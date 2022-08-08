Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Health department official inspects food establishments
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected established over the month of July. Non-criticals: A few flies around. Non-criticals: Direct contact between food and ice. No sanitizer kit available, corrected on site. Truckers Delight, East side of square: Nodaway County Fair. Inspection date: July 14. Criticals: Unlabeled spray...
farmerpublishing.com
Area dancers place in World Dance Competition
Zoe Madron of Tarkio, Missouri, recently competed at the World Dance Competition in New Jersey. A dozen girls from the Bearcat Boogie Dance Studio in Maryville, Missouri, recently traveled to the east coast to compete in the World Dance Championships in Secaucus, New Jersey. The girls qualified at regionals. Zoe Madron of Tarkio, Missouri, was among the group that won a “Golden Ticket” at Regionals for “Black Horse and a Cherry Tree” (small group clogging).
nodawaynews.com
Hopper testifies to benefits of exercise, diet in diabetes fight
Sharon Hopper, 71, Maryville, has overcome diabetes type 2 with a regiment of diet and exercise. Hopper, like many people, only go to the doctors when they feel like they had to. When she had the symptoms of blurry vision and uncontrollable sweating she went in to see Dr. Pat Dawson. After doing bloodwork, Dawson returned with a shot of insulin because her blood sugar had tested at almost 500.
nodawaynews.com
Downtown Maryville launches storefront decorating contest, flag fundraiser
Downtown Maryville has launched a downtown storefront decorating contest to showcase school spirit and support incoming Northwest Missouri State University students and their families. Businesses in the downtown are encouraged to embellish their windows, doorways, sidewalks or other building additions for a chance to win a $250 grand prize. “Students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville woman airlifted to hospital after crash
WORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford pickup driven by Bertsel A. Tate, 52, Maryville, was westbound on MO 246 one mile east of Sheridan. The pickup's towed unit began to fishtail...
nodawaynews.com
MoDOT Commission approves FY 2023-2027 STIP
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The STIP makes available $10 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation...
Nodaway Co. teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes a tree
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by a 15-year-old girl from Hopkins was northbound on Katydid Road two miles north of Hopkins. The vehicle traveled off the...
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmers
J. F. Roberts Octagonal Barn.Rcool1234, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical J.F. Roberts Octagonal Barn built in Rea, Missouri (see above) in Andrew County was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1999. It's an octagon-shaped, two-story barn that was built in 1900. J.F. Roberts reached out to a local carpenter named Columbus Hobson to come up with the plans to construct a cattle barn. In 1946, the barn was acquired by Clifford Clark and his son, Paul, as they were raising Aberdeen Angus cattle. The original intention of the barn was still being implemented according to the NRHP Nomination Form signed in October 1999.
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
kttn.com
Ridgeway teenager charged with two counts of child molestation
Authorities in Daviess County have charged a Ridgeway teenager after an investigation involving the alleged molestation of a child. Nineteen-year-old Trevor Wayne Bradley of Ridgeway has been charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation allegedly involving a child younger than 12 years old. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports...
Comments / 0