Hancock County, IN

WISH-TV

Richmond police officer critically injured, shot while making traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer was in “very critical condition” and a suspect was also shot Wednesday night in Richmond, authorities say. The officer, Siera Burton, was making a traffic stop when the suspect drew a weapon and fired multiple times at the officer, said Sgt. Scott Keegan of the state police. Assisting officers at the scene returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot until he was caught by the police.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

Homeland Security seeks help to find woman, minivan after Kokomo fire

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators were seeking help Wednesday to identify a woman and find a minivan in connection with a suspicious fire in a Kokomo apartment building, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says. Kokomo fire crews were sent about 3 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Police officer, suspect go to hospital after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer and a suspect were injured after a shooting in Richmond, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. Sgt. Scott Keegan of the state police says the police shooting happened at North 12th and North C streets. That’s northeast of U.S. 27 and U.S. 40 near downtown.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

Police: South Carolina couple arrested for kidnapping in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Whitestown on Wednesday arrested a couple wanted in Kenosha, Wisc., for kidnapping two children. Police on Wednesday morning were told to be on the look out for a Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate that was involved in battery and kidnapping in Kenosha. They said the driver was armed and dangerous.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

1 not awake or breathing after shooting at 79th, Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was not awake or breathing after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection. It’s a commercial area with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after shooting at Marathon station at 79th, Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Marathon gas station on the northeast corner of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road. The intersection is a commercial area that also has a bank, a coin laundry, and a couple of small outdoor malls.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Grandmother dies after entering creek at Brownsburg park

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A grandmother suffered a heart attack and died minutes later Wednesday afternoon after entering a creek at Arbuckle Acres Park, the fire department says. Authorities were sent to a “water related injury” just after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the park, 200 N. Green St. The...
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

Police: Man exposed himself in Fishers Goodwill

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself inside a Goodwill Store on July 5. According to the Fishers Police Department, the incident occurred at a Goodwill located at 11561 Geist Pavilion Drive, near 116th Street and Olio Road, between 5 and 5:30 p.m. […]
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman charged with murder of 51-year-old in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Saturday for her involvement in a 2021 homicide, Indianapolis police said Wednesday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call about a person stabbed just after 10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. That’s northeast of the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police standoff in Rushville ends with arrest

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police serving a search warrant ended up also serving an arrest warrant for a Rushville man after a five-hour standoff Tuesday, the Rushville police chief says. Sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Rushville Police Department officers went to serve a search warrant at home...
RUSHVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man critically hurt in shooting in Johnson County; 19-year-olds in custody

UPDATE: Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess issued a statement Tuesday. “As of Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, and speaking with the Johnson County Prosecutor and reviewing the information that has been collected to this point the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will be presenting a probable cause affidavit for “Attempted Murder” on Nicholas Robert Saunders from Sunday’s, August 7th, 2022, shooting incident in Morgantown, Indiana Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
FOX59

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Hendricks Co. woman

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled. Hendricks County authorities confirm that Jacqueline Sims was found safe. HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

