of man with 'toy gun' on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department responded to a report of a man carrying a gun, but upon further investigation, police said it was a toy gun. The initial report, called in by a woman, claimed that a male was seen carrying a gun in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches St. on the Northeast Side of the city.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need help finding missing 38year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
foxsanantonio.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Upcoming start dates for San Antonio area schools
SAN ANTONIO - It's officially the first day of school for some area districts. South San Antonio Independent School District and Edgewood ISD return to class on Monday. North East ISD starts school on Wednesday and San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, respectively. Here...
foxsanantonio.com
Former students rally behind teacher suspended after Pledge of Allegiance controversy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Parents and former students in Pennsylvania are rallying for a middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion about the Pledge of Allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on "Tik Tok," entitled "Fire Sharon Davis," with many...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of kidnapping and choking ex-girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of kidnapping his on-and-off girlfriend, after she began ignoring him over suspicions he had cheated. According to arrest paperwork, 45-year-old Stephan Collins choked and assaulted the 44-year-old victim when she arrived home, kidnapped her, and then drove her to a home in Converse.
foxsanantonio.com
Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect told clerk 'this is the way it's going to be' while stealing $400 worth of beer
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested on Monday accused of stealing more than $400 of beer from a local convenience store. Hector Del Rio, 42, was charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly walking out of the QuickTrip convenience store off Old Pearsall Road last month. The robbery happened on...
foxsanantonio.com
U.S. Army conducts military training on Monday in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Low-flying helicopters and and controlled explosions could be heard on Monday night at the Alamodome, as the United States Army conducted military training. The training did not have direct contact with the community. Safety precautions were put place to protect participants and residents, according to officials. Many...
foxsanantonio.com
The real life "Rudy" to visit SA
Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger is coming to San Antonio next month, part of a fundraising activity for a Rey Feo candidate, and also for a watch party Central Catholic is having during the much anticipated Notre Dame/Ohio State contest. Here's more.
foxsanantonio.com
U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from South Side
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.
foxsanantonio.com
Dia De Los Muertos Festival to return in October for 10th anniversary
SAN ANTONIO - A popular festival, honoring the lives of our ancestors, is returning for its tenth year!. Dia De Los Muertos will take over HemisFair on Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th. This year's theme is "Spiritlandia." During a news conference today, organizers shared there will be altars,...
foxsanantonio.com
Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
foxsanantonio.com
Police said missing 73-year-old woman found safe
SAN ANTONIO – Police could use your help looking for a missing 73-year-old. Frances (Frankie) Bowling was last seen on the 2000 block of Fredricksburg Road back on August 4th. She weighs about 130 pounds and is 5’02.” She has brown eyes and gray hair. Police report that she...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County approves $25 million expansion of broadband internet access
SAN ANTONIO - Broadband internet will be expanding in Bexar County. On Tuesday, commissioners court approved to allocate $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for SA Digital Connects. That's a local non-profit working to bridge the digital divide. The money will be used to get internet service providers...
foxsanantonio.com
Heavy smoke damages West Side convenience store during early morning fire
SAN ANTONIO - A local convenience store suffered heavy smoke damage after an early morning fire. The fire started just before 7 a.m. Monday at the Northstar Grocery off Westshire Drive near Loop 410 on the West Side. San Antonio Fire Department officials said that when they arrived, they found...
foxsanantonio.com
Hot afternoon with possible isolated showers, better chance of rain expected Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - This is Day 187 without a 1” rainfall at the airport. There have been 56 - 100 days since May. (May 5 - June 17 - July 29 - Aug - 5). This has been one of the hottest summers on record. Climatically the region is in a “desert pattern” with a total of 5.12” of rain since January 1st. So far, 2022 is the driest year on record.
