Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were Heard
People React to Sheriff Bevier's Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner's Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support
thevillagereporter.com
John Clements, Sr. (1929-2022)
John B. Clements, Sr., 93, of Pioneer passed away at his home Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Orthell and Jessie P. (Chrisman) Clements. John graduated from Pioneer High School in 1946. He proudly served in the United States Navy Seabee’s...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For August 9th, 2022
SINGLES: 1. Mavis (M) d. Starkweather 6-0, 6-0; 2. Boyles (M) d. Armas 6-1, 6-2; 3. Lin (M) d. Lavinder 6-0, 6-1; DOUBLES: 1. Hays/Holcomb (W) d. Bula/Ybarra 6-2, 6-2; 2. Adeyemo/Kraut (M) d. Burt/Zientek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Bowling Green 5 Ar... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
thevillagereporter.com
Valerie Hagelberger (1958-2022)
Valerie J. Hagelberger, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan surrounded by her loving family. Val cherished spending time with her kids and grandkids, and caring for their dog, Brody. Valerie was born on April 1, 1958,...
thevillagereporter.com
John Opdycke (1951-2022)
John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a...
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance
Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
thevillagereporter.com
WNHO “TV26″ Television Merging With The West Ohio Sports Network
WNHO Television, known as “TV26” in Northwest Ohio has announced their plans to merge with the West Ohio Sports Network (WOSN) based in Lima, Ohio. The merger formally took place on August 1st , 2022. Viewers of the former WNHO are now viewing the West Ohio Sports Network that is a fulltime local sports station owned and operated by ACTS 44 in Lima.
toledocitypaper.com
Perrysburg named one of Ohio’s best hometowns
Toledo’s sister-suburb Perrysburg has been recognized by Ohio Magazine among the five best places to live, work and visit in Ohio. Perrysburg, full of rich history, great schools, and a vibrant downtown area, is a great place to build a home and a life. It is no wonder that they have been named one of the top five hometowns of Ohio.
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop FFA Member Julia Schuurman Named Finalist At Agriscience Fair
INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Aug. 1, 2022) – More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis to determine what FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2022 National FFA Agriscience Fair. Julia Schuurman of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter...
Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)
Edgerton High School held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Bulldog Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)
Hilltop High School (West Unity, Ohio) held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Cadet Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
thevillagereporter.com
Tami Richmond (1958-2022)
Tami Lynn Richmond, age 64, of Montpelier, moved on to her next life with the Lord on August 7, 2022. She was born in Montpelier on February 28, 1958 to Tom and Alice (Anders) Watts. She attended Montpelier schools and graduated in 1976. She went on to study at Northwest...
thevillagereporter.com
Edwin Andrews
Edwin H. Andrews passed away with family members by his side at the age of 66 on the morning of August 1, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sylvania, Ohio. Son of Arnold “Andy” Andrews and Joan McKee Andrews. Ed attended Wauseon Schools and enjoyed playing sports...
thelascopress.com
Always a Party in the Michigan International Speedway Infield
Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — August 7, 2022. Race fans are known for the parties they throw at race tracks everywhere. But, especially the party in the infield of Michigan International Speedway the night before a NASCAR race. Camping spaces inside MIS sold out for the first time since 2012, and the attendance for the debut of the Next Gen car brought in the largest crowd at the Speedway since 2016.
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
thevillagereporter.com
Alberta Wyse (1926-2022)
Alberta Lucille Wyse, age 95, of Wauseon, passed away on August 5, 2022 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Alberta spent her life caring for her family and her home. Alberta was born on October 25, 1926, in Chatham, Ohio, to the late Albert Leonard and Ethel Ruth (Clifford) Kolb. At...
thevillagereporter.com
Dakota “Kota” Bauer (1997-2022)
Dakota “Kota” D. Bauer, age 25, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home. Kota was a 2016 graduate of Bryan High School and 4 County Career Center where he studied Ag Diesel. He enjoyed hunting, collecting coins and tinkering in the shop with his grandfather.
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
