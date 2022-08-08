Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
sent-trib.com
Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle
A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
13abc.com
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is grateful to be alive after being struck by a car and watching the suspect flee the scene. The incident happened last month in Monroe, Michigan. Deymond Underwood Jr., 46, said he was riding his motorcycle when a man struck him from behind...
hometownstations.com
Willshire man arrested in connection to stolen property
08/10/2022 News Release from Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence.
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26. According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wauseon police arrested a man Monday who was wanted in the death of a child. Wauseon Police Department says around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon, turned himself in and was taken into custody. Harris is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder.
sent-trib.com
BG man accused of beating a child considers plea deal
A Bowling Green man accused of beating a child is considering a plea deal. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client had received an offer earlier that day. “It is...
sent-trib.com
BG man going to prison for shooting himself; state rep, who was on ride-along with trooper, testifies
A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to jail. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
13abc.com
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Man involved in Bluffton officer death sentenced on Medina County charges
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges stemming from a multi-county police chase and fatally striking a Bluffton police officer was sentenced on his Medina County charges on Monday. According to court documents, Dante Tate was sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted of Failure...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest teens after reportedly finding car with stolen plates, guns and drugs
Bowling Green Police Division arrested two 17-year-olds Monday after finding the vehicle they had driven from Columbus had five firearms, drugs and a stolen license plate. The suspects were taken to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center. Police were alerted shortly after midnight about a stolen license plate hit on...
13abc.com
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of multiple rapes and a murder in Toledo was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 130 years. Marshall was...
Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for role in deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis
MEDINA, Ohio — A Medina County judge sentenced Dante Tate to 24 months in prison for his role in the deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis earlier this year. Last month, the 19-year-old Tate entered a pair of guilty pleas in Medina County Common Pleas Court related...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police take over investigation into disappearance of Lenawee County woman Dee Warner
TIPTON, Mich. – Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation into the disappearance of Dee Warner, a Lenawee County woman who went missing more than 15 months ago. Warner, then 52, was last seen April 24 or 25, 2021, at her home on Mugner Road in Tipton, according...
Detroit News
State police takes over search for Lenawee Co. woman missing 1+ year
Michigan State Police will take over the search to find a Lenawee County woman who has been missing since April 2021, officials said. The investigation into Dee Ann Warner's disappearance will be led by the state agency at the request of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information about...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police investigate shots fired in downtown early Wednesday
Bowling Green Police Division responded early Wednesday morning to a report of shots fired downtown. Witnesses told police around 1:18 a.m. that they saw a man fire five or six shots into the air next to a black vehicle in City Parking Lot 2, near the corner of East Wooster Street and South Prospect Street. They said two black vehicles then left the parking lot.
Ohio man guilty of running unlicensed funeral homes
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty Friday on 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on […]
MSP investigating after man electrocuted in Hillsdale County, woman hospitalized
A man has died and a woman is hospitalized after apparently coming into contact with a live downed power line in Hillsdale County Tuesday morning.
WANE-TV
Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for domestic violence
A Bowling Green man was arrested for domestic violence on Saturday and taken to the Wood County Jail. Bowling Green Police Division was called around 12:50 a.m. to the 500 block of South Maple Street, and arrested Quenton Crawford, 23. An argument that began over a WIFI password allegedly escalated to Crawford hitting his boyfriend with an LED ring light.
13abc.com
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
Comments / 2