WSAZ
Heavy rain causes issues in parts of the region
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of our region are dealing with high water Wednesday evening after heavy rain and thunderstorms. Among problem areas were stretches of 3rd and 5th avenues in Huntington -- mainly around 24th Street and eastward where water covered the roadways in places. One of our photojournalists saw a truck pulling a car out of high water near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 25th Street.
WSAZ
Water main break shuts down road
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Portions of a busy road in Huntington are shut down after a water main break in the area. West Virginia American Water says 20th Street near 9th Avenue will be closed most of Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for West Virginia American water told WSAZ crews are working...
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
WSAZ
Structure fire closes part of MacCorkle Avenue South East
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of MacCorkle Avenue South East is closed Tuesday morning as crews battle a structure fire, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say they received a call at 9:44 a.m. for a working fire in the 5000 block of Macorkle Avenue. They believe the structure is abandoned.
Cause of Kanawha City building fire still under investigation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are still investigating a fire that broke out in Kanawha City Tuesday morning. According to Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshal Richard Simms, authorities do not yet know how the fire started. Simms says the building was secure and there were no working utilities at the time the fire broke out. […]
Various Sissonville roads impassable due to high water
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 is advising drivers to stay away from Kellys Creek Road in Sissonville due to high water. According to dispatchers, the 300 block of Kellys Creek Road is impassable after the culvert was completely washed out. Dispatchers say the 300 block is at the start of Kellys Creek Road just […]
Charleston fire shuts down MacCorkle Avenue
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a structure fire in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in the 5600 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE near the Captain D’s. Dispatchers say the fire has shut down MacCorkle Avenue between 55th and 57th Streets […]
wchstv.com
Two-vehicle crash closes Rt. 2 in Cabell County on Wednesday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said Route 2 in Cabell County is closed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. A crash was reported involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck near the 7000 block of Ohio River Road, also known as Rt. 2, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The road was shut down in both directions.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County road not paved for more than 30 years now on DOH radar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia highway officials said a stretch of road along Woodward Drive in Kanawha County is now "on the radar" for paving, people in the neighborhood say it hasn't been a blip for decades. Lynn Brooke Place Road, one of the streets that feed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DOH projects in Pleasants, Jackson counties bringing some closures
PARKERSBURG — Bull Creek Road in Pleasants County will be closed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for a pipeline installation. The road will be reopened at the close of each workday. A lane will be closed on the Lick Run/Ripley Landing Bridge in Jackson County...
Flash flood warning in place for multiple Tri-State counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several counties in the Tri-State are under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service this evening Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The warnings were issued after Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain around the area. Small streams and creeks could be impacted as well as urban areas such as […]
WSAZ
One lane of I-77 North reopens after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One lane of I-77 North has reopened after a crash at the split with I-64 East in Charleston. Kanawha County Dispatchers say the first crash involved a KRT bus that hit the wall at the I-64/I-77 split. They say no passengers were on board and the...
wchstv.com
Owner, operator of cemetery responds to concerns about conditions at mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A representative of a company that owns and operates a cemetery in Eastern Kanawha County said the company has been working to make repairs to a mausoleum that some visitors have raised concerns about. The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London has been...
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
Residents concerned after another shooting on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An early morning shooting on Charleston’s West Side on Wednesday sent a teenager to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenue. Several neighbors in the area are now expressing their concerns about violence in the area. Kanawha Metro says that the juvenile was shot […]
Huntington residents homeless after fire
Crews are on scene at the 500 block Roby Rd. in Huntington for some apartments that are fully engulfed.
WSAZ
Market Square Park to be constructed in downtown Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Second and Market streets in Portsmouth will soon be getting a major upgrade. A $1 million project to construct Market Square Park is taking shape. “There’s a lot of energy down here and there has been for the last few years,” said Dr. Michael Raies.
WSAZ
Charleston begins West Side light revitalization project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it is breweries, restaurants or boutiques, more small businesses are starting to call Elk City on Charleston’s West Side home. Gayle Manchin with the Appalachian Regional Commission said their organization has been helping with a project to bring Elk City’s public space to life.
WSAZ
Teens perform water rescue at Beech Fork
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two high school students are being praised for their heroics after it appeared someone was in danger of drowning. Vanessa Samples was hanging out at the beach area of Beech Fork Lake Sunday with her family and her boyfriend, Owen Turner, when a teen who couldn’t swim fell off his float.
WSAZ
I-77 South reopens after four vehicle accident
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving four vehicles has closed parts of I-77 South in Sissonville this morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the hospital. The call came in just after 10 a.m. It happened near the 105 mile...
