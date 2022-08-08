Second suspect takes Alford Plea in Lawrence Co. Murder case

KOAM Image

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – Another suspect takes an Alford Plea in the murder case of a southwest Missouri man.

Ray Fryling of Mount Vernon plead guilty to the Abandonment of a Corpse and entered an Alford Plea Deal.

An Alford plea is a type of plea agreement where a criminal defendant admits the prosecution could likely prove the charge. It’s considered a guilty plea in the court of law. However, in an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his or her innocence.

The murder happened in November of 2019 in Lawrence County, Missouri. Authorities claim Matthew Abney and Ray Frying killed Coy Cole.

Authorities also accused the suspects of burning his remains and using his stolen debit card.

On June 21, 2022, Abney took an Alford plea in a Barry County court after a change of venue.

A Barry County judge sentenced Abney to 30 years in prison for Murder 2nd degree.

Fryling currently awaits sentencing.

