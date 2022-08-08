Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert continues for heat, potential storms
Alert: Red Alert today because of hazy, hot and humid conditions, as well as iso'd t'storms that have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and strong winds.Advisories: Heat Advisory until 8 PM because it will feel like 95-105. High rip current risk along south facing NY beaches.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky again with scattered showers/t'storms developing after 2 PM. Some of the storms will be capable of producing downpours and even locally damaging winds. As for high temps, they'll be in the low to mid 90s with feels like temps of 95-105. Any leftover shower/t'storm activity will wind down through the evening with generally quiet conditions overnight. The heat and humidity will break tomorrow, but there will be a lingering chance of showers/t'storms. Expect highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: There will be a leftover chance of showers/t'storms on Thursday, but mainly in the morning. Expect highs in the 80s once again. As for Friday, it will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
Much calmer, but still windy
It'll stay mostly clear Wednesday night, with gusty winds up to 25 mph. Lows should be in the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the low 40s to low 50s. This will all be followed by a very pleasant weekend.
Your Central Oregon thunderstorm photos
You’ve shared some amazing photos with Central Oregon Daily News of the thunderstorms that have been rolling through the region Monday and Tuesday. Here are but a few. See latest on the forecast on the Central Oregon Daily News weather page. And you can share your photos with us...
Extended forecast: Temperature outlook trending towards another heat spell
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Don’t fret, all you warm-weather lovers — despite some thunderstorms rolling through Oregon on Tuesday, we still have plenty of summer left in the tank to enjoy. There are 44 days until astronomical fall, but who’s counting? There will be minimal counting in...
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook report, which outlines the areas around the country predicted to see high flooding in 2023, including Washington state. High tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise according to the...
Hundreds still without power after morning thunderstorms across Puget Sound
Wednesday morning’s rain showers and thunderstorms veered closer to coastal areas and coastal waters and brought multiple power outages to areas around the Puget Sound. According to Tacoma Public Utilities, by 2 p.m. around 500 customers were without power, after peaking at 10,000 customers earlier today. The heaviest-hit appear to be areas east and north of Tacoma.
50% chance of thunderstorms
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The combination of very warm daytime highs and monsoonal moisture from the south will give us a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms today. Highs will be in the low 90's and NW winds at 5-10 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. The chance of thunderstorms will diminish tonight, but rain showers will extend into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50's and winds become light and variable after midnight.
Hot, muggy, pop-up thunderstorms
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Moisture moving from the south over hot daytime highs will deliver a 20-30% chance of scattered showers this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will reach the upper 90's to low 100's. Calm morning winds will pick up to 5-10 mp,h with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Storm downdrafts could be stronger. Skies turn partly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the low 50's to low 60's with light and variable winds.
Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with over 900 lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires
Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, hitting the region with hundreds of lightning strikes that had fire crews from numerous agencies scrambling to catch dozens of fires ignited around the area, stopping most at small sizes. The post Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with over 900 lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires appeared first on KTVZ.
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire
On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
Insanely Long Line Of Elk Traveling In Idaho Herd Goes As Far As The Eye Can See
Wildlife being wildlife is just neat sometimes. Large herds all traveling in a line is just very appealing to the eye. I don’t know if it’s the fact there’s so many animals together or that they all conform to a certain behavior in complete peace. It’s probably a mix of the two, but damn, it’s cool to see.
Oregon wildfires: Monitor fires burning in Oregon with this wildfire tracker
Oregon firefighters are battling wildfires around the central and southern parts of the state. As the wildfire season ramps up, The Oregonian/OregonLive has developed a map that lets users track information on each fire in the state and beyond. The map pulls updates from the National Interagency Fire Center, the...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Foal rescued from mud in southeastern Oregon
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. — An employee with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) rescued a wild young horse that was stuck in mud in southeastern Oregon earlier this month. Blair Street, a wild horse and burro specialist with BLM, was patrolling the far east side of the Beatys Butte Herd Management Area on Aug. 3. While inspecting Three Lakes Waterhole in Harney County, Street said she saw a wild mare repeatedly run back and forth from a nearby ridge to her truck.
