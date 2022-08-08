Read full article on original website
Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department arrested a homicide suspect today after a woman was shot dead. CPD said 19-year-old Zyon Williams was arrested on a charge in the death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of Clovis 17-year-old
CLOVIS, N.M.— A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. according to Clovis Police Department. Police said Zyon Williamson, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. In a press release from Clovis PD, Williamson was identified as the suspected shooter. Williamson went to the police station and gave “a detailed account […]
Friona woman charged after holding 17 immigrants hostage
The following is a press release from the United States Department of Justice: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A Friona woman allegedly who held 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home has been charged with a federal crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Manuela Magdalena Jimon Castro, 30, […]
High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
‘Horrific’ suspect dragged PD K9 several hundred yards in chase, officials said
CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office: Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on 7/20/2022, Efrain Moreno, age 26, of Clovis, was convicted of Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing a Law […]
Deaf Smith County Hospital District Expanding WorkSmart Program to include employee wellness
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Hospital recently announced the expansion of their WorkSmart program. The expansion of this program will help provide employers with a trusted healthcare partner to provide health and medical screenings. Through the WorkSmart wellness program, employees will be able to access...
Revised Preliminary Flood Maps for Roosevelt County
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a press release from Federal Emergency Management, Agency(FEMA), the revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for residents to view in Roosevelt County. According to FEMA, revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for review by residents and business owners in portions of the […]
TEMPORARY PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED AFTER NWANKWO SUSPENSION
Monday morning at Clovis Community College’s virtual board of trustees meeting Robin Jones, executive vice president of Academic Affairs at Clovis Community College, was voted to serve as the college’s interim president for three weeks, starting Monday. Jones was chosen on a 4-0 vote with Trustee Terry Martin absent for Monday’s virtual meeting.
Curry County Commissioner named to national committee
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County Commissioner Seth Martin was recently appointed as the vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties. According to a news release from the county, Martin will represent New Mexico in this position. The steering committee handles matters for the National […]
