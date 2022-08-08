ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

Community raises funds for beloved “Paletero Veloz”

EL CENTRO — For decades Hector Carrillo has served dozens upon hundreds of local children and families as the “Paletero Mas Veloz de El Centro,” or the Fastest Popsicle Salesman in El Centro, scooting around at full sprints on-foot, pushing a refrigerated cart to sell paletas, popsicles, and other goodies to children at organized sports or families post Sunday church services.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

National Night Out 2022 ends summer with a bang

EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Athletic League held their annual National Night Out at the Bucklin Park in the City of El Centro August 2. National Night Out is an annual community building campaign promoting police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. El Centro Police Athletic League Executive Director...
EL CENTRO, CA
kawc.org

Yuma Regional Medical Center announces newest class of family and community medicine residents

Yuma Regional Medical Center officials today announced their 10th class of Family and Community Medicine residents. Yuma Regional officials said as recent medical school graduates, the eight doctors will spend the next three years in rotations alongside medical specialists in areas including pediatrics, cardiology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, kidney care, women’s health and gastroenterology.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor

EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Society
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Zeus!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Our Pet of the Week is Zeus, a well-behaved German shepherd. This 5-year-old male is respectful and enjoys walks and attention. He's housebroken, plus learns quickly and knows a few tricks. Vsit Zeus at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomes new class of Medicine Residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is welcoming a new class of residents who will receive training at the hospital's Family Medicine Center. Eight Family & Community Medicine residents recently graduated from medical school and will spend the next three years treating patients under the mentorship of other YRMC doctors.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro High Schools Are Back in Session

EL CENTRO — A hot and humid day kicked off the start of Central Union High School District’s 2022-2023 school year, continuing the distinction of being the first district in the Imperial Valley to return to the classroom from summer break. On Monday morning, Aug. 8, music was...
EL CENTRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#The Rock Church
kyma.com

Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirk bike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike. The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday. Two women and a 12-year-old...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts

A plan is circulating among irrigation districts in Imperial Valley and Yuma to reduce Colorado River use by as much as 925,000 acre-feet. This after federal officials demanded historic cuts in water use next year, on the order of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet. One imperial valley grower says the Imperial Irrigation District holds The post Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KGET

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century, California continues to see devastating onshore and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Chief Clem says CBP made over 20,000 July apprehensions in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Thousands of migrants continue crossing the U.S. - Mexico border into Yuma when the sun goes down. While CBP hasn’t released official numbers, according to Yuma Chief Patrol Officer Chris Clem Yuma agents made over 20,000 apprehensions last month. While the groups usually follow...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

More rain chances for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - There's plenty of monsoonal moisture within our region and over the next several days we have greater chances to experience some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Desert Southwest. With the increase in rain chances there's a Flood Watch in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Plenty of monsoonal moisture with more rain chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -Lots of storm activity continues over the Desert Southwest this evening. There multiple Flood Advisories across Yuma County until later tonight with a Flash Flood Warning for West Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona until 10:15 PM tonight. Plenty of moisture will stay put within our...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy