RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer was in “very critical condition” and a suspect was also shot Wednesday night in Richmond, authorities say. The officer, Siera Burton, was making a traffic stop when the suspect drew a weapon and fired multiple times at the officer, said Sgt. Scott Keegan of the state police. Assisting officers at the scene returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot until he was caught by the police.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO