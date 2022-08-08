Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.

