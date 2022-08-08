Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Richmond police officer critically injured, shot while making traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer was in “very critical condition” and a suspect was also shot Wednesday night in Richmond, authorities say. The officer, Siera Burton, was making a traffic stop when the suspect drew a weapon and fired multiple times at the officer, said Sgt. Scott Keegan of the state police. Assisting officers at the scene returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot until he was caught by the police.
WISH-TV
Homeland Security seeks help to find woman, minivan after Kokomo fire
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators were seeking help Wednesday to identify a woman and find a minivan in connection with a suspicious fire in a Kokomo apartment building, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says. Kokomo fire crews were sent about 3 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of...
WISH-TV
Police officer, suspect go to hospital after shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer and a suspect were injured after a shooting in Richmond, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. Sgt. Scott Keegan of the state police says the police shooting happened at North 12th and North C streets. That’s northeast of U.S. 27 and U.S. 40 near downtown.
Mooresville crossing guard urges drivers to slow down after she was hit by car
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — As more Indiana students head back to class, safety is top priority for many parents, teachers and staff. That also includes crossing guards. One Mooresville crossing guard is warning drivers to slow down after she was hit by a car back in May. Lorie Cox has...
WISH-TV
Police: South Carolina couple arrested for kidnapping in Whitestown
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Whitestown on Wednesday arrested a couple wanted in Kenosha, Wisc., for kidnapping two children. Police on Wednesday morning were told to be on the look out for a Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate that was involved in battery and kidnapping in Kenosha. They said the driver was armed and dangerous.
WISH-TV
1 not awake or breathing after shooting at 79th, Michigan Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was not awake or breathing after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection. It’s a commercial area with a...
WISH-TV
Man dies after shooting at Marathon station at 79th, Michigan Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Marathon gas station on the northeast corner of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road. The intersection is a commercial area that also has a bank, a coin laundry, and a couple of small outdoor malls.
cbs4indy.com
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old...
WISH-TV
Grandmother dies after entering creek at Brownsburg park
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A grandmother suffered a heart attack and died minutes later Wednesday afternoon after entering a creek at Arbuckle Acres Park, the fire department says. Authorities were sent to a “water related injury” just after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the park, 200 N. Green St. The...
Police: Man exposed himself in Fishers Goodwill
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself inside a Goodwill Store on July 5. According to the Fishers Police Department, the incident occurred at a Goodwill located at 11561 Geist Pavilion Drive, near 116th Street and Olio Road, between 5 and 5:30 p.m. […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman charged with murder of 51-year-old in September
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Saturday for her involvement in a 2021 homicide, Indianapolis police said Wednesday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call about a person stabbed just after 10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. That’s northeast of the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road.
WISH-TV
Police standoff in Rushville ends with arrest
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police serving a search warrant ended up also serving an arrest warrant for a Rushville man after a five-hour standoff Tuesday, the Rushville police chief says. Sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Rushville Police Department officers went to serve a search warrant at home...
DOCS: Man seen stabbing dog as it hung by its leash; Woman bit officer so hard he bled during arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — Court records provide new details into a horrific case of animal abuse on Indy’s east side where police say a dog was stabbed, suffocated and killed. One suspect in the cruel death of a dog, whose body was found stabbed inside of a garbage can just nine days after it was adopted from […]
cbs4indy.com
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Hancock County Sheriff issues warning to parents about man approaching children
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to parents in the Southern Hancock School Corporation after a man allegedly approached children on a school bus stop Monday morning.
WISH-TV
Man critically hurt in shooting in Johnson County; 19-year-olds in custody
UPDATE: Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess issued a statement Tuesday. “As of Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, and speaking with the Johnson County Prosecutor and reviewing the information that has been collected to this point the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will be presenting a probable cause affidavit for “Attempted Murder” on Nicholas Robert Saunders from Sunday’s, August 7th, 2022, shooting incident in Morgantown, Indiana Johnson County.
Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Hendricks Co. woman
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled. Hendricks County authorities confirm that Jacqueline Sims was found safe. HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims […]
Construction zone crashes plaguing stretch of I-65 in Boone County
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction zone crashes continue to plague parts of I-65 in Boone County, causing lengthy backups for drivers. The latest accident closed sections of the interstate near Thorntown for almost four hours Sunday. The crash involved a semi, which had its rear axle detached in the incident, with...
