Henry County Fair Scheduled For August 11th-18th
August 10, 2022 | Gemma Thompson (2019-2022) August 10, 2022 | Swanton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) The annual Henry County Fair is scheduled to take place...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday
August 10, 2022 | Gemma Thompson (2019-2022) August 10, 2022 | Swanton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | John Opdycke (1951-2022) The annual Swanton...
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Community Enjoys Dancin’ In The Streets
LIVE … The Forrest Family Band kicked off the Dancin’ In The Street Fest with some country music hits. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) After a few years off, Delta Dancin’ in the Streets has come back to the community. On Saturday, August 6, beginning at 4:...
13abc.com
Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
thevillagereporter.com
August Adult Programs At Swanton Public Library
It’s back! Stop by the library between August 11th and September 3rd and take a peek at our used media sale featuring gentle used items from the SPL as well as donations from community members! Anyone interested in volunteering to help set up and tear down can contact the library for times and dates.
swantonenterprise.com
Corn Fest to feature music, food, fun
A festival with an origin dating back more than a century will take center stage in Swanton this weekend. The Corn Festival, with the theme of “Cornfield of Dreams,” is mostly Saturday with a couple events happening Friday. “The theme kind of fell into place combining the movie...
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Public Library August News
In honor of Neil Armstrong’s Birthday, they will be sharing something special at the library!. -The library will be closed on Tuesday, August 9 & Monday, September 5. -Card Class August 20 – 10-noon, registration required, 3/$7. -Book Club August 18 at 2 p.m. – The Bookwoman of...
Beacon
Ottawa County Republican Headquarters to host Grand Opening
The Ottawa County Republican Party invites the public to the Grand Opening of the 2022 Republican Campaign Headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m. The headquarters is inside Commodore Perry Inn & Suites at 255 W. Lakeshore Drive in Port Clinton. Congressional candidate JR Majewski and Rep. D.J. Swearingen,...
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
thevillagereporter.com
August Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers
WEST UNITY SENIOR CENTER … Not only did we have Birthday/Anniversary Day we also had Village Employee Appreciate Day. So, with that being said, we only had one birthday who was also a village employee, Aubrey Jennings. MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Celebrating August Birthdays at the Montpelier Senior Center...
thevillagereporter.com
August News For Fulton County Senior Center
The suggested meal donation has increased slightly to $3.00 per meal for home delivery and congregate meals. Meal donations have remained the same for the past seven years. A recent survey of our participating seniors showed a large amount of support for this small increase. We greatly appreciate donations as they help us continue to provide you with quality meals and services.
thevillagereporter.com
Alvordton Plow Days Set For Saturday
The annual Alvordton Plow Days is scheduled to take place this Friday and Saturday. Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making promotion within both the print edition and online possible. Come out for a great family gathering!
westbendnews.net
Van Wert County Roundabout Set To Open
LIMA, Ohio – (Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022) Van Wert County’s first roundabout, located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of the city of Van Wert, is expected to open by Friday. Construction of the single-lane roundabout began early in 2022 with preliminary work before the intersection...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Chris & Mary Thaman Scholarship
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Congratulations to Ali DuBois on receiving the Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. This annual scholarship is awarded to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Mary Thaman (left) presenting this scholarship to Ali DuBois (right) who is attending The University of Toledo. Upon her college graduation with a degree in biology, she plans to attend optometry school to become an eye doctor. Congratulations Ali!
thevillagereporter.com
August 2022 Virtual Book Clubs For Youth At Swanton Library
The library’s virtual do-it-at-home book clubs for all ages continue! The best part? Everyone who participates gets to keep the book!. There are four age categories: grades K-3, grades 3-5, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book.
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop FFA Member Julia Schuurman Named Finalist At Agriscience Fair
INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Aug. 1, 2022) – More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis to determine what FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2022 National FFA Agriscience Fair. Julia Schuurman of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter...
thevillagereporter.com
WNHO “TV26″ Television Merging With The West Ohio Sports Network
WNHO Television, known as “TV26” in Northwest Ohio has announced their plans to merge with the West Ohio Sports Network (WOSN) based in Lima, Ohio. The merger formally took place on August 1st , 2022. Viewers of the former WNHO are now viewing the West Ohio Sports Network that is a fulltime local sports station owned and operated by ACTS 44 in Lima.
2022 Jeep Fest guide and event schedule
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeeps never look better than on the streets of Toledo and Jeep enthusiasts are headed back to town Aug. 12-14 for the fifth Jeep Fest. Festivities begin Friday night and continue through Sunday afternoon and include the popular Jeep parade, off-road course and live music. Jeep...
