Denver PD sergeant arrested, accused of internet luring of a child
A Denver Police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for investigation of internet luring of a child after he allegedly made “explicit advances” on a person online he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen police release identity of deceased woman
A 31-year-old woman that was transported from the Little Nell to Aspen Valley Hospital, where she later died, has been identified. Alexandra Turner, of Newport Beach, California, was visiting friends in Aspen, Aspen Police Detective Rick Magnuson confirmed Tuesday morning, adding that Turner's next of kin had been notified of her death.
Unidentified man found dead at park southwest of Denver
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9. The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search
Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,
Aspen Daily News
Purported gun involved in alleged assault in Aspen early Sunday morning
The Aspen Police Department is still actively investigating exactly what occurred at about 1:44 a.m. on the 300 block of East Hopkins Avenue Sunday morning — at least one person was arrested, taken into custody and facing charges in an alleged assault that led to Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch receiving multiple 911 calls.
Search for missing man shuts down park in Colorado
Flying J Ranch Park, in Jefferson County, is closed to the public on Tuesday, as crews from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office search for a missing man. According to a report by Denver7, the man's car was found near the park, prompting investigators to conduct a search. "No access from...
Woman's body found on mountain in Colorado
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Lookout Mountain, near Golden, on Tuesday morning. Officials believe that the woman was in her 30's at the time of her death. Investigators believe that there is no clear threat to the public,...
Sheriff expresses anger as US attorneys fight traffic ticket issued to federal officer
DENVER — For at least an hour, the unmarked SUV moving fast with lights and sirens down busy Highway 285 was a mystery to the Colorado State Patrol and the Park County Sheriff’s Office. People traveling on the highway on July 16, 2021 were reporting the driver was...
Van Beek: White collar does not just refer to your shirt
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is proud that in its battle against white-collar crime, in partnership with the Department of Health & Human Services and the District Attorney’s office, it has successfully recovered over $1 million in court-ordered restitution. That is taxpayer money being returned. The term “white...
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
Vail Social potluck table reservations open Friday
Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck, set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at VailSocial.com. Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social...
Sustainable Vail: Not out of the woods yet with fire danger
This summer, the afternoon monsoon storms returned to the Vail area leaving much of the Eagle River Valley lush and green through early August. Although there currently aren’t any fire restrictions in Eagle County, residents and visitors need to remain vigilant when it comes to fire mitigation. For those...
lamarledger.com
New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain above Boulder killed for money and drugs, affidavit says
The New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder County last month was reportedly killed by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the man who shot her told investigators he acted in self-defense, according to court records. Alexis Baca, 25, was found...
Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
Woman’s remains identified in Clear Creek County
Human remains found in Clear Creek County have been identified as a woman last heard from in February, when she called 911 saying she was stuck in the snow.
Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO
On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
kdnk.org
Fire on Catherine Store Road Monday could've been a big one. But crews got the jump on it first.
Crews from the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District and the nearby Roaring Fork Fire District made short work of the blaze, which burned through pinion and juniper before being extinguished. Firefighters focused on keeping the fire from spreading west into a thick stand of trees. Officials say it’s likely human activity caused the blaze — probably a tossed cigarette or chains creating sparks behind a vehicle.
Flagstaff Mountain murder case: Guns, drugs, robbery
New court documents outline the guns, drugs and robbery that allegedly led to a woman’s death at a popular Colorado hiking area.
Triangle trifecta: Copper Triangle brings the three most important ingredients for a great bike ride
There are three non-negotiables to every great cycling event: a jaw-dropping route, ample rider support and good food. The Copper Triangle, which saw over 2,000 cyclists speed through the Vail Valley near the end of its renowned 79-mile, three-pass loop, dialed in the trifecta for its 16th annual running. “It...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents
Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
