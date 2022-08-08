Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: An update on Mars rovers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mars is one of Brad Spakowitz’s favorite topics. On 3 Brilliant Minutes, he gives us an update on Curiosity and Perseverance.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Kendall & Blue Boutique
(WFRV) – Who says soft and comfy can’t be stunning?. Jamie Kendall Snow visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at Kendall & Blue Boutique where they pride themselves on keeping you looking gorgeous in comfortable clothing. We also get details on how you can throw a private party with perks for the host.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
WBAY Green Bay
RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Damaging storms shake up Sunday lineup at Appleton’s Mile of Music festival
APPLETON — Powerful storms that whipped through the Fox Valley Saturday night and Sunday morning are forcing organizers to makes some changes to Sunday’s Music lineup at the 2022 Mile of Music festival. “The storm was not friendly to Mile 9. The outside venues all received some sort...
wearegreenbay.com
Sweet, lovable, handsome Leo is ready to join your family
(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family. He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.
WBAY Green Bay
Allouez woman reflects on life ahead of 100th birthday
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Shirlyn Miller was born on Aug. 11, 1922. She reflected on her life a day ahead of her 100th birthday with Action 2 News. Shirlyn sat poolside during the interview, while she explained how often she swims. “20 to 40 lengths,” said Shirlyn. “It’s just easy....
Portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week
A portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay will close next week to repair a railroad crossing.
doorcountydailynews.com
Denny's Super Valu being purchased by Hometown Grocers
An Algoma supermarket with a family history of over five decades will have new ownership starting next week. According to the Wisconsin Grocers Newsletter, Hometown Grocers, Inc. is acquiring Denny’s Super Valu with plans to start operations on Tuesday, August 16. Hometown Grocers is a subsidiary of Festival Foods and will continue to operate the store under the Denny’s Super Valu banner. Jodi Wautlet, who currently owns the grocery store, purchased it from her parents, Denny and Karen Wautlet in 2008. Denny Wautlet began the business in 1968, which was initially called Denny’s Red Owl. Hometown Grocers has five other locations in Wisconsin, including Wittenberg, Merrill, Lakewood, Lake Mills, and Seymour.
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Oshkosh veteran finds new lease on life with K9 companion
OSHKOSH, Wis. — A veteran from Oshkosh has found a way to not only be successful in his career but also his life, thanks to a four-legged friend. Jorel Wester is a Coast Guard veteran who is proud of his service. “I’m very happy with what I did,” Wester...
WBAY Green Bay
9 hurt when transit van hits parked truck in New London
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people were hurt when a transit van hit a parked truck in New London. On Aug. 10, at about 10:33 a.m., New London Police were called to a crash on County Highway S near State Highway 54. Police say a transit van carrying nine...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Oneida Casino reopened after power line outage
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Casino across from Austin Straubel Airport which reportedly had no power earlier on Monday now is back open with power. According to a Facebook Post by the Oneida Casino, guests can now enter the casino floor after power has been restored to the building.
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr Show
As a new Packer Season is upon us, every long-time fan has special memories regarding games attended at Lambeau, legendary players you have met, and experiences that you had that were only possible because you were a Packers Fan. One of my favorite memories was of my weekly attendance at the Bart Starr Show during the late 70s through the early 80s.
whby.com
Life sentence handed down in Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man found guilty in a brutal stabbing death will have a chance for parole someday. A Brown County judge allows Andres Garcia-Saenz to apply for supervised release in April of 2060. Garcia-Saenz was given the mandatory life sentence on one count of First Degree...
wearegreenbay.com
Lakeshore Humane Society in need of help after 500 animal rescue
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Roderick L. Gilbert, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping and deliver methamphetamine on 9/19/18, On count 2, the Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of four and one-half (4.5) years. That is eighteen (18) months initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. The defendant is eligible for both prison programs. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination The defendant has credit for 634 days on count 2. On count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the twelve (12) months incarceration, time served. The defendant has credit for 354 days on count 1.
wearegreenbay.com
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
ironcountyreporter.com
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
