Clovis, NM

KFDA

Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department arrested a homicide suspect today after a woman was shot dead. CPD said 19-year-old Zyon Williams was arrested on a charge in the death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of Clovis 17-year-old

CLOVIS, N.M.— A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. according to Clovis Police Department. Police said Zyon Williamson, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. In a press release from Clovis PD, Williamson was identified as the suspected shooter. Williamson went to the police station and gave “a detailed account […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Friona woman charged after holding 17 immigrants hostage

The following is a press release from the United States Department of Justice: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A Friona woman allegedly who held 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home has been charged with a federal crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.  Manuela Magdalena Jimon Castro, 30, […]
KFDA

High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Horrific’ suspect dragged PD K9 several hundred yards in chase, officials said

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office: Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on 7/20/2022, Efrain Moreno, age 26, of Clovis, was convicted of Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing a Law […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Revised Preliminary Flood Maps for Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a press release from Federal Emergency Management, Agency(FEMA), the revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for residents to view in Roosevelt County. According to FEMA, revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for review by residents and business owners in portions of the […]
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM
yournewsnm.com

TEMPORARY PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED AFTER NWANKWO SUSPENSION

Monday morning at Clovis Community College’s virtual board of trustees meeting Robin Jones, executive vice president of Academic Affairs at Clovis Community College, was voted to serve as the college’s interim president for three weeks, starting Monday. Jones was chosen on a 4-0 vote with Trustee Terry Martin absent for Monday’s virtual meeting.
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Curry County Commissioner named to national committee

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County Commissioner Seth Martin was recently appointed as the vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties. According to a news release from the county, Martin will represent New Mexico in this position. The steering committee handles matters for the National […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM

