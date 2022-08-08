Read full article on original website
user 676
2d ago
So good to see OZZY doing what he does best so soon after his surgery. Black Sabbath Rocks!!!
Reply
32
Junebug59
2d ago
I still love Ozzy after all these years. I was hooked after seeing concert with randy Rhodes on guitar.
Reply(4)
18
Dan Wallace
2d ago
hey nfl....NFL..... this is what a halftime show looks like.
Reply
34
Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Returns To Stage For 1st Performance 2 Months After Grueling Back Surgery
Nearly two months after getting major neck and back surgery, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, made his first on-stage appearance on Monday, August 8. The legendary rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi, 74. Ozzy put on an incredible performance with Tony that made the crowd go absolutely wild. Yep, Ozzy’s back!
Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage following 'life-altering' surgery
Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage. The legendary musician, 73, had a surprise performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England on Monday night. This marked his first live performance since his "life-altering" surgery in June. The "Crazy Train" singer put on a show alongside his former band member,...
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Health Status Declining or Not? Singer Has Shocking Move To Prove He's OK
Ozzy Osbourne is ready to make a shocking move to prove that he is well and healthy after worrying his fans about his status. The past months have been tough ones for Osbourne as he had been hit with health issues again. This made fans think about whether he would still be able to perform after the surgery.
Ozzy Osbourne closes Commonwealth Games as Birmingham parties
Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again. Sporting powerhouse Australia have topped the table at every Games since 1990 except in 2014, when England finished in first place in Glasgow.
