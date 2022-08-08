ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

Comments / 2

 

sent-trib.com

Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle

A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
hometownstations.com

Willshire man arrested in connection to stolen property

08/10/2022 News Release from Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence.
WILLSHIRE, OH
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26. According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wauseon police arrested a man Monday who was wanted in the death of a child. Wauseon Police Department says around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon, turned himself in and was taken into custody. Harris is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder.
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man accused of beating a child considers plea deal

A Bowling Green man accused of beating a child is considering a plea deal. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client had received an offer earlier that day. “It is...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of multiple rapes and a murder in Toledo was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 130 years. Marshall was...
TOLEDO, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police investigate shots fired in downtown early Wednesday

Bowling Green Police Division responded early Wednesday morning to a report of shots fired downtown. Witnesses told police around 1:18 a.m. that they saw a man fire five or six shots into the air next to a black vehicle in City Parking Lot 2, near the corner of East Wooster Street and South Prospect Street. They said two black vehicles then left the parking lot.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man guilty of running unlicensed funeral homes

A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty Friday on 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on […]
OHIO STATE
WANE-TV

Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man arrested for domestic violence

A Bowling Green man was arrested for domestic violence on Saturday and taken to the Wood County Jail. Bowling Green Police Division was called around 12:50 a.m. to the 500 block of South Maple Street, and arrested Quenton Crawford, 23. An argument that began over a WIFI password allegedly escalated to Crawford hitting his boyfriend with an LED ring light.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction

DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
TOLEDO, OH

