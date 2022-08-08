ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene Prays With Jan. 6 Convict In Prop Jail Cell At Texas CPAC. No, I’m Not Making This Up

By Zack Linly
Joy 107.1
 2 days ago

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty


I n today’s episode of Orange Is The New CPAC , Georgia representative and founder of Bigots and Guns for Jesus (I made that up) Marjorie Taylor Greene had herself a prayer session with a real Jan. 6 convict who was posing as a fake Jan. 6 convict in a prop jail cell staged at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Before we get too deep into Greene and her constant fawning over domestic terrorists , let’s start with a little info on the guy in the cage who essentially turned a CPAC into MAGA Comic Con.

From Insider :

WUSA reporter Jordan Fischer identified the man as Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway Foundation, which encouraged liberal voters to abandon the Democratic party and vote for Trump. Straka pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Engaging in Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in the Capitol Building or Grounds during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, receiving 90 days home confinement and three years probation, but avoided jail time, NPR reported .

Straka said in a statement to Insider that the purpose of the performance was to highlight “the pain and suffering that has resulted from the division that exists among the American people,” but he “does not endorse or condone the behavior of anybody who committed crimes on January 6th.”

He added that his hope was to “encourage all Americans to let go of hatred and animosity and begin to see the humanity in one another again, and have compassion for one another.”

So, let me see if I have this right:

A person convicted of crimes committed during a literal government overthrow attempt got slapped with a couple of misdemeanors and sentenced to house arrest and probation —and he staged a demonstration to highlight the “pain and suffering” of Capitol rioters.

That same man is also trying to highlight “the division that exists among the American people” —while also being a dedicated supporter of possibly the most loud and proud white nationalist president in modern history.

According to Insider, people who viewed the spectacle were given a “silent disco headset” so they could listen to the Jan 6 defendants whine about being held accountable for their crimes during their trial testimony. (Seriously, this is Comic-Con for white nationalists and people who think the District of Columbia is on the other side of the border.)

“It’s tragic how many January 6 defendants were treated in jail,” Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for CPAC, told Insider via email.

What’s actually “tragic” is that a mob of MAGA rubes tried to cancel democracy by force by attacking police officers and embarking on a destructive rampage in and outside of the U.S. Capitol building — and the same conservative politicians who treat Black Lives Matter protests like they’re reenactments of Sodom and Gomorrah are acting like Jan. 6 rioters are patriotic political martyrs who are being mistreated.

This brings us back to MTG.

So, Greene hopped herself into the fake cage to fake pray with the fake inmate who committed real crimes in a fake fight against fake voter fraud aimed at discarding real and legitimate votes in order to keep America’s fakest real president in power.

“She prayed with me for our nation,” Straka told the Daily Mail . “Both sides of the aisle for all people and no, I thought it was a really beautiful, special moment.”

Greene is a racist and Islamaphobe who thinks Christianity founded America and the devil founded BLM and the LGBTQ community —and the guy praising her claims he’s lamenting “division” in America.

I hate it here.

SEE ALSO:

Commentary: Despite What Marjorie Taylor Greene Says There’s Plenty To Fear From Christian Nationalism

Black Communities In Georgia Might Be Represented By Marjorie Taylor Greene And Residents Are Not Happy About It


The post Marjorie Taylor Greene Prays With Jan. 6 Convict In Prop Jail Cell At Texas CPAC. No, I’m Not Making This Up appeared first on NewsOne .

The Independent

'Self-professed' white supremacist gets jail for Jan. 6 riot

A Maryland man described by the FBI as a “self-professed” white supremacist was sentenced on Wednesday to four months of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a court-mandated device that tracked his movements, court records show.U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly also sentenced Bryan Betancur to one year of supervised release after his term of imprisonment and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution.Betancur, 22, was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction when he traveled from the Washington suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, and joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A GPS-enabled monitoring...
SILVER SPRING, MD
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jesus
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
UPI News

Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for brutally attacking an Asian family at a Sam's Club amid the pandemic as he believed they were Chinese, whom he erroneously blamed for spreading COVID-19. The Justice Department said 21-year-old Jose Gomez III of Midland, Texas, was sentenced on Thursday, months after he plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges in February.
MIDLAND, TX
The Associated Press

Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington. The president will stay at a friend’s home on the island that the family has used for previous visits, according to a White House official. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Joint Base Charleston. Biden was dropped off at a private home in a gated community alongside a golf course on the island.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
The Associated Press

Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol

A former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer deserves to avoid a prison sentence for his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, federal prosecutors argued in a court filing Tuesday. Justice Department prosecutors recommended six months of probation along with a period of home detention or “community confinement” for former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he conspired with a former colleague, Thomas Robertson, to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Prosecutors have recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted by a jury of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday and Fracker, next Tuesday.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Joy 107.1

Columbus' Inspiration Station

