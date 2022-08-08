ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert continues for heat, potential storms

Alert: Red Alert today because of hazy, hot and humid conditions, as well as iso'd t'storms that have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and strong winds.Advisories: Heat Advisory until 8 PM because it will feel like 95-105. High rip current risk along south facing NY beaches.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky again with scattered showers/t'storms developing after 2 PM. Some of the storms will be capable of producing downpours and even locally damaging winds. As for high temps, they'll be in the low to mid 90s with feels like temps of 95-105. Any leftover shower/t'storm activity will wind down through the evening with generally quiet conditions overnight. The heat and humidity will break tomorrow, but there will be a lingering chance of showers/t'storms. Expect highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: There will be a leftover chance of showers/t'storms on Thursday, but mainly in the morning. Expect highs in the 80s once again. As for Friday, it will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. 
KTVZ

Much calmer, but still windy

It'll stay mostly clear Wednesday night, with gusty winds up to 25 mph. Lows should be in the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the low 40s to low 50s. This will all be followed by a very pleasant weekend.
centraloregondaily.com

Your Central Oregon thunderstorm photos

You’ve shared some amazing photos with Central Oregon Daily News of the thunderstorms that have been rolling through the region Monday and Tuesday. Here are but a few. See latest on the forecast on the Central Oregon Daily News weather page. And you can share your photos with us...
State
Oregon State
KTVZ

50% chance of thunderstorms

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The combination of very warm daytime highs and monsoonal moisture from the south will give us a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms today. Highs will be in the low 90's and NW winds at 5-10 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. The chance of thunderstorms will diminish tonight, but rain showers will extend into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50's and winds become light and variable after midnight.
KTVZ

Hot, muggy, pop-up thunderstorms

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Moisture moving from the south over hot daytime highs will deliver a 20-30% chance of scattered showers this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will reach the upper 90's to low 100's. Calm morning winds will pick up to 5-10 mp,h with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Storm downdrafts could be stronger. Skies turn partly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the low 50's to low 60's with light and variable winds.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with over 900 lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires

BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
NBC New York

Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire

On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
KGW

Foal rescued from mud in southeastern Oregon

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. — An employee with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) rescued a wild young horse that was stuck in mud in southeastern Oregon earlier this month. Blair Street, a wild horse and burro specialist with BLM, was patrolling the far east side of the Beatys Butte Herd Management Area on Aug. 3. While inspecting Three Lakes Waterhole in Harney County, Street said she saw a wild mare repeatedly run back and forth from a nearby ridge to her truck.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR

