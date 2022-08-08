SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Students at the city's largest school district will be getting Election Day off, even though most of them aren't old enough to vote. "My office has gotten a lot of calls and I have a lot of friends that are teachers," says Bexar county Precinct 1 commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores. "Because of the Uvalde shooting and other concerns, they don't want to be in the schools. How are we going to remedy that?"

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO