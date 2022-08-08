ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen Daily News

Aspen police release identity of deceased woman

A 31-year-old woman that was transported from the Little Nell to Aspen Valley Hospital, where she later died, has been identified. Alexandra Turner, of Newport Beach, California, was visiting friends in Aspen, Aspen Police Detective Rick Magnuson confirmed Tuesday morning, adding that Turner's next of kin had been notified of her death.
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Unidentified man found dead at park southwest of Denver

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9. The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
CONIFER, CO
CBS Denver

Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search

Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,
CONIFER, CO
Aspen Daily News

Purported gun involved in alleged assault in Aspen early Sunday morning

The Aspen Police Department is still actively investigating exactly what occurred at about 1:44 a.m. on the 300 block of East Hopkins Avenue Sunday morning — at least one person was arrested, taken into custody and facing charges in an alleged assault that led to Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch receiving multiple 911 calls.
OutThere Colorado

Woman's body found on mountain in Colorado

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Lookout Mountain, near Golden, on Tuesday morning. Officials believe that the woman was in her 30's at the time of her death. Investigators believe that there is no clear threat to the public,...
Vail Daily

Van Beek: White collar does not just refer to your shirt

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is proud that in its battle against white-collar crime, in partnership with the Department of Health & Human Services and the District Attorney’s office, it has successfully recovered over $1 million in court-ordered restitution. That is taxpayer money being returned. The term “white...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Social potluck table reservations open Friday

Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck, set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at VailSocial.com. Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social...
Vail Daily

Sustainable Vail: Not out of the woods yet with fire danger

This summer, the afternoon monsoon storms returned to the Vail area leaving much of the Eagle River Valley lush and green through early August. Although there currently aren’t any fire restrictions in Eagle County, residents and visitors need to remain vigilant when it comes to fire mitigation. For those...
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
Outsider.com

Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO

On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
kdnk.org

Fire on Catherine Store Road Monday could've been a big one. But crews got the jump on it first.

Crews from the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District and the nearby Roaring Fork Fire District made short work of the blaze, which burned through pinion and juniper before being extinguished. Firefighters focused on keeping the fire from spreading west into a thick stand of trees. Officials say it’s likely human activity caused the blaze — probably a tossed cigarette or chains creating sparks behind a vehicle.
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents

Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

