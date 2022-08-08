Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark (8/9/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:. Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy), The Butcher & The Blade vs. Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee & Sam Moore.
411mania.com
Inspiration For WWE Eugene Character Passes Away
The man who was the real-life inspiration for WWE’s Eugene character has reportedly passed away. It was announced that Eugene Palermo, who lived with Down syndrome and worked as a ring boy for WWE shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. As Wrestling Inc notes, Palermo’s...
411mania.com
WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Features Rey Mysterio Artwork, WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Preview, More Raw Video Highlights
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas episode, featuring new artwork of Rey Mysterio:. – The WrestleMania 39 Launch Party will take place on Thursday, August 11 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook. You can view that preview below:
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
411mania.com
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode on USA Network. Tonight’s show features Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match, plus Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James, and more. This will be the go-home show before next week’s NXT Heatwave special. Tonight’s show airs live...
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For Superstar’s TV Return On SmackDown
Drew Gulak was reportedly supposed to return to WWE TV this past Friday on “SmackDown” in an angle involving The Viking Raiders and The New Day. According to Fightful Select, Gulak was going to be in a tag team match against The Raiders. Instead, Eric & Ivar went on to defeat Jim Mulkey & Tommy Gibson in a quick, squash match. The report didn’t make a note of Gulak’s tag partner for the planned match.
PWMania
What Dexter Lumis’ Return Says About WWE
Last week on Smackdown, we saw the return of Karrion Kross with Scarlet by his side, another comeback associated with the Triple H regime, and another return took place on last night’s Raw with the cameo from Dexter Lumis, one of the dozens of performers released during the pandemic era due to “budget cuts.”
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
PWMania
Backstage Latest and Rumor Killer on if Vince McMahon is Still Involved With WWE
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are dismissing any rumors or speculations suggesting that Vince McMahon may be “pulling the strings” or “running the show from the shadows.”. It was said that Vince is no longer in control of WWE, which could not...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake)
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake) It’s another themed show with Quake By The Lake, though in this case it seems to just be a name instead of anything specific. The card is pretty stacked as we have Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Chris Jericho, plus a coffin match and a tornado tag. That should be enough so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
411mania.com
Dustin Rhodes On the Possibility of AEW Stadium Shows, Going to Two-Day PPVs
Dustin Rhodes recently weighed in on the idea of AEW running stadium shows, and teased the possibility of two-day AEW PPV events. WWE switched to the two-day PPV format with WrestleMania a couple of years ago, and runs their big PPV events like WrestleMania and the upcoming Clash At the Castle in the UK in stadiums. While speaking at Terrificon on a panel alongside Abadon, Rhodes was asked about the idea of AEW running stadium shows and said he’s “heard down the pike” that AEW may go to two-day events for PPVs. You can see the highlights below:
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.08.22 – Edge Warns Damian Priest, Plus More!
-A couple shameless plugs as you can find my latest recap of WWE Rivals here and my latest Retro Review (Clash of The Champions XXXV) here. Also, apparently there was no SmackDown LowDown this past Saturday or if there was, it was never uploaded to Peacock as I couldn’t find it. RAW Talk is here though, so let’s get to it!
ewrestlingnews.com
Another New Sammy Guevara/Tay Conti Wedding Photo, CM Punk/Danhausen, More
As we reported yesterday here on eWn, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were married on Sunday. Guevara took to Twitter today to post another wedding photo of the two, which you can see below:. AEW World Champion CM Punk is the featured guest on Danhausen’s latest vlog. You can check...
411mania.com
AEW News: Control Center Previews Quake at the Lake, Stars Attend MLS Skills Challenge, More Dark Highlights
– AEW released a new edition of Control Center to preview tonight’s Quake at the Lake edition of Dynamite:. – AEW stars Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Serena Deeb, and Anthony Ogogo attended the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge this week. You can check out some photos below:. – AEW released...
411mania.com
Madison Rayne On Her Goals As The Women’s Coach in AEW
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Madison Rayne spoke about her goals as the new coach of the AEW women’s division, a job she was hired for last week. She specifically said she hopes to help with promos and character work. She said: “As I’ve thought...
Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'
AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:. * Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and said he’ll never willfully stop wrestling and said...
